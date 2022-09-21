Read full article on original website
Related
thebrag.com
Doja Cat was trolling everyone about her new ‘German rave’ album
Doja Cat just loves to keep her fans on their toes. Just one week after saying that her new album would have a “90s German rave” vibe, she’s backtracked on that statement. “I know that’s kind of the trend at the moment but I loved that stuff...
thebrag.com
Olivia Wilde on how she handles the public scrutiny of her relationship
Ever since Olivia Wilde reportedly started dating Harry Styles after ending her nine-year-long engagement to Jason Sudeikis, she’s faced a wave of public scrutiny regarding their dating life. It’s highly speculated that Wilde and Styles are dating, and while they have never formally confirmed their relationship, they’ve implied that...
thebrag.com
Bench Press and Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice release powerful split 7″
What better way to blow away the cobwebs of a National Day of Mourning than by listening to a split release from two of the country’s most enlivening punk bands? Dr Sure’s Unusual Practice and Bench Press have today released the aptly-titled A Split 7” Between Friends, finding both on resurgent form.
thebrag.com
Oh, there was ‘drama’ drama on the ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’ set
The Don’t Worry, Darling PR team has more to worry about – sources say Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde had a screaming match on set. At this point, the drama around Don’t Worry, Darling could have its own movie. In fact, we’re pretty sure we’d watch the heck out of that over the actual movie itself. But gather round ye of too much interest in gossip, because Florence Pugh sitting out the press tour and Olivia Wilde badmouthing Pugh to Shia LaBeouf wasn’t nearly all of it.
RELATED PEOPLE
thebrag.com
The New York Times faces outrage over ‘racist’ Jack Charles obituary
An obituary by The New York Times for one of Australia’s leading Indigenous actors Jack Charles has been labelled as “vile” and racist” by social media users. Warning for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander readers: this article contains the name and images of someone who has died.
thebrag.com
Ryan Gosling arrives in Australia with his family to film ‘The Fall Guy’
Ryan Gosling arrived in Australia with his family today, ahead of filming his new movie ‘The Fall Guy’ with Emily Blunt. Gosling, his wife Eva Mendes and their young kids were escorted through Sydney airport by a bodyguard, after disembarking their long-haul flight from America. Gosling donned sunnies and a cap in an attempt to keep a low profile, however, clued-on paps managed to capture pictures of him.
thebrag.com
5SOS’s Ashton Irwin reveals plans for Luke Hemmings’ bucks night
5SOS star Ashton Irwin has spilled the beans on how the band will be spending Luke Hemmings bucks night ahead of his marriage to fiance Sierra Deaton. During a chat with Fitzy & Wippa this morning to promote the 5 Seconds of Summer’s new album 5SOS5 which was released today, the hosts asked Hemmings about his engagement.
thebrag.com
Ozzy Osbourne thinks Black Sabbath are ‘completely done’
It’s almost a decade since Black Sabbath last released an album, but 2013’s 13 doesn’t feel like a Black Sabbath album to Ozzy Osbourne. In a new interview with Stereogum, Ozzy reflected on the band’s final album, which also happened to be the first Sabbath record to feature the singer, guitarist Tony Iommi, and bassist Geezer Butler in 35 years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thebrag.com
MAFS star shares disfigured face following MMA fight
MAFS season 8 star Mikey Pembroke has undergone surgery on his disfigured face for injuries that he sustained during an MMA fight over the weekend. Mikey was partnered with ‘wife’ Natasha Spencer on the 2020 season of Married At First Sight. The couple broke up shortly before the final commitment ceremony.
UFC・
thebrag.com
MAFS’ Sam Moitzi is charging an insane amount for a Cameo video
Sam Moitzi, who took part in this year’s season of MAFS, has joined personalized video platform Cameo in the hope of making an extra buck. Despite not being one of the many polarising cast members on the latest season of Married at First Sight, Sam was initially charging a whopping $47.99 for a short personalised video on Cameo, however, she has since dropped her price to $30.
thebrag.com
Brad Pitt launched ‘genderless skincare.’ The internet launched the roasts.
$500 AUD serums and ‘no conservatives’: Brad Pitt and his ‘genderless skincare’ brand Le Domaine are being roasted by the internet. Brad Pitt is in his Gwyneth Paltrow era. Yesterday, the actor launched his ‘genderless skincare’ line, Le Domaine, because that is exactly what the world needs right now: another celebrity skincare line which sells serums for hundreds of dollars. Naturally, it went as well as one would expect – meaning, the internet launched their own roasts.
thebrag.com
Theory: Larys Strong is a Greenseer in ‘House of the Dragon’
A new House of the Dragon theory which ties Larys Strong to being a Greenseer could change how every interaction is seen moving forward. For those that have been watching House of the Dragon, you may have noticed a certain character has been making moves similar to that of Game of Thrones‘ Varys or Littlefinger (Littlefinger + Varys = Larys). Larys Strong has been moving silently in the background, observing, listening, waiting for the perfect moments to give the slightest nudge that sets the boulder rolling down the hill.
Comments / 0