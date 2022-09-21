ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Our extensive USC at Oregon State Beavers game preview

Game 4: ‘No Deceiving, Nothing Up My Sleeve, and No Teasing’. On a warm Saturday evening in Corvallis, can Oregon State replicate last season’s no-nonsense thumping of USC?. The USC Trojans (3-0) hit the road for the second time in 2022 to face the Oregon State Beavers (3-0)...
CORVALLIS, OR
247Sports

DuckTerritory's staff picks for No. 15 Oregon at Washington State

For the first time since the 2018 season, the Oregon Ducks will square off with a ranked foe from inside Autzen Stadium. No. 12 BYU comes to town and faces off against No. 25 ranked Oregon on Saturday at 12:35 p.m. PT, and the game will be broadcast by FOX. Who wins? What are the major storylines of this time?
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Corvallis, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon College Sports
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California College Sports
Corvallis, OR
College Sports
Corvallis, OR
Football
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
City
Corvallis, OR
Local
California Sports
Local
Oregon Football
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. Washington State

The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (2-1) begin conference play against Washington State on Saturday as they travel to Pullman for their first true road game. Oregon did travel to Atlanta to take on No. 1 Georgia, but because the game was not in Athens, it is listed as a neutral site game.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Donavyn Pellot commits to UCLA

Donavyn Pellot went into the season with considerable recruiting momentum after a highly productive spring evaluation period and, after a month of weighing the options, has arrived at a college decision. The two-way standout from Las Vegas (Nev.) Silverado announced his commitment to UCLA on Wednesday, giving the Bruins their...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy