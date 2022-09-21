ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

KULR8

MT WFO BILLINGS Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

————— SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of central Big Horn. County through 300 PM MDT... At 232 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7. miles west of Lodge Grass, or 26 miles south of Hardin, moving. northeast at 30...
BIG HORN COUNTY, MT
KULR8

Billings police in area of Burnstead Dr. following reported altercation

BILLINGS, Mont. - Law enforcement is in the area of Burnstead Dr. in Billings after a reported altercation. An initial report said two men were seen leaving in opposite directions after a physical altercation, Sgt. Brad Mansur tells us. At this time, the Billings Police Department has possibly one person...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Central girls, Laurel boys claim Eastern A golf crowns

BILLINGS - The Billings Central girls and Laurel boys brought home Eastern A titles on Friday at Lake Hills Golf Course. Billings Central's girls won the team title with a combined score of 379. Rams golfer Anna Prill finished with an 89, tied for the top individual spot with Sidney's Mercedes Lamb and that's when drama ensued.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

City College at MSU Billings and Accelerate Montana announce fast track training course to construction jobs

Press release from Montana State University Billings. MSU BILLINGS NEWS—City College at Montana State University Billings and Accelerate Montana announce their partnership and the addition of the rapid training course Job Site Ready. City College at MSUB is the newest Montana institution to partner with Accelerate Montana to offer the Job Site Ready course which provides training opportunities to the Billings community and future skilled trainees to the region’s construction trade.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Local market offers accessible and affordable fresh food

BILLINGS, Mont. - Farmers' markets offer an opportunity for the community to connect and access to farm to table local goods. The Billings Gardeners' Market is aiming to make this both accessible and affordable. It had taken place at South park, offering fresh produce, baked goods and handmade crafts every Thursday in June for the past decade.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Gas station in Billings robbed multiple times

BILLINGS, Mont - Billings Police are investigating a robbery at a gas station on Grand Ave. Police Lieutenant Matt Lennick tells us this specific Holiday gas station has been hit eight times since December 2021. The Lieutenant says other gas stations in the city have been hit, but this one...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Billings Food Bank re-opens Fortin’s Café and Gift Shop and begins their culinary job skills program

BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Billings Food Bank has re-opened the doors to the Fortin’s Cafe and Gift Shop, after three years of being closed to COVID-19. Not only is Fortin's Cafe and Gift Shop serving up $5.00barbecue on Fridays, if the weather allows, they are also offering a tuition-free culinary job skills program through the Fortin's Culinary Center.
BILLINGS, MT

