Optimism is growing that there will soon be an announcement about a new company or companies locating at the site of the former Luke mill- perhaps creating hundreds of jobs. The future of the former mill was one of the issues addressed at an economic development forum held at Allegany College of Maryland and sponsored by the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce. County Commissioner David Caporale has high hopes for the mill site saying that there should be more information soon as the broker is actively marketing the property with businesses visiting weekly. He said the most recent site tour was with a solar panel company. State Senator George Edwards told WCBC News in a recent interview that he is equally optimistic that a deal could be close at hand…

ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO