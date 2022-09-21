ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis County, NY

flackbroadcasting.com

Interview: Guy Case talks annual Charlie's Liquor and Great Lot Sportsman's Club pet food and donation drive for Lewis County Humane Society

BOONVILLE- The stash of pet food, cleaning supplies and donations has been growing all month long at Charlie's Liquor. All of this pet food is being collected to benefit Lewis County Humane Society, thanks once again to a local initiative sparked by Charlie's Liquor and the Great Lot Sportsman's Club.
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
County
Lewis County, NY
Lewis County, NY
Crime & Safety
flackbroadcasting.com

Lewis County man charged by State Police for felony identity theft in Pinckney

PINCKNEY- A Lewis County man is faced with a felony charge in the wake of a North Country fraud complaint from last fall, authorities say. David A. Sutton, 30, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 4:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of identity theft in the second-degree (obtaining goods).
LEWIS COUNTY, NY
WKTV

Police investigating brawl at Rome park

ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Missing Utica woman found safe in North Carolina

UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A missing 37-year-old Utica woman was located safe in North Carolina on Wednesday. Utica police asked for help from the public after April Bartlett was reported missing on Tuesday. She had been last seen at her home on Sunday.
UTICA, NY
informnny.com

Morristown woman arrested on harassment charges

MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Morristown has been arrested on harassment charges. On September 14, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Ann L. Horton following a reported incident in the town of Morristown. Sheriff’s Deputies accused Horton of striking another female victim during a...
MORRISTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown group finds new site for homeless warming center

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A warming center for the homeless won’t be located on North Pleasant Street in Watertown because of backlash. The Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or W.A.R.M., has decided against buying a house at 256 North Pleasant Street. Officials say there was backlash from residents and...
WATERTOWN, NY
WKTV

Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro

WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
WHITESBORO, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WETM 18 News

Officials Pushing for Immediate Changes to New York Bail Reform

UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, September 22nd, officials from around the state joined Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol and Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood to push for needed changes to New York’s criminal justice system. This press conference came to be as a result of several incidents that have affected New Yorkers over the […]
UTICA, NY
flackbroadcasting.com

UPDATE: Lowville man arrested for felony identity theft was out to get back at his former employer at Tug Hill Estate, investigators say

LOWVILLE- A former employee for Tug Hill Estate is accused of a felony offense for causing thousands of dollars in financial loss for the establishment. David R. Nisley Jr., 33, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police last Friday. He is formally charged with felony identify theft in the first-degree.
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Jefferson County SPCA: Big boy Chandler

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chandler is one big cat. Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he weighs about 15 pounds. The 3-year-old is a bit of a nervous Nelly, she said, so a quieter home might be best. Also available for adoption are cats, kittens, birds, guinea...
WATERTOWN, NY

