FXDailyReport.com

WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 19, 2022

WTI crude oil is resuming its slide, as price is hitting resistance around the mid-channel area of interest. The commodity could drop down to the bottom of the channel at $80 per barrel next. The 100 SMA is below the 200 SMA to indicate that the path of least resistance...
#Natural Gas Prices#Gas Pipeline#Us Dollar#Europe#Linus Business#Fomc#The Department Of Energy
FXDailyReport.com

Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 16, 2022

USDX (USD Index) The upward movement of the U.S dollar index seems will continue before the Fed FOMC meeting next week. Despite the situation, traders will prepare for a sudden bearish reversal if there is no higher high printed on the chart. Under the current situation, it is better to stay sideline and await for the interest-rate announcement.
FXDailyReport.com

Bitcoin Extends Declines to New Weekly Lows of About $19,341

The bitcoin price on Friday extended declines to trade at about $19,341 before bouncing back to $19,633. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency appears to be trading within a descending channel formation after plummeting earlier this week. The bitcoin price has now plunged to trade several levels below the 100-hour...
FXDailyReport.com

US Dollar Index (DXY) Tops 110.00 Ahead of September FOMC Meeting

The US dollar continued its strengthening crusade to kick off the trading week, maintaining its impressive upward trajectory. The greenback has maintained its year-long trend amid chaos in the global financial markets and a tightening Federal Reserve. How could this affect the broader economy with such a high greenback?. The...
FXDailyReport.com

NZD/USD Maintains Around 0.5840 Following YTD High

On Friday, the New Zealand dollar hit a level that hadn’t been seen in almost two years. This was because people were worried that if central banks tightened money, it could cause a global recession. The NZD/USD currency pair is being traded at 0.5845, which is 0.11% less than its first price.
FXDailyReport.com

Bitcoin Pulls Back Below 100-Hour MA to Trade at $18,898

The bitcoin price on Friday pulled back from highs of about $19,334 to trade at about $18,898 after the latest round of data. The price of the pioneer cryptocurrency still seems to be oscillating within a sideways channel formation in the 60-min chart. Bitcoin has now dropped to trade below...
FXDailyReport.com

EUR/USD Continues to Slide, Breaks Below the 0.9900 Level

The EUR/USD currency pair is close to 0.9900 in European trade. Putin’s military threat makes people worry about world politics. Risk aversion strengthens the US dollar. the Fed. After the recent drop, the four-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) fell below 30, which means that the market is oversold. Before...
FXDailyReport.com

USD/CAD Rallies to New 22-Month Highs of About 1.3294

The USD/CAD currency pair on Friday extended this month’s gains to a new 22-month high of about 1.3294. The currency pair continues to trade within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now rallied to trade several levels above the 100-hour moving average line. However,...
FXDailyReport.com

USD/JPY Bullish Breakout — How High Can It Go?

USDJPY busted through the top of its ascending triangle pattern, indicating that an uptrend is in the works. Technical indicators are also pointing to more gains for the pair. Price broke above the resistance at the 145.00 major psychological mark during the BOJ decision, as the central bank refrained from making any policy changes. This follows the FOMC decision during which the US central bank hiked interest rates by 0.75% for the third time in a row and reiterated their plans to keep tightening.
FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

