Herald-Journal
Smith, Monta Rae (Rallison)
Monta Rae Rallison Smith passed away peacefully on September 21, 2022. She was the second daughter of George (Stanley) Rallison and Harriett (Hattie) Jensen Rallison. She was born on January 17, 1934, in one of two apartments in a tiny white Victorian house that sits on a corner in Whitney, Idaho. She grew up in Preston and attended the Preston schools. The love of her life Val Smith proposed to her on the steps inside the Preston High School while he was on leave from Korea. They were married on August 4, 1952, in Franklin, Idaho, and later sealed in the Logan Temple for time and all eternity on May 25, 1967. Monty was a very proud military wife and together she and Val moved all over the country. During those years they had 4 children Debora (Jack) Kohles of Preston Idaho, Steven (Kaelynn) Smith of St. George Utah, Van (Susan) Smith of Henderson Nevada, and Catherine Charles of St. George Utah. They have 12 Grandchildren Annika, Kalani, Tyson, Kristi, Ryan, Jason, Brooke, Trevr, Stacia, Aubrey, Kalister, and Keenan. 29 Great Grandchildren, 3 Great Great Grandchildren, and 2 more Great Great Grandchildren on the way. Nothing made Monty happier than having her entire family in her home making memories. She was never without a Werther's candy to share with pretty much anyone she encountered. She sang songs like "You are my Sunshine" and the ever-popular "I love you a bushel and a peck" to her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents Stan and Hattie, her husband of 59 years Val, her sister Karma Garrett, Brother-in-law Jack Garrett, and a nephew Stan Garrett. A special THANK YOU to everyone at Heritage Senior Living in Preston and to her hospice nurses, especially Thelma who has been there for her for so many years. The love you have given to her has meant so much to us and to her. Services will be held conducted at 11:00 am Friday, September 30th at the Spilsbury Mortuary 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. Friends may call from 10 to 11 at the funeral home prior to services. Burial will be in the Tonaquint Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home in Preston, Idaho. Please share a favorite memory of Monta Rae or offer condolences to the family by leaving a tribute at www.franklincountyfuneral.com.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: West Side's 35-game winning streak comes to an end in OT thriller
The most epic winning streak in the history of Idaho’s 2A classification has finally been terminated. A two-point conversion pass from Tayson Neal to Tyler Beresford ended up being the difference as Bear Lake edged West Side by a 28-27 scoreline in overtime in a much-anticipated 2A Fifth District football game on Friday night in Montpelier.
Herald-Journal
Prep football: Mustangs trample Grizzlies, stay atop region standings
Known for its stingy defense this season, the Mustangs continued that trend Friday night. They also added some offense to the mix, not that Mountain Crest hasn’t had any offense, but boy did the boys from Hyrum take a step forward in that department against Logan. Six different Mustangs scored, and the visitors rolled to a 38-7 Region 11 win on Crimson Field to put a damper on Homecoming for the Grizzlies.
Herald-Journal
Prep girls tennis: Wolves go 10-0 in region duals for 3rd straight season
NORTH LOGAN — Another goal down, two more to go for Green Canyon’s girls tennis program. The Wolves capped off their third straight undefeated season in Region 11 duals with a 5-0 victory over visiting Sky View on Thursday afternoon. Unlike the previous two years, though, Green Canyon didn’t lose a single match in any of those 10 duals.
Herald-Journal
USU football:
Jason Turner is a sports reporter for The Herald Journal. He can be reached at jturner@hjnews.com or 435-792-7237. Please be aware that Cache Valley Publishing does not endorse, and is not responsible for alleged employment offers in the comments.
Herald-Journal
USU volleyball: Aggies respond in thrilling MW opener
Trailing Air Force 2-0 in sets and 24-23 in the third set, it did not appear to be Utah State's night Thursday at the Estes Center. The Aggies were on their back heels — missing location on swings, getting out-blocked 16-6 and looked to be opening Mountain West Conference play with a whimper.
Herald-Journal
Clarkston Santa Claus creates bus stop play area
A popular local mall Santa Claus, Curtis Godfrey, has brought cheer to the hearts of Clarkston children outside of the Christmas season. Each school day around 8 a.m. while waiting for the bus, neighborhood kids start their day by playing on a playground constructed by Godfrey at his home.
eastidahonews.com
Looking back: Bear falls dead at man’s feet and Preston mother wins new radio for giving birth
IDAHO FALLS — EastIdahoNews.com is looking back at what life was like during the week of Sept. 19 to Sept. 25 in east Idaho history. ANNIS — A traveling salesman for a produce company with headquarters in Pocatello called The Rigby Star “in no very pleasant frame of mind” to report an incident he recently witnessed.
