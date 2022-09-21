Read full article on original website
iPhone Sound Recognition might just be the coolest feature of iOS 16
IPhone hacks do the rounds all the time, and often fall under the category of 'pretty obvious feature that most people are already aware of' (we knew we could use our iPhone to make calls, thanks). But every now and again something genuinely cool pops up, like this awesome little-known accessibility tool.
Why Apple's next iPad Pro could look absolutely stunning
We're huge fans of the 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro, with its mini-LED display offering brighter colours and bolder contrast than the standard LCD version. But if new reports are to be believed, an even more immersive iPad screen could be on the way. New rumours suggest Apple is working on...
Herman Miller Mirra 2 review
The Herman Miller Mirra 2 is a stylish chair, and it's supremely adjustable. Once you find the right settings for your body, you'll feel supported while you work and the chair will move with you. Finding those right settings, however, can be a little frustrating and long winded, especially as no instructions are provided with the chair. But with a little persistence, you should find the Mirra 2 a good investment.
The best iPhone 14 prices available
If you're looking for the lowest iPhone 14 prices, we've got good and bad news for you. First the bad – as the latest iPhone was only released recently, the idea that you're going to be able to get a really low price on the handset is optimistic to say the least. In short, you won't be able to find a better iPhone 14 price than the $799/£749 starting price on the cheapest model that comes with 128GB.
Our favourite Huion tablet has $100 off right now
Huion tablets are a great option for digital artists looking for a premium drawing experience that's more affordable than its competitors. Right now, Huion is running a flash sale on its US site with plenty of great options. Hot picks include this Kamvas Pro 24 pen display tablet on sale for $1199 down from $1299 (opens in new tab). And artists in the UK needn't miss out because Huion's Back to School sale includes the same tablet for £1199 down from the original price of £1299. (opens in new tab)
How to pre-order the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and Apple Watch Ultra
So, Apple has just announced a bunch of new products, and you're ready to burn a hole in your pocket. To get the iPhone 14, Apple Watch Ultra and everything else first, you can pre-order the whole lot this week – and in some cases right now. We check...
The best lightweight laptops in September 2022
The best lightweight laptops will be thin, supremely portable and still pack a punch, at least enough to see you through your basic needs. As these laptops are most often used by those who are regularly on the move, they're often designed to have long-lasting battery life, too. Still, ultrabooks...
The best iPad mini 6 cases in 2022
Browse the best iPad mini 6 cases available now. Owning one of the best iPad mini 6 cases will help you keep your compact tablet safe as well as making it more personal to you. It's important to take good care of your tech - especially when it's as small as the iPad Mini! Whilst the small design makes it a great, portable device to own, the size puts it at a higher risk of damage or wear and tear. So grabbing yourself a case should definitely be a priority to keep it safe.
This awesome Nintendo Switch design concept is a Zelda fan's dream
Nintendo fans have been waiting patiently for official news about the Switch Pro, but the much-rumoured souped-up Switch sequel gets more elusive by the day. In the meantime, fans are coming up with their own ingenious designs for future consoles – and this Zelda-themed example is one of the coolest yet.
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 review
The Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 is reassuringly sturdy, very portable in its 13.5” guise, and performs perfectly well for students and travelling professionals. The decent touchscreen helps when it comes to design work, but the compact form hinders higher-spec endeavours, such as game development or demanding video processing. It shines as a general workhorse, with strong video-conferencing performance, and coming from Microsoft it’s optimised for Office apps, and is predictably solid for writers and lovers of spreadsheets and presentations alike.
The Lenovo Glasses T1 are a monitor you wear on your face
We've been talking about glasses as one of the next frontiers of wearable tech for what seems like eons. Many companies have been working on smart glasses with various functionalities, most notably AR, but Lenovo's latest offering is a simpler proposition: they're a monitor for your face. The Lenovo Glasses...
HP Elite Dragonfly G3 review
Updated for 2022, the HP Elite Dragonfly G3, drops the 2-in-1 functionality for a purer premium ultraportable approach. We like the taller 3:2 aspect screen in this compact 13.5-inch form factor. The combination of the slim chassis and great connectivity, including USB4, USB-A and full-sized HDMI is a plus, too. As is the excellent 14-hour battery life. But the 3:2 aspect screen suffers terrible viewing angles and the overall performance is patchy. Factor in a pretty painful price tag and it’s hard to make a rational case for this sleek and nicely built but ultimately slightly slapdash laptop.
iPhone 14 Pro's Dynamic Island comes to iPad in this ingenious concept art
The iPhone 14 Pro's 'Dynamic Island' was arguably the star of the show of Apple's product launch event last week. While we'd heard tell for a while that Apple was planning to replace the infamous 'notch' with a floating pill-shaped design, we didn't expect it to be quite so interactive (or to have quite such a ridiculous name).
Hitfilm 2022 review
Improving on its predecessor in a number of ways, HitFilm is a slick, feature-packed and user-friendly video editing program. It's not the best choice if you're either an absolute beginner or a seasoned pro. But YouTubers, students, and anyone else who wants to move beyond the basics of video editing will find this free download quite remarkably sophisticated and useful.
Fabrik review
If you have some strong and eye-catching images that you want to put together in a portfolio site, Fabrik is a great choice. You'll have to spend five minutes watching a tutorial video first, but once you've got your head around Fabrik's way of doing things, its interface becomes very easy to use. Top features include being able to password-protect projects, and automatic video uploads from YouTube and Vimeo.
The Apple Watch Ultra design is already getting memed to oblivion
Well, pretty much every recent rumour about the Apple Watch Pro turned out to be true. Everything except the name, that is. Last night, the company unveiled the brand new Apple Watch Ultra, the "most rugged and capable" version of its smartwatch yet. The Apple Watch Ultra marks the most...
Forget the AirPods Pro 2 - original AirPods Pro deal sees fantastic price drop
Last night, Apple revealed the long awaited AirPods Pro 2, which means now is a great time to grab a slightly older model at a lower price. Right now, Amazon has the original AirPods Pro on sale for $179.99, down from $249 (opens in new tab) – that's a huge $70 off.
