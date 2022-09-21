The City of Cumberland Engineering Department, on behalf of Belt Construction, would like to notify the public that North Mechanic Street will continue to be closed from Eutaw Place to Queen City Drive until approximately 5pm, Friday, to allow the contractor to repair a collapsed 18” sewer main. The road will be closed the entire time to allow the sewer flows to be pumped around the construction site.

