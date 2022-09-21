Read full article on original website
Warrick Trails honors founder with new memorial
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - Warrick Trails has a new memorial site dedicated to a local man. Officials cut the ribbon at Friedman Park south of Victoria National Golf Club for the “Howard Nevins Memorial” on Friday. Nevins was the founder of Warrick Trails. He died in September 2021.
Evansville Home Transforms Into Epic Haunted House in Time for Halloween
This home haunt is epic AND it goes to support a really good cause. Some people just know how to Halloween, and those are my kinda people! One of my favorite Halloween stops every year is the Nightmare on Eastbrooke. It's a home haunt set up on Evansville's northeast side, and they go all out for Halloween. They transform their driveway, yard, and garage into a full-scale haunted house. The best part? It's all to help out Bread of Life Ministries.
Castle Band Half-Pot reaches $47,000
The Castle High School Band half-pot reaches $47,000 so far. This is the third year in a row the band has hosted the drawing. Last year the half-pot topped $120,000. Tickets can still be purchased throughout the week at Archie & Clyde's in Newburgh, and this Saturday, September 24, at Castle High School from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m.
Evansville Business Selling Real Embalming Tables in Time for Halloween
If you're a fan of oddities and curiosities, these embalming tables are a must-see!. I've always considered myself a fan of things that make you, well curious. I have a shelf in my house dedicated to little oddities and curiosities that houses everything from spotted Gecko eggs, to small taxidermy (ethically sourced), to old radios, and blueprints of 1313 Mockingbird Lane (the Munster's house). I am a big fan of displaying things in my home that you can't just go to any store and find. I love checking out flea markets, antique stores, and thrift stores too. If you're a fan of things that are different, one Evansville business has just the thing for you (and it will REALLY upgrade your Halloween decor).
The Polar Express Returns To French Lick, Indiana in 2022
All aboard! The Polar Express returns to the French Lick Scenic Railway in 2022, and it's a trip that everyone in the family will enjoy!. The Polar Express is one of the most beloved Christmas stories/movies of all time. It's a magical story of a spectacular train ride that will take children to the North Pole on Christmas Eve. Along the way, the children learn about friendship, bravery, and the spirit of Christmas. Many railroads transform their passenger trains into the Polar Express around Christmastime, such as the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad, and St. Louis Union Station. However, we also have a Polar Express Train Ride right here in southern Indiana at the French Lick Scenic Railway.
Enter To Win Olde’ Courthouse Catacombs & House of Lecter Passes – Two Haunted Houses in Downtown Evansville
Spooky season is officially here, and if you love haunted houses, you are going to be pretty excited about this big announcement. The Olde' Courthouse Catacombs and the House of Lecter have kept the 2022 theme buried for an entire year. Now it's time to open the caskets and let the skeletons out!
Owensboro Has Three Huge Church Rummage Sales This Weekend & We Peeked Inside
If you've been itching for a good bargain there are three huge church rummage sales this weekend and I promise you don't want to miss out. St. Mary Magdalene, St. Alphonsus in St. Joe beyond West Louisville on HWY 56 west, and St. Martin's Church in Hwy 81 of Owensboro are having their huge seasonal rummage sales.
“Rent” a Dog for a Day – or Longer At This Southern Indiana Animal Rescue
With fall finally here and the temperatures dropping into more manageable weather, it is a wonderful time to get outside and enjoy the crisp air, the soon-to-be changing leaves, and a new four-legged friend. If you're like me and love animals but just aren't ready to commit to a new...
Owensboro Shelter Has Yummy Food and Cole Swindell Tickets Up for Grabs Friday
Yeah! That's Cole Swindell. And, yes! We're going to give you the chance to win some tickets to see him concert at the Owensboro Sportscenter if you stop by our big yard party this Friday. WBKR's Yard Party series continues Friday, September 23rd and we're going to help one of...
Beautiful Akita Waits in Southern Indiana Shelter for a Loving Foster
Imagine this next line as if it were being read by Sam Elliot, or somebody else with a really cool voice - "There's a STORM a-comin' to It Takes a Village in Evansville." That probably sounded better in my head. Actually, a STORM is already at It Takes a Village...
