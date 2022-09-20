ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

City of Rochester kicks off ‘Buy the Block’ program

By Melanie Higgins
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans joined officials from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development Tuesday to kick off the first phase of “Buy the Block.”

Project leaders say they want to uplift and strengthen various neighborhoods in the city, by building up to 100 affordable family homes.

Evans emphasized the goal is to invest in neighborhoods he says are still suffering from the “long-lasting effects of redlining — decades-old discriminatory practice that was made illegal in 1968.

“Black families were relegated to live in neighborhoods that were coded red,” Evans said. “And you know what red meant? It means stop, it meant hazardous, and it reinforced segregation, and concentrated poverty. So what we are trying to do here, is we are trying to undo hundreds of years of injustice, and disinvestment.”

Buy the Block is supported by $13.3 million in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The homes range in price from $89,000 to $139,000. Click here for more information.

