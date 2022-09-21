ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Astros take win streak into game against the Rays

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Houston Astros (98-51, first in the AL West) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (82-66, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Wednesday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1, 2.34 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (10-9, 4.44 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 128 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -130, Rays +109; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros are looking to keep a three-game win streak alive when they play the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has an 82-66 record overall and a 49-27 record at home. The Rays have gone 54-26 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Houston has gone 48-28 on the road and 98-51 overall. The Astros have gone 45-7 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Yandy Diaz has 32 doubles and nine home runs for the Rays. Christian Bethancourt is 8-for-23 with two doubles, a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

Yordan Alvarez leads the Astros with a .304 batting average, and has 24 doubles, two triples, 37 home runs, 72 walks and 94 RBI. Jose Altuve is 14-for-36 with a home run and an RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 4-6, .229 batting average, 3.41 ERA, outscored by one run

Astros: 9-1, .284 batting average, 2.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 42 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Shane McClanahan: day-to-day (neck), Ryan Thompson: 60-Day IL (tricep), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (elbow), Roman Quinn: 10-Day IL (knee), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kevin Kiermaier: 60-Day IL (hip), Mike Zunino: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Michael Brantley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jason Castro: 60-Day IL (knee), Josh James: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

The Associated Press

Alcantara strikes out 11, Marlins beat Nationals 4-1

MIAMI (AP) — Sandy Alcantara struck out 11 in eight dominant innings and the Miami Marlins beat the Washington Nationals 4-1 Saturday night. Bryan De La Cruz had his first career four-hit game with a homer, two doubles and a single for Miami. The 27-year-old Alcantara (14-8) allowed Joey Meneses’ home run in the first and little else. “When the hitters are so aggressive you have to take advantage of the over-swing,” Alcantara said. “After that first inning I just wanted to finish the game. That’s my mentality all the time.”
MIAMI, FL
The Associated Press

Oviedo cruises through 7, Pirates top Cubs 6-0 to end skid

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Johan Oviedo tied his career high with seven strikeouts in seven innings, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Chicago Cubs 6-0 on Saturday night to snap an eight-game losing streak. Oviedo (4-2) retired the final 16 batters he faced, allowing just three hits on 82 pitches without issuing a walk. The right-hander went at least seven innings for the first time this season and second time in 24 career starts, capping his night in the seventh by retiring the side on five pitches. “I’m really happy and thankful, first of all, with the coaches and the staff and the work that we put into these past weeks,” Oviedo said. “I was not looking at the strikeouts or pitch count, or anything. I was just trying to have fun every single pitch that I throw. Forget about the result, even if it was a good hit or a bad hit, or whatever happened in the game. I was just trying to have fun.” Oviedo has given up seven runs with 23 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings across five starts since being acquired in a trade from St. Louis on Aug. 1.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Associated Press

Renfroe homers twice, drives in 5 in Brewers' rout of Reds

CINCINNATI (AP) — Hunter Renfroe hit a pair of two-run homers and drove in a season-high five runs, leading the Milwaukee Brewers to their fourth straight win, 10-2 over the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. Renfroe’s shots boosted Milwaukee’s homer count against the Reds this season to 42, tied with the 2016 Cubs for the most by any team against Cincinnati in franchise history. The Brewers (82-70) went into the game second in the NL Central, 7 1/2 games behind the Cardinals, and fourth in the wild-card race. Milwaukee was two games behind San Diego for the third and final slot; the Padres were playing at Colorado. Milwaukee has won four straight for the first time since July 26-30.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Cards' Pujols hits 700th home run, 4th player to reach mark

LOS ANGELES (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 700th home run on Friday night, connecting for his second drive of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers and becoming the fourth player to reach the milestone in major league history. With the drive in the final days of his last big league season, the 42-year-old Pujols joined Barry Bonds (762 homers), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in one of baseball’s most exclusive clubs. A man wearing a blue Dodgers shirt with Hideo Nomo’s No. 16 on the back snagged the 700th homer ball. He was whisked under the stands as he clutched a black glove containing the historic souvenir ball to his chest. Prolonged negotiations went on before the man was escorted out of Dodger Stadium flanked by 10 security personnel and into a waiting SUV. Showing the pop from his younger, dominant days, the 42-year-old Pujols hit No. 699 in the third inning, then launched No. 700 in the fourth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

White Sox say La Russa will not return to dugout this season

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa will not return to the dugout this season. La Russa, who turns 78 on Oct. 4, had “additional testing and medical procedures over the past week,” the team said Saturday, and doctors have directed the Hall of Famer to stay away from managing for the rest of the season. Bench coach Miguel Cairo will continue to serve as acting White Sox manager. La Russa left the White Sox before an Aug. 30 game against Kansas City to deal with a heart issue. He rejoined the club in Oakland on Sept. 11 and flew back to Chicago for a two-game series against Colorado.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Cards star Pujols hits 699th career HR, connects vs Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 699th career home run on Friday night, continuing his remarkable run toward history in his final season. The 42-year-old St. Louis Cardinals slugger went deep to the left-field pavilion off Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Andrew Heaney on a 1-2 pitch with one out in the third inning. The ball traveled 434 feet and landed several rows up. Pujols received a standing ovation from the crowd at Dodger Stadium.
LOS ANGELES, CA