Herald-Journal
Jessica Johnson and Merrick Fonnesbeck
Jessica Leigh Johnson and Merrick Bruce Fonnesbeck are pleased to announce their marriage on September 24, 2022 in the Ogden, Utah LDS Temple. Friends and family are invited to attend a reception that evening in their honor from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Brigham Academy Center 58 North Main Street Brigham City, Utah.
Herald-Journal
What's Up With That: Was Smithfield's Pumphouse Road renamed Wheeler Way?
Question from reader: I am wondering about the road sign at 10th South and Main in Smithfield. It indicates the name of the road as Wheeler Way. It has been known as “Pumphouse Road” since God’s dog was a pup. When was it changed and by whom and how come? — Kelly Pitcher.
kslnewsradio.com
Community theater cancels shows after concerns over casting
FIELDING, Utah — A community theater in Box Elder County has canceled its production of “The King and I” after complaints about the cast. The Old Barn Community Theatre in Fielding posted on their Facebook page today that they canceled because they received concerns that no Asian-Americans were playing the Asian characters.
Herald-Journal
Potential state flags on display at Cache County Historic Courthouse
The twenty designs in the running to become Utah’s new official state flag were raised in front of the Cache County Historic Courthouse on Friday morning. The banners will fly outside the building for two weeks to let Northern Utahns see the options for the new emblematic colors. An adjoining sign informs onlookers of a website where they can submit feedback on the designs through Oct. 5.
Herald-Journal
Falling for color: Experts share predictions for autumn leaf displays
Fall is officially here, bringing relief from the scorching summer along with Cache Valley’s annual display of colorful changing leaves. The process has already started in the mountains, with patches of orange, yellow and red showing in places like Sardine and Logan canyons, and if history is any guide will intensify over the next couple of weeks.
Herald-Journal
Public hearing scheduled on Cache County open-space bond
A public hearing on a proposed $20 million open-space bond in Cache County is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the County Council chambers at 199 North Main St. in Logan. As required by law, all residents are invited to attend and participate in the hearing. Placement...
Herald-Journal
USU football: Aggies face formidable challenge in UNLV
It wasn’t the start to the 2022 college football season the Aggies envisioned, but all of their primary goals are still attainable. Nevertheless, Utah State must make considerable strides to even put itself in a position to defend its Mountain West Conference championship. That quest begins Saturday as USU hosts UNLV in the conference opener for both teams. Opening kickoff from Maverik Stadium is scheduled for 5 p.m. and the game will be televised on CBS Sports Network.
Herald-Journal
New Cache County assessor specially elected
In a special election Saturday morning, Cache County Republicans chose Brett Robinson to replace former County Assessor Kathleen Howell. The party held their fall meeting in congruence with the special election, which took place at Thomas Edison Charter School’s North campus.
Herald-Journal
Sears, Robert K.
Sears Robert K Sears 89 Logan passed away September 21, 2022. Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept. 29th at 12pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary with a viewing prior from 10-11:30am. Full obit will appear in Tuesday's paper and online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
ksl.com
1 dead, 1 critical after crash in Logan
LOGAN — One person was killed and one was critically injured early Thursday in a crash in Logan, troopers said. The crash happened on U.S. 91 in the area of 3700 South and involved six or seven vehicles, said Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden. Both directions of U.S....
Three Grace High School students charged with hazing
GRACE — Three Grace High School students were recently charged in connection to alleged hazing incidents earlier this year, authorities said. Caribou County Sheriff Adam Mabey told the Idaho State Journal on Thursday that the three students were charged in connection to two separate incidents that occurred near the end of August. Two students were charged with misdemeanor hazing and another student was charged with misdemeanor charges of hazing and...
kvnutalk
Former USU department head pleads guilty to stealing more than $75,000 from school – Cache Valley Daily
LOGAN — A former department head at Utah State University has admitted to stealing thousands of dollars from the school several years ago. David H. Olsen accepted a plea deal under the condition that he pay back the stolen funds. Olsen appeared Wednesday morning in 1st District Court. He...
