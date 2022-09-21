ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Edinburg, TX

McAllen, TX Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
MCALLEN, TX
Emmanuel Camacho The New Hispanic Model Overcoming Stereotypes

Born in Jackson Tennessee in Madison County, raised in Rio Grande city a city 41 miles west of Mcallen Texas and with 100% Mexican roots. Emmanuel Camacho is a new Hispanic artist who is making himself known in the artistic world, especially in the world of fashion. At just 14 years old, Emmanuel won an acting scholarship at the most prestigious acting school in Miami. At the age of 16, his parents, Jesús Camacho and Maria Camacho, bought him his first camera, which led him to take random photos that he would later be selling because they became something special to the public.
RIO GRANDE CITY, TX
COVID-19 deaths impacting the Rio Grande Valley

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The coronavirus continues to impact many lives across the Rio Grande Valley, with health leaders calculating even more deaths. Friday, there were two COVID-19 deaths in Cameron County and three in Hidalgo County. Health leaders are urging the community to take precautions before the holiday season. “The more protected we are as […]
CAMERON COUNTY, TX
Texas Farm and Business Leaders Announce Event to Call Attention to Farm Labor Shortage; Dante Galeazzi Comments

EDINBURG, TX - Our industry is constantly working to battle challenges posed by labor shortages, and Texas farms are hoping to push ahead in this mission. Tomorrow, Thursday, September 22, the American Business Immigration Coalition Action (ABIC Action), Texas International Produce Association (TIPA), Little Bear Produce, City of McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, and City of Edinburg Mayor Ramiro Garza Jr. will participate in a press event and roundtable entitled “Lower Food Prices, Keep Shelves Stocked: Common Sense Solutions to Texas’ Farm Labor Shortage.”
EDINBURG, TX
COVID-19 deaths rise toward 4,000 in Hidalgo County

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — After three more people died of COVID-19, officials announced early Friday that Hidalgo County is two deaths shy of 4,000 since the start of the pandemic. The death toll now includes two Edinburg men in their 70s and a woman from Pharr also in her 70s. Two of the people […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Students put $5K in teacher’s pocket through award

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Juarez-Lincoln High School teacher’s passion for education was recently recognized by his students who nominated him for a $5,000 award. The students, who have now graduated, would be happy to know that their former teacher has won. Daniel Villanueva, a technology and engineering teacher at La Joya Independent School […]
LA JOYA, TX
San Benito CISD board member supports criminal investigation into former superintendent

SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — San Benito Consolidated Independent School Board Vice President Janie Lopez revealed to 4 Investigates Derick Garcia she supports a criminal investigation into former Superintendent Nate Carman. “There is a possibility that laws were broken, yes, and so that would be something that law enforcement would need to further look into,” […]
SAN BENITO, TX
FOOD 4 THOUGHT: Sushi spot cited for “gross” grease

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Patrol headed to Hidalgo County for a double heaping of “¡que asco!” Hidalgo County health reports from June 9, 2022, show Antojitos Mexicanos Mary located at 4815 N Veterans Blvd in San Juan had 13-point violations. The report shows the establishment was not in compliance with knowledge of how to […]
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
Mic’d Up: Edinburg North

EDINBURG, TX
Valley School Districts Receive the Highest Average Accountability Ratings

Rio Grande Valley — On September 5, 2022, the Texas Tribune released an article sharing that the “Texas Education Agency has dismissed the notion that the accountability ratings are a poverty rating. As evidence, they point to districts like those in the Rio Grande Valley, which have achieved high marks while serving a high number of economically disadvantaged students.”
LOS FRESNOS, TX
Harlingen resident wins $20M in scratch-off ticket

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Harlingen resident won the top prize winning ticket in the Texas Lottery $20 Million Supreme scratch-off. The winning ticket, worth $20 million, was purchased at Breaktime #2, located at 204 E. Highway 83, in La Feria and is the first of four top prizes worth $20 million to be claimed in […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Midnight crash near Robstown kills Valley man

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Harlingen man died Thursday morning after crashing his car south of Robstown. DPS officers said they believe Marco Antonio Tabasco was speeding on Hwy. 77 at around 12:15 a.m. and drove off the road. Trying to get back onto the highway, he overcorrected his Honda Civic and was sent into a skid into a construction site.
ROBSTOWN, TX
RGV students named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists

MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The National Merit Scholarship Corporation announced the 2023 National Merit Scholarship Program Semifinalists. According to the South Texas Independent School District, four of its students made the cut. Of the four students who qualified, three attend South Texas ISD Science Academy in Mercedes, including Daniel Z. Chen of Mission; Richard A. […]
MISSION, TX
Dallas Cowboys score a touchdown at the McAllen airport

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — City officials announce McAllen International Airport as the designated South Texas Airport of the Dallas Cowboys. Known as America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys are partnering with McAllen to create year-round fan experiences to connect travelers flying nonstop to Dallas and away game destinations. “We...
MCALLEN, TX

