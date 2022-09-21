The Sean Clifford experience was on full display in No. 14 Penn State’s 33-14 win over Central Michigan. The quarterback, whose career in blue and white has been largely defined by ups and downs, had the inconsistency bug bite him again Saturday. But, despite an ugly offensive stretch toward the end of the first half, the Nittany Lions weathered the storm and walked away 1-0, which is easier said than done.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO