Bunceton Man Injured in Cooper County Rollover
A Bunceton man was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Wednesday in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 1997 Toyota Avalon, driven by 53-year-old Warren Pennington of Bunceton, was at 13012 Highway B (northeast of Bunceton) around 11:40 a.m,, when the vehicle traveled off the left side of the roadway and overturned.
Driver dies from injuries following I-49 crash in Belton
Officers responded to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. at southbound Interstate 49, just south of 155th Street.
KINGSVILLE MAN KILLED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Kingsville man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash in Johnson County on Wednesday, September 21. According to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when 18-year-old Kaden Adams of Kingsville, failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the driver side of a vehicle driven by 31-year-old Maze Shields of Holden.
Columbia man arrested after early morning crash
Police arrested a man suspected of driving while intoxicated in a crash early Thursday in central Columbia. The post Columbia man arrested after early morning crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Dozens of dogs on junk-filled Cass County property causing concern
Cass County investigators say the man who lives on the property with those dogs isn't breaking any laws. One animal advocate said if that's the case, the laws need to change.
Detached garage destroyed in northern Boone County fire
Firefighters with the Boone County Fire Protection District responded to a fire on Thursday night. The post Detached garage destroyed in northern Boone County fire appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Warsaw Motorcyclist Injured in Accident in Sedalia
On Wednesday at 5:29 p.m., Sedalia Police responded to an injury accident on Thompson Boulevard near 10th Street. Preliminary investigation revealed that a 2018 Chevy Silverado pickup, driven by Carlos Lopez, entered Thompson Boulevard to make a northbound turn from a private drive, and into the path of a southbound 2009 Harley Davidson “Night Train” motorcycle.
Man seriously hurt in Cooper County crash
One man has been transported to the hospital with serious injuries, following a single car crash in Cooper County Wednesday night. The post Man seriously hurt in Cooper County crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
One person trapped when dump truck rolls over at Columbia job site
A dump truck overturned at a job site in west Columbia on Thursday, trapping the driver inside until rescuers arrived at the scene. The post One person trapped when dump truck rolls over at Columbia job site appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Serious injuries sustained in head on collision
LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Mo. – Two drivers sustain serious injuries in a head on collision Tuesday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident occurred at 6:50 a.m. on Highway 13 north of Route FF. A southbound traveling vehicle driven by 43-year-old Mary E. Jones, of Lexington, crossed into the center path and struck a northbound traveling vehicle, driven by 23-year-old Bradley S. Coffey, of Centerview.
Big turnout projected for Saturday’s fly-in in Jefferson City
Organizers of Saturday’s “Fly into the 40s event” at the Jefferson City Memorial Airport are expecting a big turnout. Weather should be perfect for the event, which is from 10 am to 7 pm. The fly-in is being hosted by Columbia-based Veterans United Home Loans (VUHL). VU vice president Pam Swan says veterans from all generations will have an opportunity to take a free flight in a Stearman biplane.
Driver hurt after rollover crash in Benton County early Tuesday morning
BENTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A man is out of the hospital following a rollover crash in Benton County early Tuesday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the single-vehicle crash in the 26000 block of Highway B around 12:30 a.m. Troopers said the vehicle driven by 50-year-old Daniel K....
Man charged in August 19 shooting death outside KCMO house
Jackson County prosecutors charged a man Friday in an August 19 shooting death that began as a fistfight outside a KCMO house.
Columbia woman charged with threatening children with gun
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia woman is charged with Unlawful Use of a Weapon and Armed Criminal Action for allegedly pointing a gun at the window of a room containing seven children Wednesday afternoon. According to court records, 34-year-old Patricia Whitaker went to 1500 June Lane with a handgun...
Two arrested in Harrisburg burglary
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Two Harrisburg men are in custody in the Boone County Jail on suspicion of stealing two vehicles, hundreds of dollars worth of tools, and other items from a Harrisburg business on Sept. 10. According to Boone County Sheriff's Captain Brian Leer, 20-year-old Zachary Perkins and 22-year-old...
Police take man into custody after central Columbia Crash
COLUMBIA, Mo (KMIZ) Columbia Police have taken a man into custody after they believe alcohol was a factor in a car crash which happened around 3:00 a.m. on Thursday. The crash happened in the 500 block of N. Providence Rd. According to CPD, the driver was traveling northbound along N. Providence Rd. and a woman was driving The post Police take man into custody after central Columbia Crash appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Sedalia Man Arrested For Burglary While Using a Stolen Car
Sedalia Police were on patrol when they observed a dark-colored vehicle backed up to a building at 2501 West Main at around 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Police made contact with the occupant, who was in a blue Toyota Prius with no license plates. A computer check with Joint Communications revealed that...
The Cass County Courthouse building is part of the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District
Cass County Courthouse in Harrisonville, Missouri.Kbh3rd, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Several buildings contribute to the Harrisonville Courthouse Square Historic District. This district began developing between 1880 and around 1943. The architectural styles include Renaissance Revival, Tudor Revival, Colonial Revival, Queen Anne, and Italianate.
Missouri Department of Transportation continues work on Rocheport bridge project
Missouri Department of Transportation crews continue work on the Interstate 70 Rocheport bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. The post Missouri Department of Transportation continues work on Rocheport bridge project appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
