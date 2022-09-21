Read full article on original website
USD/JPY Bullish Breakout — How High Can It Go?
USDJPY busted through the top of its ascending triangle pattern, indicating that an uptrend is in the works. Technical indicators are also pointing to more gains for the pair. Price broke above the resistance at the 145.00 major psychological mark during the BOJ decision, as the central bank refrained from making any policy changes. This follows the FOMC decision during which the US central bank hiked interest rates by 0.75% for the third time in a row and reiterated their plans to keep tightening.
GBP/USD Bears Maintain Control as Abyss Nears
The GBP/USD currency pair bears took a respite following Fed-inspired losses as traders prepare for the Bank of England’s (BOE) monetary policy decision on Thursday. The lack of big catalysts during the first Asian session may also limit Cable’s quick gains. The price plummeted after the Fed announced...
USD/JPY Short-Term Ascending Triangle Ahead of FOMC
USDJPY formed higher lows and found resistance at the 145.00 major psychological mark, creating an ascending triangle pattern on its hourly chart. Price is currently testing the bottom of the triangle and might be due for another bounce. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA for now and appears...
GBP/USD Loses Early Asian Gains on a Stronger DXY and BOE Letdown Fears
GBP/USD is having trouble staying above 1.1400 as traders get ready for monetary policy statements from the Fed and BoE. (BOE). The quote goes back and forth between 1.1430 and 1.1425, which supports the early Asian session rebound from 1985 lows. The good news about Brexit may have caused the...
EUR/USD Continues to Slide, Breaks Below the 0.9900 Level
The EUR/USD currency pair is close to 0.9900 in European trade. Putin’s military threat makes people worry about world politics. Risk aversion strengthens the US dollar. the Fed. After the recent drop, the four-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell below 30, which means that the market is oversold. Before...
An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line
A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
‘The Time Has Come’: Top Putin Official Admits Ugly Truth About War
Vladimir Putin’s defense minister sent a clear message to the people of Russia on Wednesday: Their country is at war not just with Ukraine, but with the entirety of the West. “I cannot but emphasize the fact that today, we are at war not so much with Ukraine and...
Panicking Putin 'vanishes to his secret forest palace with its own personal beauty parlour' amid anti-war demos in Moscow
Vladimir Putin has escaped to his secret lakeside 'palace' amid brutal suppression of anti-mobilisation demonstrations in Moscow and St Petersburg. Despite denials from the Kremlin, Putin appears to have vanished on holiday to his 'most secret official dacha' in northern Russia. The residence, nestled in the forests of the Valdai...
Nuclear War 'Already a Given' Says Russian TV: 'Everyone Will Be Destroyed'
The Russian state TV host agreed with Vladimir Putin that Russia would be prepared to use nuclear weapons if they felt it was necessary to defend their country.
Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days
The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
Gold, Silver Plunge on a Soaring DXY, Rising Short-Term Yields
Gold futures cratered to close out the volatile trading week, driven by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has plunged amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and it has continued struggling on the expectation that the central bank will continue raising interest rates. October...
US Dollar Index Rockets to New Historical Highs After Rate Hike
The US Dollar Index on Friday rocketed to a new historical high of about 113.229 before pulling back slightly to trade at 112.994. The USDX appears to be trading within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The DXY has now rallied to trade several levels above the...
US Dollar Index Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade at 109.669
The US dollar index on Friday pulled back off the current weekly highs of about 110.144 to trade at about 109.669. The USDX appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The DXY rejected a retest of the 100-hour moving average line following the pullback....
NZD/USD Maintains Around 0.5840 Following YTD High
On Friday, the New Zealand dollar hit a level that hadn’t been seen in almost two years. This was because people were worried that if central banks tightened money, it could cause a global recession. The NZD/USD currency pair is being traded at 0.5845, which is 0.11% less than its first price.
Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | September 23, 2022
Gold prices moved with high volatility after the Fed interest-rate announcement. At the current time, gold prices come under bearish pressure and might break out to continue the bearish movement. If the price continues its bearish movement, it might target the $1,585 – $1,600 area. Today’s critical levels to...
GBP/JPY Falls to 162.00 Amid BOE-BOJ Policy Difference
In the Asian trading session, the GBP/JPY pair gave up the crucial support level of 162.20 and is now slowly falling toward 162.00. After a downside break of the consolidation formed in a 162.80-164.47 area, the asset has changed direction and is now negative. Despite increasing chances of additional widening...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 21, 2022
WTI crude oil has formed lower highs and higher lows inside a symmetrical triangle pattern, and it looks like another bounce to the resistance is in the works. Technical indicators, however, are giving mixed signals on where the commodity might be headed next. The 100 SMA is below the 200...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Tops 110.00 Ahead of September FOMC Meeting
The US dollar continued its strengthening crusade to kick off the trading week, maintaining its impressive upward trajectory. The greenback has maintained its year-long trend amid chaos in the global financial markets and a tightening Federal Reserve. How could this affect the broader economy with such a high greenback?. The...
Gold Falls to Trade at a New 29-Month Low of $1,639 After Pullback
The gold price on Friday plummeted to trade at a new 29-month low of about $1,639 before making a later recovery to settle at $1,643. The price of the yellow metal appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. As a result, the gold...
EUR/USD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 0.9973
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 1.0001 to trade at about 0.9973 after the latest round of economic data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade several...
