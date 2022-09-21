Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
2026 Winter Olympics: British skeleton handed £1.7m funding cut
British Skeleton has been handed a £1.7m funding cut for the next Winter Olympics cycle after failing to win a medal at the Beijing 2022 Games. UK Sport has given the sport £4.7m to prepare for Milan-Cortina 2026, down from £6.4m for the previous cycle. Britain's skeleton...
On This Day in 2014: Bradley Wiggins becomes a world champion on the road
On this day in 2014, Sir Bradley Wiggins won gold in the men’s time trial at the Road World Championships in Spain.Wiggins, who won gold in the equivalent event at the 2012 Olympics having also won the Tour de France that year, clocked 56 minutes 25.52 seconds for the 47.1-kilometre route in Ponferrada to win by an emphatic margin of 26.23secs.German rider Tony Martin placed second, completing the event in 56mins 51.75secs, while the Netherlands’ Tom Dumoulin finished in 57:06.16 to take bronze.Great Britain's Sir Bradley Wiggins - elite men's world time trial champion! pic.twitter.com/G4KrYXdXMH— British Cycling (@BritishCycling) September 24,...
Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero bizarrely thinks Shaun Wright-Phillips is playing for England while working as a pundit for the Nations League clash against the Azzurri... despite the ex-Man City star last playing for the Three Lions in 2010!
Former Italy striker Alessandro Del Piero appeared to mistakenly think Shaun Wright-Phillips was playing for England during the defeat to Italy. England were in action against the Italians at the San Siro in their fifth Nations League match, however, it ended with relegation after Giacomo Raspadori's 68th-minute strike. The Three...
MLS・
Fifa banning rainbow armbands at World Cup would send ‘devastating’ message
Banning anti-discrimination armbands at the World Cup 2022 in Qatar would send out a “devastating” signal, a world players’ union chief has said.Fifa is yet to confirm whether captains from nine European nations, including England and Wales, will be permitted to wear the ‘OneLove’ armband at matches in the tournament this winter.Same-sex relationships and their promotion are illegal in Qatar, which has also been criticised over its treatment of migrant workers.Fifpro general secretary Jonas Baer-Hoffmann urged football’s world governing body to “think very hard” before banning the armbands and expects some players will take a stand on human rights...
RELATED PEOPLE
Who is in England’s FIFA World Cup group in Qatar and when do they play their matches?
England have learned their FIFA World Cup group stage opponents after the draw took place in the Qatari capital Doha on Friday.Having come so close to winning last summer’s EURO 2020 tournament on home soil, the Three Lions are among the favourites to take the trophy home in Qatar, alongside the likes of Brazil, Belgium, Germany, and reigning champions France.Gareth Southgate’s side were drawn in Group B along with Iran, USA and the winner of the Uefa play-off route which contained Wales, Scotland and Ukraine, and the Welsh beat Ukraine in the final in Cardiff.Southgate will be relying on squad...
BBC
Road World Championships: Annemiek van Vleuten to compete despite elbow fracture
Venue: Wollongong, Australia Dates: 18-25 September. Coverage: Live coverage on Red Button, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website and app plus highlights on BBC Two. Annemiek van Vleuten will ride in the women's road race at the Road World Championships in Australia on Saturday despite fracturing an elbow. Doctors...
RideApart
Ducati Bags 2022 MotoGP Constructors’ Championship
With the 2022 MotoGP season drawing to a close with just five races left on the calendar, it’s pretty clear now who the top finishers of the season are going to be, however, the rankings of which are clearly still up in the air. After a shocking opening lap in the Aragon round of the 2022 season, the gap between Quartararo and Bagnaia has closed dramatically, with the title of world champion now a hotly contested topic between the French and Italian riders.
BBC
Great Britain's Mark Swan and Rebecca Bedford win European Para-powerlifting golds
Great Britain's Mark Swan and Rebecca Bedford won gold medals on day one of the European Open Para-powerlifting Championships in Tbilisi, Georgia. Commonwealth Games silver medallist Swan set a European record with a lift of 200kg to become European champion in the men's up to 65kg category. Bedford then beat...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Skiing champion Aksel Lund Svindal undergoes surgery for testicular cancer
OSLO, Norway -- Two-time Olympic skiing champion Aksel Lund Svindal underwent surgery after being diagnosed with testicular cancer, the Norwegian said Saturday. "I felt a change in my body. I wasn't sure what it was, or if it was anything at all. But I decided to have it checked out. I went to see a doctor, and was quickly transfered to the hospital where they confirmed what the doctor suspected. Testicle cancer," Svindal wrote on Instagram, accompanied by a picture of himself in a hospital gown. "Tests, scans and surgery all happened very quickly. And already after the first week I knew the prognoses looked very good. All thanks to that first decision to go see a doctor as soon as I suspected something was off."
Soccer-Netherlands trip the perfect preparation for World Cup, says Martinez
Sept 23 (Reuters) - Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez said their trip to face the Netherlands is the perfect preparation for the World Cup because of the intense rivalry between the teams.
Italy’s World Cup failure could be the last in a long line of big nation shocks
Rewind to March and Roberto Mancini was sounding bullish. “The objective is not to go to the World Cup, but to win it,” declared the Euro 2020 winner. Then along came North Macedonia. A play-off semi-final when Italy had 32 shots, failed to score and conceded in injury time meant that if Mancini is to head to the World Cup, it will only be as an observer.For the first time in their storied history, Italy will sit out consecutive World Cups. For the last, too, perhaps. If their recent underachievement reflects a freakish game against North Macedonia, Jorginho’s crucial missed...
BBC
Shinty: Newtonmore out of title race after Oban loss
Newtonmore dropped out of the Premiership title race after losing 1-0 away to Oban Camanachd, while leaders Kingussie beat Glasgow Mid Argyll 4-0 at the Dell. Kilmallie grabbed a slender but unexpected relegation lifeline with a 2-1 home win over Kyles. Fort William did their survival hopes no favours with a 3-0 defeat by Lovat at An Aird.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Vatican sends holy rouleur Down Under on world road cycling mission | Kieran Pender
Endorsed by Pope Francis, this one-man team is in here ‘to cultivate a spirit of altruism, generosity and community’
Soccer-Fifteen players threaten to quit Spain women's team if coach is not fired
MADRID, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Fifteen players from the Spaain women's squad have threatened to quit international duty if their coach Jorge Vilda is not fired, the Spanish FA (RFEF) said on Thursday.
New Zealand vs Australia LIVE: Rugby Championship result as All Blacks notch big win at Eden Park
The All Blacks put one hand on the Rugby Championship trophy with a convincing 40-14 bonus victory over an error-prone and ill-disciplined Wallabies side at Auckland’s Eden Park on Saturday.The victory means the Springboks will also need to secure a bonus point and beat Argentina by at least 39 points in the final match of the championship in Durban later on Saturday to take the title back to South Africa.New Zealand hammered the Australians at the breakdown and a Will Jordan score supplemented by a penalty try helped them to a comfortable 17-0 lead after a fractious first half which...
Yardbarker
Watch: Best Moments of Lionel Messi in Argentina’s World Cup Tune-up Against Honduras
Lionel Messi is showing he’s ready for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar as it’s likely his last tournament and shot to win the one trophy that has eluded him in his football career. Messi and Argentina had a tune-up match against Honduras to begin preparations, and the...
Yardbarker
Spain suffer UEFA Nations League blow with Switzerland defeat
Spain’s hopes of reaching the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League finals are in crisis as La Roja lost 2-1 to Switzerland in Zaragoza. Luis Enrique’s side were below their best on the night, as a ruthless Switzerland scored from set pieces, either side of half time, to seal a first home defeat since 2018.
World Cup: Biggest games of the group stage at Qatar 2022
The World Cup draw in Doha brought Qatar 2022 into even sharper focus and will have got plenty of mouths watering as the group stage fixtures became known and routes to the final can start to be plotted.The tournament begins on 20 November as 32 teams aim to reach the final and become world champions on 18 December. It’s the first time the World Cup will be held in the Arab world and only the second to take place in Asia, after Japan and South Korea joint-hosted the event in 2002. Gareth Southgate’s England were drawn into Group B alongside...
FIFA・
Serbia beats Olympic silver medalist Japan in World Cup
SYDNEY — (AP) — Jovana Nogic scored 13 points to lead five players in double figures for Serbia in a 69-64 win over Japan on Friday in the women's basketball World Cup. Yvonne Anderson and Kristina Topuzovic each added 12 points for Serbia (1-1), which used a 24-9 first quarter to take an early lead on the Tokyo Olympic silver medalists.
NBC Sports
Annemiek van Vleuten, with broken elbow, becomes oldest to win world road race title
WOLLONGONG, Australia — Annemiek van Vleuten surprised herself and the rest of cycling by recording the finest win of her career on Saturday at the world road championships. Overcoming an elbow fracture sustained three days earlier, the Dutch great won her second world road race title with an attack in the last 600 meters that caught the other eight leaders napping.
Comments / 0