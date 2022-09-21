BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Food Bank has re-opened the doors to the Fortin’s Cafe and Gift Shop, after three years of being closed to COVID-19. Not only is Fortin's Cafe and Gift Shop serving up $5.00barbecue on Fridays, if the weather allows, they are also offering a tuition-free culinary job skills program through the Fortin's Culinary Center.

