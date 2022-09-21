ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
FXDailyReport.com

USD/JPY Bullish Breakout — How High Can It Go?

USDJPY busted through the top of its ascending triangle pattern, indicating that an uptrend is in the works. Technical indicators are also pointing to more gains for the pair. Price broke above the resistance at the 145.00 major psychological mark during the BOJ decision, as the central bank refrained from making any policy changes. This follows the FOMC decision during which the US central bank hiked interest rates by 0.75% for the third time in a row and reiterated their plans to keep tightening.
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/USD Bears Maintain Control as Abyss Nears

The GBP/USD currency pair bears took a respite following Fed-inspired losses as traders prepare for the Bank of England’s (BOE) monetary policy decision on Thursday. The lack of big catalysts during the first Asian session may also limit Cable’s quick gains. The price plummeted after the Fed announced...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

USD/JPY Short-Term Ascending Triangle Ahead of FOMC

USDJPY formed higher lows and found resistance at the 145.00 major psychological mark, creating an ascending triangle pattern on its hourly chart. Price is currently testing the bottom of the triangle and might be due for another bounce. The 100 SMA is above the 200 SMA for now and appears...
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Us Currency#Interest Rates#Heading South#Stochastic#Russian#European#Fomc#Fed
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Continues to Slide, Breaks Below the 0.9900 Level

The EUR/USD currency pair is close to 0.9900 in European trade. Putin’s military threat makes people worry about world politics. Risk aversion strengthens the US dollar. the Fed. After the recent drop, the four-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell below 30, which means that the market is oversold. Before...
CURRENCIES
Business Insider

An ex-US Army general who witnessed Russia's basic training of recruits says it was awful, and the 'newbies' being drafted face disaster on the front line

A former US Army general said that Russia's announced mobilization of 300,000 reservists was a "jaw-dropping" sign of weakness. Mark Hertling, who commanded the US Army Europe, explained in a Twitter thread that he has personally witnessed how the Russian army is "poorly led and poorly trained." The poor training,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Euro
Country
Russia
Newsweek

Putin Could Have Justification He Needs for Nuclear Strike in a Few Days

The upcoming referendums being held by Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine may give Russian President Vladimir Putin what he needs to justify a nuclear strike. This week, Russian state-run news agency Tass reported that separatists in four territories of the Donbas region will hold referendums on joining Russia from September 23 to 27. Such votes had previously been prohibited by law from taking place.
POLITICS
FXDailyReport.com

NZD/USD Maintains Around 0.5840 Following YTD High

On Friday, the New Zealand dollar hit a level that hadn’t been seen in almost two years. This was because people were worried that if central banks tightened money, it could cause a global recession. The NZD/USD currency pair is being traded at 0.5845, which is 0.11% less than its first price.
WORLD
FXDailyReport.com

GBP/JPY Falls to 162.00 Amid BOE-BOJ Policy Difference

In the Asian trading session, the GBP/JPY pair gave up the crucial support level of 162.20 and is now slowly falling toward 162.00. After a downside break of the consolidation formed in a 162.80-164.47 area, the asset has changed direction and is now negative. Despite increasing chances of additional widening...
CURRENCIES
FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 21, 2022

WTI crude oil has formed lower highs and higher lows inside a symmetrical triangle pattern, and it looks like another bounce to the resistance is in the works. Technical indicators, however, are giving mixed signals on where the commodity might be headed next. The 100 SMA is below the 200...
TRAFFIC
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index (DXY) Tops 110.00 Ahead of September FOMC Meeting

The US dollar continued its strengthening crusade to kick off the trading week, maintaining its impressive upward trajectory. The greenback has maintained its year-long trend amid chaos in the global financial markets and a tightening Federal Reserve. How could this affect the broader economy with such a high greenback?. The...
MARKETS
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

414
Followers
7K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

 https://fxdailyreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy