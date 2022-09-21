Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories
————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Big Horn. County through 300 PM MDT... At 232 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7. miles west of Lodge Grass, or 26 miles south of Hardin, moving. northeast at 30...
KULR8
Led by George Tribble Jr., Rocky football team cruises past MSU-Northern
BILLINGS — Quarterback George Tribble Jr. passed for 206 yards and four touchdowns and No. 25 Rocky Mountain College ran past Montana State-Northern 56-0 in Frontier Conference football on a breezy Saturday at Herb Klindt Field. It was homecoming for Rocky, which won its 15th straight game in the...
KULR8
Billings police in area of Burnstead Dr. following reported altercation
BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is in the area of Burnstead Dr. in Billings after a reported altercation. An initial report said two men were seen leaving in opposite directions after a physical altercation, Sgt. Brad Mansur tells us. At this time, the Billings Police Department has possibly one person...
KULR8
Billings Central girls, Laurel boys claim Eastern A golf crowns
BILLINGS - The Billings Central girls and Laurel boys brought home Eastern A titles on Friday at Lake Hills Golf Course. Billings Central's girls won the team title with a combined score of 379. Rams golfer Anna Prill finished with an 89, tied for the top individual spot with Sidney's Mercedes Lamb and that's when drama ensued.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KULR8
City College at MSU Billings and Accelerate Montana announce fast track training course to construction jobs
Press release from Montana State University Billings. MSU BILLINGS NEWS—City College at Montana State University Billings and Accelerate Montana announce their partnership and the addition of the rapid training course Job Site Ready. City College at MSUB is the newest Montana institution to partner with Accelerate Montana to offer the Job Site Ready course which provides training opportunities to the Billings community and future skilled trainees to the region’s construction trade.
KULR8
Local market offers accessible and affordable fresh food
BILLINGS, Mont. - Farmers' markets offer an opportunity for the community to connect and access to farm to table local goods. The Billings Gardeners' Market is aiming to make this both accessible and affordable. It had taken place at South park, offering fresh produce, baked goods and handmade crafts every Thursday in June for the past decade.
KULR8
Gas station in Billings robbed multiple times
BILLINGS, Mont - Billings Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station on Grand Ave. Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick tells us this specific Holiday gas station has been hit eight times since December 2021. The Lieutenant says other gas stations in the city have been hit, but this one...
KULR8
Billings Food Bank re-opens Fortin’s Café and Gift Shop and begins their culinary job skills program
BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Food Bank has re-opened the doors to the Fortin’s Cafe and Gift Shop, after three years of being closed to COVID-19. Not only is Fortin's Cafe and Gift Shop serving up $5.00barbecue on Fridays, if the weather allows, they are also offering a tuition-free culinary job skills program through the Fortin's Culinary Center.
Comments / 0