ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Comments / 0

Related
Creative Bloq

Herman Miller Mirra 2 review

The Herman Miller Mirra 2 is a stylish chair, and it's supremely adjustable. Once you find the right settings for your body, you'll feel supported while you work and the chair will move with you. Finding those right settings, however, can be a little frustrating and long winded, especially as no instructions are provided with the chair. But with a little persistence, you should find the Mirra 2 a good investment.
GOOGLE
Creative Bloq

The best iPhone 14 prices available

If you're looking for the lowest iPhone 14 prices, we've got good and bad news for you. First the bad – as the latest iPhone was only released recently, the idea that you're going to be able to get a really low price on the handset is optimistic to say the least. In short, you won't be able to find a better iPhone 14 price than the $799/£749 starting price on the cheapest model that comes with 128GB.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adonit#Stylus#The Apple Pencil
Creative Bloq

Our favourite Huion tablet has $100 off right now

Huion tablets are a great option for digital artists looking for a premium drawing experience that's more affordable than its competitors. Right now, Huion is running a flash sale on its US site with plenty of great options. Hot picks include this Kamvas Pro 24 pen display tablet on sale for $1199 down from $1299 (opens in new tab). And artists in the UK needn't miss out because Huion's Back to School sale includes the same tablet for £1199 down from the original price of £1299. (opens in new tab)
TECHNOLOGY
Creative Bloq

The best lightweight laptops in September 2022

The best lightweight laptops will be thin, supremely portable and still pack a punch, at least enough to see you through your basic needs. As these laptops are most often used by those who are regularly on the move, they're often designed to have long-lasting battery life, too. Still, ultrabooks...
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

The best iPad mini 6 cases in 2022

Browse the best iPad mini 6 cases available now. Owning one of the best iPad mini 6 cases will help you keep your compact tablet safe as well as making it more personal to you. It's important to take good care of your tech - especially when it's as small as the iPad Mini! Whilst the small design makes it a great, portable device to own, the size puts it at a higher risk of damage or wear and tear. So grabbing yourself a case should definitely be a priority to keep it safe.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
iPad
Creative Bloq

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review

The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is reassuringly sturdy, very portable in its 13.5” guise, and performs perfectly well for students and travelling professionals. The decent touchscreen helps when it comes to design work, but the compact form hinders higher-spec endeavours, such as game development or demanding video processing. It shines as a general workhorse, with strong video-conferencing performance, and coming from Microsoft it’s optimised for Office apps, and is predictably solid for writers and lovers of spreadsheets and presentations alike.
TECHNOLOGY
Creative Bloq

The Lenovo Glasses T1 are a monitor you wear on your face

We've been talking about glasses as one of the next frontiers of wearable tech for what seems like eons. Many companies have been working on smart glasses with various functionalities, most notably AR, but Lenovo's latest offering is a simpler proposition: they're a monitor for your face. The Lenovo Glasses...
ELECTRONICS
Creative Bloq

HP Elite Dragonfly G3 review

Updated for 2022, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, drops the 2-in-1 functionality for a purer premium ultraportable approach. We like the taller 3:2 aspect screen in this compact 13.5-inch form factor. The combination of the slim chassis and great connectivity, including USB4, USB-A and full-sized HDMI is a plus, too. As is the excellent 14-hour battery life. But the 3:2 aspect screen suffers terrible viewing angles and the overall performance is patchy. Factor in a pretty painful price tag and it’s hard to make a rational case for this sleek and nicely built but ultimately slightly slapdash laptop.
COMPUTERS
Creative Bloq

Hitfilm 2022 review

Improving on its predecessor in a number of ways, HitFilm is a slick, feature-packed and user-friendly video editing program. It's not the best choice if you're either an absolute beginner or a seasoned pro. But YouTubers, students, and anyone else who wants to move beyond the basics of video editing will find this free download quite remarkably sophisticated and useful.
ENTERTAINMENT
Creative Bloq

Fabrik review

If you have some strong and eye-catching images that you want to put together in a portfolio site, Fabrik is a great choice. You'll have to spend five minutes watching a tutorial video first, but once you've got your head around Fabrik's way of doing things, its interface becomes very easy to use. Top features include being able to password-protect projects, and automatic video uploads from YouTube and Vimeo.
TECHNOLOGY
Creative Bloq

Creative Bloq

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Creative Bloq delivers a daily mix of advice and inspiration for digital and traditional artists, web designers, graphic designers, 3D and VFX artists, illustrators, and more.

 https://www.creativebloq.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy