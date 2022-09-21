Read full article on original website
shepherdstownchronicle.com
Bavarian Inn brings back annual Oktoberfest celebration
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Hundreds of people returned to the Bavarian Inn in Shepherdstown for the annual Oktoberfest celebration held Sunday. The popular attraction had been canceled for the past two years due to the restrictions from the Covid pandemic, shared Christian Asam, whose family owns and operates the inn. “My...
beentheredonethatwithkids.com
Marty Snook Park – Hagerstown, MD
Marty Snook Park is located at 17901 Halfway Blvd in Hagerstown, Maryland. Hagerstown is about an hour northwest of Baltimore. The park includes many sports fields, a swimming pool, four picnic pavilions, and a one mile walking path. This post will focus on a newer feature of Marty Snook Park,...
wvpublic.org
Mountaineer Recovery Center Set To Host Outdoor Event For Substance Use Disorder Awareness
The Eastern Panhandle’s Mountaineer Recovery Center is helping raise awareness for substance use disorder recovery this weekend in Martinsburg. It’s the center’s second such event, which aligns yearly with National Recovery Month in September. Recovery in the Park is an outdoor event featuring local vendors, food trucks...
Inside Nova
For sale: Historic mansion in Hagerstown for $200,000
We spotted this one on the Facebook page "For The Love of Old Houses." Built in 1855 and once the summer home of Gov. William Thomas Hamilton, the 11-bedroom, 8,000-square foot home in Hagerston, Md., is priced at just $200,000. Take a look.
WCBC Radio
Optimism is growing for the former Luke mill site
Optimism is growing that there will soon be an announcement about a new company or companies locating at the site of the former Luke mill- perhaps creating hundreds of jobs. The future of the former mill was one of the issues addressed at an economic development forum held at Allegany College of Maryland and sponsored by the Allegany County Chamber of Commerce. County Commissioner David Caporale has high hopes for the mill site saying that there should be more information soon as the broker is actively marketing the property with businesses visiting weekly. He said the most recent site tour was with a solar panel company. State Senator George Edwards told WCBC News in a recent interview that he is equally optimistic that a deal could be close at hand…
WCBC Radio
Allegany County seeking new promoter for race track
Allegany County officials are back to square one when it comes to finding a new race track promoter to operate at the fairgrounds. For several years prior to 2022, dirt track racing had been operated and promoted by Todd Brode’s group the “Greater Cumberland Raceway”- but the county was informed in February that he would no longer be able to put a race schedule together. A request for proposals led to an agreement with BBUM promotions in April- with that group planning to update the track facilities and hold weekly races. County engineer Adam Patterson confirmed to WCBC News following Thursday’s meeting of the County Commissioners that the new promoters were unable to secure the necessary resources to move forward thus terminating the earlier agreement…
shepherdstownchronicle.com
160 years later: The Battle of Antietam’s connection to Shepherdstown remembered with reenactment, lecture
SHEPHERDSTOWN — Civil War and American Revolutionary War reenactors mingled together as they made camp in the fenced-in yard of the Historic Shepherdstown Museum in the Entler Hotel this past Saturday and Sunday. According to George Tyler Moore Center Director James “Jim” Broomall, who was portraying an American Revolutionary...
WCBC Radio
North Mechanic Street Update
The City of Cumberland Engineering Department, on behalf of Belt Construction, would like to notify the public that North Mechanic Street will continue to be closed from Eutaw Place to Queen City Drive until approximately 5pm, Friday, to allow the contractor to repair a collapsed 18” sewer main. The road will be closed the entire time to allow the sewer flows to be pumped around the construction site.
