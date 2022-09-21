Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Mustangs trample Grizzlies, stay atop region standings
Known for its stingy defense this season, the Mustangs continued that trend Friday night. They also added some offense to the mix, not that Mountain Crest hasn’t had any offense, but boy did the boys from Hyrum take a step forward in that department against Logan. Six different Mustangs scored, and the visitors rolled to a 38-7 Region 11 win on Crimson Field to put a damper on Homecoming for the Grizzlies.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: West Side's 35-game winning streak comes to an end in OT thriller
The most epic winning streak in the history of Idaho’s 2A classification has finally been terminated. A two-point conversion pass from Tayson Neal to Tyler Beresford ended up being the difference as Bear Lake edged West Side by a 28-27 scoreline in overtime in a much-anticipated 2A Fifth District football game on Friday night in Montpelier.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls tennis: Wolves go 10-0 in region duals for 3rd straight season
NORTH LOGAN — Another goal down, two more to go for Green Canyon’s girls tennis program. The Wolves capped off their third straight undefeated season in Region 11 duals with a 5-0 victory over visiting Sky View on Thursday afternoon. Unlike the previous two years, though, Green Canyon didn’t lose a single match in any of those 10 duals.
kmvt
Game of the Week: Burley’s offense, Minico’s defense clash in Rupert
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s rivalry week for the Minico and Burley football teams, and while Minico has won the last 18 matchups, football fans in Idaho won’t want to miss this one. The Burley Bobcats are 4-0 for the first time in over three decades, and...
Herald-Journal
USU football:
USU football:
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies face formidable challenge in UNLV
It wasn’t the start to the 2022 college football season the Aggies envisioned, but all of their primary goals are still attainable. Nevertheless, Utah State must make considerable strides to even put itself in a position to defend its Mountain West Conference championship. That quest begins Saturday as USU hosts UNLV in the conference opener for both teams. Opening kickoff from Maverik Stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Herald-Journal
Smith, Monta Rae (Rallison)
Monta Rae Rallison Smith passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022. She was the second daughter of George (Stanley) Rallison and Harriett (Hattie) Jensen Rallison. She was born on January 17, 1934, in one of two apartments in a tiny white Victorian house that sits on a corner in Whitney, Idaho. She grew up in Preston and attended the Preston schools. The love of her life Val Smith proposed to her on the steps inside the Preston High School while he was on leave from Korea. They were married on August 4, 1952, in Franklin, Idaho, and later sealed in the Logan Temple for time and all eternity on May 25, 1967. Monty was a very proud military wife and together she and Val moved all over the country. During those years they had 4 children Debora (Jack) Kohles of Preston Idaho, Steven (Kaelynn) Smith of St. George Utah, Van (Susan) Smith of Henderson Nevada, and Catherine Charles of St. George Utah. They have 12 Grandchildren Annika, Kalani, Tyson, Kristi, Ryan, Jason, Brooke, Trevr, Stacia, Aubrey, Kalister, and Keenan. 29 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren, and 2 more Great Great Grandchildren on the way. Nothing made Monty happier than having her entire family in her home making memories. She was never without a Werther's candy to share with pretty much anyone she encountered. She sang songs like "You are my Sunshine" and the ever-popular "I love you a bushel and a peck" to her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Stan and Hattie, her husband of 59 years Val, her sister Karma Garrett, Brother-in-law Jack Garrett, and a nephew Stan Garrett. A special THANK YOU to everyone at Heritage Senior Living in Preston and to her hospice nurses, especially Thelma who has been there for her for so many years. The love you have given to her has meant so much to us and to her. Services will be held conducted at 11:00 am Friday, September 30th at the Spilsbury Mortuary 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Friends may call from 10 to 11 at the funeral home prior to services. Burial will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home in Preston, Idaho. Please share a favorite memory of Monta Rae or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.
Herald-Journal
Cheney, Julie Barbara (Reese)
Cheney Julie Barbara Reese Cheney 43 Preston, Idaho passed away September 21, 2022. Services will be held on Friday, Sept. 30, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. in the Preston South Stake Center, 55 E. 1st S., Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Friday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Bear falls dead at man’s feet and Preston mother wins new radio for giving birth
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 19 to Sept. 25 in east Idaho history. ANNIS — A traveling salesman for a produce company with headquarters in Pocatello called The Rigby Star “in no very pleasant frame of mind” to report an incident he recently witnessed.
Herald-Journal
Porter, Fern (Shumway)
Fern Shumway Porter, 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at the Birch Creek Assisted Living Center in Smithfield, Utah. She was born on August 20, 1925, in Treasureton, Idaho, to Earl Hymas Shumway and Thelma Perry Shumway. She was the oldest of six children helping to mother each sibling as they arrived. She was actively involved in music in high school and throughout her life. She married Willard D. Porter (Bill) on August 29, 1944, in the Salt Lake Temple. They were blessed with six children, 27 grandchildren, 89 great-grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. She was a very faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints holding leadership and teaching positions in every auxiliary organization. Some of her talents and hobbies include sewing, upholstery, extraction/family history, gardening, and teaching piano lessons. Fern was a faithful visiting teacher for over 50 years, never missing a month. She is survived by three sons and three daughters, Kent D. (Kayla) Porter of Pleasant View, Utah; Steve (Carla) Porter of Richmond, Utah; Barbara (Bruce) Howard of Perry, Utah; W. Douglas (Debbie) Porter of Franklin, Idaho; Karen (Kent) Wheiler of Issaquah, Washington; Susan (Danny) Carter of Washington Terrace, Utah; by a sister, Lorna Wiser of Cedar City, Utah; and by a brother, Perry Shumway of Brigham City, Utah. She was preceded in death 31 years ago by her husband, Bill. She is also preceded in death by her parents, by two brothers, Mark and Wayne; by her sister, Beverly Shumway; by a grandson, Shawn Porter; and by two great-grandchildren, Michael James Porter and Taylor Mickell Porter. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at the Birch Creek Assisted Living Center for their loving and tender care. Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 26, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the Franklin Stake Center, 106 E. Main, Franklin, Idaho. Viewings will be held Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston, Idaho and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the stake center. Interment will be in the Franklin Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.
Herald-Journal
Harris, Clayton Wilcott
Clayton Wilcott Harris (Tate) passed quickly on Tuesday, Sept 20th, at his home in Robin, Idaho. He was born July 20, 1960 in Phoenix, Arizona, to Father Raymond Sylvester Harris and Mother Minerva Sue Harris ( Smith ). He married the love of his life, Nancy Chistensen Harris on May 5, 1989. He was preceded in death by (His Parents) - Stepson Jason C Ricks - Granddaughter Annie Newbold Ricks - Brother in law Klain T Christensen - Sister in law Josie Jemmett Christensen and Sister Sarah Pauline Harris. He is survived by his Wife. Brothers: Ted ( Debbie) - Carson (Aida) - Joe (LaDon) and Pete (Vickie) HARRIS. Sons: Bryce (Stacie) - Gary (Kelcey) - Paul (Sarah) RICKS also many grandchildren, nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. A viewing will be held Sunday, September 25th from 7 to 8pm at Horsley Marsh Valley Funeral Home, 570 N. Meadowview Dr. in Arimo, ID. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Monday, September 26 at 11 a.m. There will be a viewing for one hour prior. Lunch will take place at 12pm in the Arimo LDS Church. Burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the Smithfield City Cemetery. Tate, We love you, miss you and happy fishing until we see you again!
Box Of Gold From Failed Heist Could Still Lie South Of Twin Falls
Southern Idaho is rumored to hide an abundance of lost gold and artifacts from numerous botched 1800s coach robberies. Between Pocatello and Boise, there are well-known, documented cases of bandits stealing loads of valuables from stagecoach runs where the loot supposedly never turned up. I love a good buried treasure...
Herald-Journal
What's Up With That: Was Smithfield's Pumphouse Road renamed Wheeler Way?
Question from reader: I am wondering about the road sign at 10th South and Main in Smithfield. It indicates the name of the road as Wheeler Way. It has been known as “Pumphouse Road” since God’s dog was a pup. When was it changed and by whom and how come? — Kelly Pitcher.
KIVI-TV
Active weather Wednesday brings rain, t-storms to Idaho
Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
Twin Falls native stars in episode of Law & Order
BOISE, Idaho — An Idaho native is making her big acting debut on the crossover special of Law & Order, which premiered Thursday night at 7. Jaci Calderon has been acting and honing her craft for years doing local theater in Twin Falls. Now the Idaho native is taking her skills to television and making her dreams a reality.
Herald-Journal
Falling for color: Experts share predictions for autumn leaf displays
Fall is officially here, bringing relief from the scorching summer along with Cache Valley’s annual display of colorful changing leaves. The process has already started in the mountains, with patches of orange, yellow and red showing in places like Sardine and Logan canyons, and if history is any guide will intensify over the next couple of weeks.
Herald-Journal
Potential state flags on display at Cache County Historic Courthouse
The twenty designs in the running to become Utah’s new official state flag were raised in front of the Cache County Historic Courthouse on Friday morning. The banners will fly outside the building for two weeks to let Northern Utahns see the options for the new emblematic colors. An adjoining sign informs onlookers of a website where they can submit feedback on the designs through Oct. 5.
Twin Falls County Leading Investigation Into Shooting Near Hazelton
HAZELTON, Idaho (KLIX)-A Critical Incident Task Force is investigating an officer involved shooting Tuesday afternoon in Jerome County. According to the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office, a pursuit ended in a private driveway on State Highway 25 at around 2:14 p.m. west of Hazelton where shots were fired involving Jerome County Deputies. The nearby Valley Schools were placed on a lockdown as a precaution. "This is believed to be.
eastidahonews.com
Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera
POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
