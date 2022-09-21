Astros take win streak into game against the Rays

Houston Astros (98-51, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (82-66, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.34 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (10-9, 4.44 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -130, Rays +109; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros are looking to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has an 82-66 record overall and a 49-27 record at home. The Rays have gone 54-26 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Houston has gone 48-28 on the road and 98-51 overall. The Astros have gone 45-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 32 doubles and nine home runs for the Rays. Christian Bethancourt is 8-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with a .304 batting average, and has 24 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs, 72 walks and 94 RBI. Jose Altuve is 14-for-36 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by one run

Astros: 9-1, .284 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (neck), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.