Daily Oil, Gold, Silver Technical Analysis | September 23, 2022
Gold prices moved with high volatility after the Fed interest-rate announcement. At the current time, gold prices come under bearish pressure and might break out to continue the bearish movement. If the price continues its bearish movement, it might target the $1,585 – $1,600 area. Today’s critical levels to...
WTI Crude Oil Finds Trendline Support at $84.92 After Pullback
The WTI crude oil price on Friday pulled back before finding strong trendline support at about $84.92. The price of light crude oil now appears to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, it is still far from reaching the 100-hour moving average line....
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 19, 2022
WTI crude oil is resuming its slide, as price is hitting resistance around the mid-channel area of interest. The commodity could drop down to the bottom of the channel at $80 per barrel next. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of least resistance...
Natural Gas Extends Losses on Huge US Supply Build, Waning Demand
Natural gas futures extended their losses on Thursday after the US government reported a much larger-than-expected build in domestic supplies. The energy commodity has weakened considerably since topping $8 again, driven by moderate temperatures across the US and strengthening output levels. October natural gas futures tumbled $0.384, or 4.94%, to...
Gold, Silver Plunge on a Soaring DXY, Rising Short-Term Yields
Gold futures cratered to close out the volatile trading week, driven by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has plunged amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and it has continued struggling on the expectation that the central bank will continue raising interest rates. October...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 16, 2022
USDX (USD Index) The upward movement of the U.S dollar index seems will continue before the Fed FOMC meeting next week. Despite the situation, traders will prepare for a sudden bearish reversal if there is no higher high printed on the chart. Under the current situation, it is better to stay sideline and await for the interest-rate announcement.
EUR/USD Slumps to New Multi-Decade Lows After US Rate Hike
The EUR/USD currency pair has plummeted to a new multi-decade low of about 0.9680 after the latest round of US data. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plunged to trade several levels below the 100-hour moving average...
US Dollar Index Rockets to New Historical Highs After Rate Hike
The US Dollar Index on Friday rocketed to a new historical high of about 113.229 before pulling back slightly to trade at 112.994. The USDX appears to be trading within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The DXY has now rallied to trade several levels above the...
Gold Falls to Trade at a New 29-Month Low of $1,639 After Pullback
The gold price on Friday plummeted to trade at a new 29-month low of about $1,639 before making a later recovery to settle at $1,643. The price of the yellow metal appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. As a result, the gold...
EUR/USD Pulls Back Off Trendline Resistance to Trade at 0.9973
The EUR/USD currency pair on Friday pulled back off the trendline resistance at 1.0001 to trade at about 0.9973 after the latest round of economic data. The currency pair appears to be trading within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now declined to trade several...
US Dollar Index Pulls Back Off Weekly Highs to Trade at 109.669
The US dollar index on Friday pulled back off the current weekly highs of about 110.144 to trade at about 109.669. The USDX appears to be trading within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The DXY rejected a retest of the 100-hour moving average line following the pullback....
USD/JPY Pulls Back Below 100-Hour MA After US Sentiment Data
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday pulled back to trade below the 100-hour moving average line after the latest US consumer sentiment data. The currency pair still appears to be trading within a sideways channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now fallen to trade closer to the...
Bitcoin Extends Declines to New Weekly Lows of About $19,341
The bitcoin price on Friday extended declines to trade at about $19,341 before bouncing back to $19,633. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency appears to be trading within a descending channel formation after plummeting earlier this week. The bitcoin price has now plunged to trade several levels below the 100-hour...
GBP/USD Plunges to New 37-Year Lows After UK Retail Sales Data
The GBP/USD currency pair on Friday plummeted to trade at a new 37-year low of about 1.1353 before bouncing back to 1.1403. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The currency pair has now fallen to trade several levels below the 100-hour...
US Dollar Index (DXY) Tops 110.00 Ahead of September FOMC Meeting
The US dollar continued its strengthening crusade to kick off the trading week, maintaining its impressive upward trajectory. The greenback has maintained its year-long trend amid chaos in the global financial markets and a tightening Federal Reserve. How could this affect the broader economy with such a high greenback?. The...
NZD/USD Maintains Around 0.5840 Following YTD High
On Friday, the New Zealand dollar hit a level that hadn’t been seen in almost two years. This was because people were worried that if central banks tightened money, it could cause a global recession. The NZD/USD currency pair is being traded at 0.5845, which is 0.11% less than its first price.
Bitcoin Pulls Back Below 100-Hour MA to Trade at $18,898
The bitcoin price on Friday pulled back from highs of about $19,334 to trade at about $18,898 after the latest round of data. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency still seems to be oscillating within a sideways channel formation in the 60-min chart. Bitcoin has now dropped to trade below...
EUR/USD Continues to Slide, Breaks Below the 0.9900 Level
The EUR/USD currency pair is close to 0.9900 in European trade. Putin’s military threat makes people worry about world politics. Risk aversion strengthens the US dollar. the Fed. After the recent drop, the four-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell below 30, which means that the market is oversold. Before...
USD/CAD Rallies to New 22-Month Highs of About 1.3294
The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday extended this month’s gains to a new 22-month high of about 1.3294. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line. However,...
USD/JPY Bullish Breakout — How High Can It Go?
USDJPY busted through the top of its ascending triangle pattern, indicating that an uptrend is in the works. Technical indicators are also pointing to more gains for the pair. Price broke above the resistance at the 145.00 major psychological mark during the BOJ decision, as the central bank refrained from making any policy changes. This follows the FOMC decision during which the US central bank hiked interest rates by 0.75% for the third time in a row and reiterated their plans to keep tightening.
