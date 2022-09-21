USDJPY busted through the top of its ascending triangle pattern, indicating that an uptrend is in the works. Technical indicators are also pointing to more gains for the pair. Price broke above the resistance at the 145.00 major psychological mark during the BOJ decision, as the central bank refrained from making any policy changes. This follows the FOMC decision during which the US central bank hiked interest rates by 0.75% for the third time in a row and reiterated their plans to keep tightening.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO