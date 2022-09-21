On Wednesday, the Cumberland Police Department served two criminal summonses and an arrest warrant on Tifenie Broadwater. The summonses were issued as a result of a private citizen filing for charges against Broadwater at the District Court of Allegany County. The arrest warrant was issued as a result of an incident that occurred on September 20, 2022. On this date at approximately 8:02 PM, officers of the Cumberland Police Department responded to the 700 block of Lincoln Street for a harassment complaint. Police contacted the complainant who reported that Tifenie Broadwater attempted to contact him numerous times after being served with a Temporary Protective Order. The attempts to contact the victim were found to be in violation of the court order. After the investigation, police filed for charges against Broadwater at the District Court of Allegany County. Broadwater was arrested and transported to Central Booking. She was later seen by a District Court Commissioner and released on her personal recognizance.

CUMBERLAND, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO