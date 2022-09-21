Read full article on original website
adirondackalmanack.com
Rangers locate body of missing subject in Duane, assist with possible spine injury on Otter Creek horse trails
On Sept. 14 at 1 p.m., Forest Rangers responded to the Otter Creek horse trails in the Independence Wild Forest after receiving reports of a subject who was thrown from her horse, suffering a possible spine injury. Martinsburg Fire Department arrived on scene and secured the 32-year-old from Clarence Center...
flackbroadcasting.com
Interview: Guy Case talks annual Charlie's Liquor and Great Lot Sportsman's Club pet food and donation drive for Lewis County Humane Society
BOONVILLE- The stash of pet food, cleaning supplies and donations has been growing all month long at Charlie's Liquor. All of this pet food is being collected to benefit Lewis County Humane Society, thanks once again to a local initiative sparked by Charlie's Liquor and the Great Lot Sportsman's Club.
Rangers Save Woman After Horse Throws Her On New York Hiking Trail
New York State Forest Rangers recently received a call from Lewis County about a 32-year-old woman in significant pain on the Independence Wild Forest horse trails. She was unable to get up and needed help getting to the hospital safely. The woman was enjoying the beautiful Otter Creek horse trails...
Army soldier, N.Y. teen to stand trial after deal to trade vehicles led to killing, prosecutor says
Two people charged with killing a 20-year-old U.S. Army soldier in Sussex County after a disagreement over a vehicle trade two years ago will stand trial on kidnapping and murder charges this fall, prosecutors said Tuesday. Army Specialist Jamaal Mellish, 24, and Hannan Aiken, 17, both of Brooklyn, New York,...
flackbroadcasting.com
Lewis County man charged by State Police for felony identity theft in Pinckney
PINCKNEY- A Lewis County man is faced with a felony charge in the wake of a North Country fraud complaint from last fall, authorities say. David A. Sutton, 30, of Copenhagen, NY was arrested by the New York State Police (Lowville) shortly before 4:00 p.m. Thursday. He is officially charged with one felony count of identity theft in the second-degree (obtaining goods).
North Country teen missing; last seen leaving his home Wednesday
Le Ray, N.Y. — State police are searching for a missing teen who was last seen Wednesday leaving his home in Jefferson County. Jayvious N. Marsh, 15, of Le Ray, was last seen around 4 p.m when he left his home on Route 11, according to a news release from State Police.
WKTV
Police investigating brawl at Rome park
ROME, N.Y. – Rome police are investigating a fight that broke out at Stevens Field in Rome Wednesday evening, leaving at least three people injured. According to police, the brawl started around 5 p.m. Videos circulating on social media show at least 15 people involved in the fight, several...
wwnytv.com
12 hours in the dark: How Philadelphia and Theresa residents handle the power outage
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Around 8:45 AM Saturday, the village of Philadelphia pulled the plug, cutting off power to itself and the neighboring village of Theresa. This scheduled maintenance caused many business owners to close their doors, but others just got craftier. “When there’s no power like this it’s...
WKTV
Missing Utica woman found safe in North Carolina
UTICA, N.Y. (UPDATED) – A missing 37-year-old Utica woman was located safe in North Carolina on Wednesday. Utica police asked for help from the public after April Bartlett was reported missing on Tuesday. She had been last seen at her home on Sunday.
informnny.com
Morristown woman arrested on harassment charges
MORRISTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A woman from Morristown has been arrested on harassment charges. On September 14, the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Ann L. Horton following a reported incident in the town of Morristown. Sheriff’s Deputies accused Horton of striking another female victim during a...
wwnytv.com
Watertown group finds new site for homeless warming center
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A warming center for the homeless won’t be located on North Pleasant Street in Watertown because of backlash. The Watertown Area Rescue Mission, or W.A.R.M., has decided against buying a house at 256 North Pleasant Street. Officials say there was backlash from residents and...
WKTV
Illegal U-turn leads to DWI arrest in Whitesboro
WHITESBORO, N.Y. – A 66-year-old Earlville man is charged with driving while drunk in Whitesboro earlier this week. On Thursday, Sept. 22, Howard Stumpf was stopped by police around 4:30 p.m. after making an illegal U-turn on Oriskany Boulevard near the Whitestown Plaza. Following an investigation, Stumpf was arrested...
Officials Pushing for Immediate Changes to New York Bail Reform
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – On Thursday, September 22nd, officials from around the state joined Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol and Madison County Sheriff Todd Hood to push for needed changes to New York’s criminal justice system. This press conference came to be as a result of several incidents that have affected New Yorkers over the […]
Woman’s viral TikTok video leads to arrest of Oswego County man
CICERO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In August, MaryBeth Nappa went school shopping with her nine-year-old daughter at Walmart in Cicero. She says she passed by a man who appeared to be leaving, who started looking her up and down. She then said he followed her to another part of the store. “He walked past the aisle […]
WKTV
Fire officials: Fatal medical emergency appears to have led to crash in Rome
Officials at Rome Fire Department say a fatal medical emergency likely led to a crash on North Madison Street Thursday morning. Emergency responders were called to the scene on the 1600 block around 6:40 a.m. No official cause of death has been determined, but fire officials say it appears the...
flackbroadcasting.com
UPDATE: Lowville man arrested for felony identity theft was out to get back at his former employer at Tug Hill Estate, investigators say
LOWVILLE- A former employee for Tug Hill Estate is accused of a felony offense for causing thousands of dollars in financial loss for the establishment. David R. Nisley Jr., 33, of Lowville, NY was arrested by the New York State Police last Friday. He is formally charged with felony identify theft in the first-degree.
wwnytv.com
Jefferson County SPCA: Big boy Chandler
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Chandler is one big cat. Jefferson County SPCA assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he weighs about 15 pounds. The 3-year-old is a bit of a nervous Nelly, she said, so a quieter home might be best. Also available for adoption are cats, kittens, birds, guinea...
Snow it Begins! First Flakes of Season Arrive in Upstate New York
Say it ain't snow! The first flakes of the season have arrived in Upstate New York even though winter doesn't officially begin until December 21. The US National Weather Service in Burlington, Vermont noticed snowflakes on the Whiteface Base webcam near 2000 feet on Friday, September 23. Winter at Whiteface...
informnny.com
Overdoses continue to plague Jefferson County, advocates prioritize harm-reduction
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A deadly epidemic continues to have a hold on the North Country: Drug addiction and overdoses. But the community is putting up a fight. In recognition of Jefferson County’s Overdose Awareness Day on September 21, community leaders, members and advocates gathered at Watertown City Hall.
wwnytv.com
Plug to be pulled Saturday on power for Philadelphia & Theresa
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - Work on the village of Philadelphia’s electrical grid means power will be out for all customers for most of Saturday. Power will be out from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The village’s substation on Church Street is getting an upgrade and there will also...
