Jeffrey Dahmer’s Death Explained By Inmate: Why He Did It
The real life inmate, Christopher Scarver, described how Jeffrey Dahmer's death happened long before the Netflix true crime drama came out.
Jeffrey Dahmer Died in Prison in 1994; Here’s What Happened
Find out how American serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer died in prison in 1994.
Jeffrey Dahmer’s Last Intended Victim Tracy Edwards Was Once Charged With Homicide
Twenty years after escaping Jeffrey Dahmer, Tracy Edwards was arrested for homicide in Milwaukee — find out why.
Worst Mass Murderer Criminals in U.S. History
There have been countless criminals throughout America's history, but the mass murder crimes of some have been so atrocious they have caused a significant negative impact on American society.
How Was Jeffrey Dahmer Finally Caught?
Where to Watch Widget Failed To Load. Please Try Again. Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story has brought the Dahmer case back into the public spotlight. But instead of just focusing on Jeffrey Dahmer and his many crimes, Monster takes this story a step further, expanding on who his victims were and detailing what happened after his capture, trial, and death.
Former child actor Ryan Grantham sentenced to life in prison for killing his mother
VANCOUVER, British Columbia — An actor who once appeared in an episode of the popular TV series “Riverdale,” was sentenced to spend the rest of his life behind bars for murdering his mother. Ryan Grantham pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for killing his mother, which comes with...
When Serial Killer Jeffrey Dahmer Was Finally Caught, It Had Little to Do With Good Police Work
It was only a matter of time before Ryan Murphy decided to take on a real-life American horror story. In Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Murphy along with his longtime collaborator Ian Brennan (Glee), approach the Milwaukee cannibal from a different side. The series wades through the gruesome acts of the infamous serial killer (played by Evan Peters) through the lens of his victims and the people around him.
How Did Jeffrey Dahmer’s Grandmother Die and Where Did She Live in Real Life?
While watching DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix, find out everything you need to know about Dahmer's grandmother.
Why Was Jeffrey Dahmer Kicked Out of the Army? Netflix Series Shows His Military Stint
Finally, Netflix’s long-awaited Jeffrey Dahmer series starring Evan Peters is here. The Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan–created series, DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, shows us how Dahmer became such a prolific serial killer. And on Dahmer’s path to notoriety, he actually joined and was kicked out of the Army — which the series touches on in Episode 4.
Man Sentenced After Stalking ‘CSI: Miami’ Star and Her Kid for 12 Years
An Ohio man was sentenced to 40 months in federal prison Thursday for stalking actress Eva LaRue and threatening to rape and kill both her and her daughter for more than a decade. James David Rogers, 58, pleaded guilty in April to two counts of mailing threatening communications, one count of threats by interstate communications, and two counts of stalking. Between 2007 and his 2019 arrest, Rogers called and sent terrifying letters to LaRue, a CSI: Miami and All My Children star whose daughter was 5 years old when what prosecutors called Rogers’ “campaign of torment” began. Rogers signed off many of the roughly 37 handwritten and typed letters he mailed LaRue as “Freddy Krueger,” the fictional killer from A Nightmare on Elm Street. “I am going to… stalk you until the day you die,” he wrote in one 2008 letter, according to court documents. The family moved several times in the hopes Rogers would lose track of them, but it wasn’t until investigators identified him using DNA left on a fast-food straw that LaRue’s living nightmare came to an end.Read it at The New York Times
Jeffrey Dahmer Typically Lured His Victims to His Grandmother's House
Content warning: This article mentions violent crimes. If there's one thing Ryan Murphy can't get enough of, it's casting Evan Peters as a serial killer. For those unaware, the Emmy Award-winning actor will skip the next season of American Horror Story in favor of portraying infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in the upcoming Netflix limited series, Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. The miniseries, which follows Dahmer's heinous murders, is told from the point of view of his victims.
Konerak Sinthasomphone's Brother Is Reportedly Living Life off the Radar
Content warning: This article contains mentions of sexual and physical violence. One name, one devastating murder: Konerak Sinthasomphone. True crime lovers likely know the name all to well since the 13-year-old was brutally drugged, sexually assaulted, and murdered by Jeffrey Dahmer in 1988. Although Dahmer was later arrested and found guilty for murdering over a dozen men in February 1991, including Konerak, he was sentenced to 15 life sentences.
Adnan Syed: What we know about two alternate suspects in 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee
Adnan Syed walked out of court a free man on Monday, after an almost year-long investigation uncovered new evidence about the possible involvement of two alternative suspects in the 1999 slaying of student Hae Min Lee.Lee, 18, vanished without a trace back on 13 January 1999 after leaving Woodlawn High School in Baltimore, Maryland, where she was a senior.Her body was found around one month later buried in a park in Baltimore. She had been strangled.Syed, Lee’s former boyfriend who was 17 at the time, was arrested and charged with her murder. In 2000, he was convicted of...
North Texas Serial Killer Reginald Kimbro is the Subject of New 'Dateline'
Content warning: This article mentions rape and sexual assault. After multiple aggravated assault accusations in 2012 and 2014, Reginald Kimbro's nature as the subject of a decades-long investigation came to a head when he came under investigation for rape and murder in 2017. Now, Dateline reveals the full story of what happens when law enforcement does not recognize a repeat offender.
Daily Beast
Who Killed Bugsy Siegel, Kingpin of the Las Vegas Mob?
The business got off to a rough start. It was over budget—way over budget—and there were whispers that some money had mysteriously disappeared from the investment pot. It was so rainy on opening day that the high rollers and celebrities stayed away, and somehow the proverb that the house always wins did not initially apply. The Flamingo was forced to close its doors two weeks after opening—and after losing $300,000 to some very lucky gamblers—for a reset.
Adnan Syed family friend jokes he’s not looking to ‘hook up’ with ‘thirsty’ ladies after conviction overturned
A family friend of Adnan Syed has joked that the 41-year-old is not “looking to hook up” with the influx of “thirsty” ladies who have reached out following his bombshell release from prison.“I keep getting asked this question and I’m only answering it once because first of all this is not my role in his life, but also people get a grip,” tweeted Rabia Chaudry on Wednesday morning.“Adnan is not looking to hook up or meet any of the very thirsty, er I mean interested, ladies reaching out.”Ms Chaudry, an attorney and family friend, included a GIF of actor...
In Netflix's Dahmer, Incompetent Police Fail To Catch a Serial Killer
On September 21, Netflix released its latest docudrama, Dahmer—Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story. In 10 episodes, the series tells the story of one of the 20th century's most notorious and depraved serial murderers, with a particular focus on his victims. The Netflix synopsis wonders, "Across more than a decade, 17 teen boys and young men were murdered by convicted killer Jeffrey Dahmer. How did he evade arrest for so long?" The show points a portion of the blame at the police themselves.
Slate
Serial Didn’t Free Adnan Syed
In 2015, Serial launched the case against Adnan Syed for the murder of Hae Min Lee in to the national conversation, but over the years the mistakes that show made continued to add up. Adnan Syed’s release from prison earlier this week would have been a great chance for the Serial team to admit its wrongs, but that did not happen.