Fall Festival of Lights Returns to Wilstem Ranch in French Lick, Indiana
Once again, Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick, Indiana will have an amazing light show this fall for your family to enjoy. Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is an amazing place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you will come across at the ranch, and they are always adding fun events throughout the year.
West Side Nut Club Announces Indiana Deputy Shot in the Line of Duty as Grand Marshal of Fall Festival Parade
The 101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is set for October 3rd through the 8th this year. It will feature all the great things we love — the rides, the live entertainment, and of course the hundreds of food items for sale by the variety of non-profits whose food booths line both sides of Franklin Street from Wabash to St. Joe Avenues. The nearly week-long event also features a few parades from the annual lighthouse parade to the pet parade, and of course, the main parade which wraps up the festivities on Saturday evening. Each year the Club selects a special guest to serve as the Grand Marshal for the main parade. The Marshal is typically someone from the community who has made an impact on the area in some fashion or deserves special recognition for the work they do. Olympic gold medalist Lily King served as the Grand Marshal a few years ago, and this year it will be a man the community has rallied around since sustaining a life-threatening injury while protecting his community.
This Weekend: Sept. 22-25
Residents and visitors alike have plenty of opportunities to enjoy a good time while giving back to the community this weekend. From flying in a World War II aircraft to playing a round of golf for charity, taking in an evening show, or jumping into a block party to give back to those in need, there is no shortage of activities.
Group marks potential breakthrough at Evansville park
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- Are the Daughters of the American Revolution the swashbuckling Raiders of the Lost Ark archaeologists of the same mold as Indiana Jones? Perhaps not, but then again ‘X’ doesn’t always mark the spot of hidden treasure. Days after spending hours canvassing Wesselman Park, Alisha...
Today Show Names Indiana Town as One of Nation’s Best Holiday Getaways
Are you staying in town for Christmas, or are you going to take a real Christmas vacation--minus the Griswolds?. It occurs to me that I have never been in another city besides Owensboro on Christmas Day. It's never happened. We had family out west visit us over the holidays, but we never went out there. And, boy, did my sister and I want to go.
Feed Evansville: Free fruit available at Center of Hope Church
Officials with Feed Evansville say there's currently free fruit available at a church downtown. Around 1:30 p.m., Feed Evansville said fruit was available at the Center of Hope Church, at 808 SE 3rd St. in Evansville. They say there are halo mandarin oranges, organic nectarines, peaches, and plums available. Feed...
Ohio County, Kentucky Hosting Powerful Suicide Awareness Event This Weekend
September is National Suicide Awareness Month and Ohio County, Kentucky will again play host to a powerful community awareness event. The 3rd Annual Suicide Awareness Walk is scheduled for Saturday, September 24th at Ohio County Park in Hartford. The aim of the walk is simple, but important. The latest CDC...
PHOTOS: Water main break floods downtown Evansville
Evansville Central Dispatch confirmed there is currently a water main break on Bob Jones Way between 6th Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd near the DoubleTree Hotel.
Southern Indiana Animal Rescue Raffling Off Big Cash Prize
Elks Lodge #277 is hosting a raffle to benefit Posey County, Indiana's newest animal rescue Newlife Rescue and Adoption. They will give away more than $8,000 in cash and you can get yourself a ticket. Who is Newlife?. PC Pound Puppies and Posey Humane Society have now merged to become...
Clay Walker Talks About Owensboro Bar-B-Q, a Super 8 Motel and His 2022 Concert Tour
Country music star Clay Walker is coming to Owensboro this weekend and Angel and I had the chance to chat with him about his trip to town. Of course, anyone from Owensboro knows that we lay claim to the title The Bar-B-Q Capital of the World and we'll put our BBQ up against anyone's. Suck it, Memphis. Kansas City who? Well, Clay is from Beaumont, Texas and, when we told him to get ready to try the best BBQ he's ever eaten, he seemed a bit skeptical. See, those Texans think pretty highly of their BBQ too.