WCBC Radio
WMHS Foundation Golf Classic winners
The 26th annual Western Maryland Health System Foundation Golf Classic was held in mid-September at the Cumberland Country Club. Thanks to community-wide sponsorship of the event, the tournament raised $120,000 to support patients in need of special assistance at UPMC Western Maryland. The event included dinner, silent and live auctions, and a two-flight golf tournament.
royalexaminer.com
Luray couple perish in five-car crash on Rt. 340
Two Page County residents died at the scene of a five-car crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon (Sept. 21) just south of the Warren County-Page County line. Virginia State Police spokesman Sergeant Brent Coffey stated in a Friday evening email that the investigation continues into the 3:11 p.m. crash of five vehicles in Page County, at the intersection of U.S. 340 and Route 662 (Compton Hollow Rd).
wvpublic.org
Berkeley County Receives Federal Funds For School Safety
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is helping establish a “threat assessment and management task force” for schools in Berkeley County. It’s part of the DHS’s Targeted Violence and Terrorism Prevention Program, meant to prevent “domestic violent extremism” within small communities. DHS is providing more than $380,000 to the Berkeley County Council for the local program.
$50,004 Powerball Ticket Sold in West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) — A Powerball ticket worth $50,004 was purchased at Four Corners Club on Pedal Car Drive in Inwood, W.Va. The ticket matched four numbers plus the Power Ball, and the Power Play option was not purchased. This same ticket also featured a $4 win, meaning another play of just the Power Ball or the Power Ball and one number was matched.
WCBC Radio
Cumberland City Council repeals concealed firearm ordinance by 3-1 vote
Following the lead of the state, the Cumberland City Council this week voted to repeal a local ordinance that prohibits the carrying of a concealed firearm inside city limits. In July, citing the Supreme Court's decision to strike down a New York law requiring residents to show they need to carry concealed weapons, Governor Larry Hogan directed State Police to halt enforcement of a similar requirement in Maryland. This week the City Council officially took action to follow suit- repealing the local amendment by a 3-1 vote. Mayor Ray Morriss said the repeal is to see Cumberland’s regulations keep in step with state law- calling it a formality. Although no one from the public voiced opinions either way- two council members expressed opposition. Council woman Laurie Marchini said she would like to see some community dialogue on the growing problem of gun violence…
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Hopewell Road
HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 22, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Hopewell Road between Wright Road and Pepperbush Circle. The road will be closed from Monday, September 26, 2022, through Thursday, September 29, 2022. The road will be closed daily from 8:15 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.
Ford pickup stolen out of Somerset County, search continues
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police in Somerset are asking anyone with information on a stolen inoperable Ford truck to come forward to help solve the case. State police were told the theft took place sometime between Aug. 18 at 10 p.m. to Aug. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the 14700 block of Main […]
WCBC Radio
Important Recall announced
The Allegany County Health Department has received notification from Amazon.com regarding a recall affecting the zippered mesh pencil cases which were purchased to package naloxone training materials for distribution to the community. A letter from Amazon customer service to the health department states:. Dear Amazon Customer,. We have learned of...
911 call hang-ups present challenges to law enforcement
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — 911 hang-up calls are a national concern and a challenge for local law enforcement as well. Authorities say that many are accidental or the result of so-called “butt-dialing,” and often the problem is the result of features on your mobile phone designed to make the 911 number easily accessible. […]
WCBC Radio
Police serve warrants for Assault, Drug Possession
On Wednesday, the Cumberland Police Department served two criminal summonses and an arrest warrant on Tifenie Broadwater. The summonses were issued as a result of a private citizen filing for charges against Broadwater at the District Court of Allegany County. The arrest warrant was issued as a result of an incident that occurred on September 20, 2022. On this date at approximately 8:02 PM, officers of the Cumberland Police Department responded to the 700 block of Lincoln Street for a harassment complaint. Police contacted the complainant who reported that Tifenie Broadwater attempted to contact him numerous times after being served with a Temporary Protective Order. The attempts to contact the victim were found to be in violation of the court order. After the investigation, police filed for charges against Broadwater at the District Court of Allegany County. Broadwater was arrested and transported to Central Booking. She was later seen by a District Court Commissioner and released on her personal recognizance.
WCBC Radio
Police issues warning on ‘red-flagged’ accounts
The Cumberland Police Department is reminding citizens to be cautious when contacted by financial institutions or businesses indicating that your accounts are “Red Flagged” or “compromised”. Typically these entities will not contact you directly and it is best practice to obtain a contact name or extension....
