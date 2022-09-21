Read full article on original website
Opelika man arrested on capital murder charges in connection to shooting at apartments in Auburn
After a two-day search, Auburn police apprehended a suspect Wednesday in a fatal shooting that occurred Monday at The Beacon Apartment Complex on South College Street in Auburn. The Auburn police, with assistance from the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force and the Opelika Police Department, arrested Keyon...
National Village plans to add 600 homes within 15 years, starting with seven $1 million homes
National Village in Opelika has announced plans to triple its number of single-family homes on the property, starting with seven high-end homes. Ab Conner, chairman and CEO of Conner Bros. Construction, said National Village, which is on the Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail, has about 300 homes built and fully occupied, with plans to add 600 more homes within the next 15 years.
3 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $559,000
Toland Construction is now building in Brentwood! Lot 48 will be complete in early September. The Cook plan overlooks the pond and offers three bedrooms, along with two-and-a-half bathrooms, all on one level. The open great room, kitchen, and dining space are the heart of the home. The kitchen features quartz countertops, island pendants, a herringbone backsplash, a decorative vent hood, & a large walk-in pantry. The great room features a gas fireplace and a wall of windows to capture the lovely view. Located on the back of the home, the master bedroom is a private retreat with hardwood floors, a seating nook, and views of the pond. Two additional bedrooms, a second full bath, & a linen closet are tucked into a private hallway. The laundry room sits near the owner's entry and offers a utility sink & an expansive counter. Garage storage is plentiful. Upgrades include flagstone on the covered porch, a zero-entry frameless shower, a fabulous custom master shower, & extensive landscaping.
'Not a daycare with alcohol': Plains Taproom co-owner defends business model, council votes to approve it
The Auburn City Council voted on Tuesday night to approve a new “family style” drinking establishment in downtown Auburn after owners explained their business model. The Plains Taproom, a self-pour bar proposed by Auburn residents Dion Peoples, Justin Alexander and Scott Brown, was approved by the Auburn Planning Commission on Sept. 8.
Central-Phenix City falls to IMG Academy in back-and-forth battle
PHENIX CITY — In a back-and-forth battle that saw the Red Devils competing until the fourth quarter, nationally known IMG Academy ran away late against Central-Phenix City with a 41-26 win. Central led 19-6 early and in the third quarter Central trailed only by one at 27-26 after a...
Opelika police search for illegal drug activity, arrest a man
Opelika Police detectives with a warrant to search for illegal drug activity in the 1000 Block of Lake Street made an arrest on Thursday. Police charged Reginald Swint, 34, with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, first degree. Swint was also arrested on a felony bond revocation...
Opelika falls to Theodore, suffers second straight loss
What were epic highs for the Opelika Bulldogs a couple weeks ago have now turned into lows, as the Bulldogs couldn’t hold off Class 6A Theodore at home Friday night, losing 34-24 to the Wildcats. Two weeks ago, the Bulldogs managed to knock off then-No. 1 Central-Phenix City in...
Things to do this weekend: Shopping, homecoming and 'The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe'
The Opelika High Theatre Society is bringing C.S. Lewis’ classic children’s book to life as it kicks off a fall production of ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.’. This fast-action, 80-minute play is a community show that should hold the attention of anyone in the audience.
The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend
Don't miss the great deals at these yard and estate sales around Opelika.
'I'm just trying to get to class': Miss Homecoming campaigns make the whole week a pain for some students
While alumni and fans of Auburn will embrace homecoming festivities this weekend, many students dread homecoming week for one reason: the campaigning for Miss Homecoming. Each of the five candidates on the ballot – Emmy Beason, SueEllen Broussard, Jenna Codner, Kai Jones and Grace McNairy – has a platform she feels is important for Auburn University to implement, whether it be supporting student veterans or creating mentorship for underrepresented communities on campus.
Joint task force discovers drug-dealing by cell phone, makes trafficking arrest in Auburn
After an investigation that lasted several weeks, Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators have arrested an Auburn woman on a drug trafficking charge and other charges. Cindy Zheng, 23, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of drug trafficking, five counts of possession of a controlled substance and one count of drug paraphernalia, according to a press release from Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
LEE: We’re all trapped in purgatory
You ever have one of those out-of-body experiences where time just stopped?. Maybe you’re in a Waffle House in Jacksonville, Fla. It’s 1 a.m., you’ve been there since midnight a.m., but you’re actually in another dimension, you’re still waiting on your waffles, the hands on the clock have not moved, and there’s no end in sight.
LEE: The first-and-10 mentality
They were there early, and they were there late. The Auburn Family did its job last Saturday. Jordan-Hare Stadium was sweltering and electric before the Penn State game, and when Owen Pappoe knocked Sean Clifford sideways in those early moments, you could not have asked for a louder roar or a better stage to be set in college football.
What you missed this week in notable Opelika crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Opelika-Auburn News. (10) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Clyde Pittman, Luke Tarver and Brandez Eason are this week's O-A News Player of the Week nominees. Cast your vote
The sophomore Tarver rolled up 181 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries, while also adding four tackles and three assists at linebacker on defense for Chambers Academy in the Rebels’ 42-6 win over Bessemer Academy. Chambers Academy has ripped off four straight wins to get to 4-2. Brandez...
Brotherly bond: Auburn’s DJ James, Missouri’s Kris Abrams-Draine together again
This Saturday is a date Kris Abrams-Draine has had circled for a long while. It’ll be a reunion for the Missouri defensive back, marking the first time the Mobile native is playing football in his home state since heading west in 2020, and he’ll have family and friends trekking the three hours north to be in the stands at Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Watch now: Loachapoka’s JC Hart named O-A News Player of the Week
What he did: Hart rolled up two receiving touchdowns with 94 receiving yards while also recording a 46-yard punt return and an interception on defense. Better yet, he helped Loachapoka end an eight-game losing skid in the ever-important Battle of Highway 14. In his words: “We’re taking it one week...
Letters to the editor: Auburn should ditch Harsin and pay up front for a quality coach
In 2008, AU fired a 7-5 Tommy Tuberville and hired Gene Chizik, who was 5-7 at Iowa State. Despite Chizik winning a national championship at AU, he was an awful head coach so was fired following his disastrous 2012 season. Next up was an inexperienced Gus Malzahn who was terminated in 2020 with a massive buyout compliments of fired president Steven Leath. Recently departed Athletic Director Allen Greene then saddled AU with his own bad hire, Bryan Harsin, who likely won’t last until Christmas as the AU head coach.
Pittman breaks school record as No. 1 Auburn High stays perfect with win over Ramsay
Auburn High head coach Keith Etheredge was about to break the postgame huddle with his team Friday night when one of his assistants leaned in and told him the news. Etheredge smiled and then announced it to the rest of the top-ranked Tigers: Clyde Pittman is now the school’s all-time leader in career touchdown passes.
Coaching ties abound in Missouri’s first trip to Auburn
Bryan Harsin’s first head coaching job began a decade ago, states away from Alabama in Jonesboro, Ark. He landed the job at Arkansas State, taking over for Gus Malzahn — the former Auburn offensive coordinator who had left the A-State head coaching post at regular season’s end for the same role back on the Plains.
