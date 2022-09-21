FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersPrattville, AL
"She’s Crying So Hard,” Mother Said Of Phone Call From Missing 19-Year-Old DaughterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Family Searching For Alabama Woman Who Vanished Six Days After Her Co-Worker DisappearedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedAlabama State
"My Sister Loves Her Children," Sister Says Of Missing Disabled Mother Authorities Accused Of Leaving Her KidsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMontgomery, AL
Related
Wetumpka Herald
SHERIFF'S SALE
PUBLIC NOTICE THE STATE OF ALABAMA ELMORE COUNTY NOTICE OF SHERIFF'S SALE By virtue of an execution on a judgment issued out of the Circuit Court of Jefferson a County, Alabama in Case No. Case No.: CV-2012-000209.00 on or about August 20, 2013, for a total of $222,315.01 plus interest which has accrued since that date, plus costs in which William B. Cashion, et. al. is the Plaintiff and Steven Mark Hayden, et.al. is the Defendant, as well as the Final Judgment in Elmore County Case Number CV-2017-900189.00 on or about January 22, 2022 wherein certain deeds and subsequent deeds were declared to be void I, Bill Franklin as Sheriff of Elmore County, Alabama will sell at public auction for cash between the legal hours of sale, on Monday the 24th day of October ,2022, at approximately 1 pm , in front of the Elmore County Judicial Complex located at 8935 U. S. Highway 231, North, whatever equity the Defendant(s) may possess in and to the following described realty, to wit: Parcel: Commence at an iron pin at the Southwest corner of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, Township 18 North, Range 19 East, Elmore County, Alabama; thence South 87°09'19" East, along one-half section line, 295.15 ft to an iron pin, said point being the point of beginning; thence North 38°08'59" East, 299.20 ft to an iron pin; thence South 53°11'36" East, 532.67 ft to an iron pin on the north right of way of Alabama Highway No. 14, Tallassee Highway, 80' R.O.W.; thence southwesterly, along said right of way and curve to the right, having a radius of 2683.62 ft, 299.84 ft, chord being South 70°07'06" West, 229.77 ft to an iron pin; thence leaving said right of way, North 17°43'53" West, 99.77 ft to an iron pin; thence North 57°30'16" West, 98.56 ft to an iron pin on the south line of the Northeast Quarter of Section 10, thence North 87°09'19" West, along one-half section line, 282.06 ft to the point of beginning. Parcel ID: 17-02-10-0-000-002.001 Property address: 76297 Tallassee Hwy, Wetumpka, AL 36092 Any and all properties described above are subject to any and all restrictions, encumbrances, mortgages, reservations, rights of way, covenants, easements, setback lines, mineral and mining rights of record which affect the subject property. The Draftsman of this document acts as scrivener only. No title search has been made nor title opinion rendered, nor has one been requested. Purchasers are solely and exclusively responsible for their own title history searches and accuracy of legal descriptions and the consequences thereof. Said property will be sold "as is" and subject to all matters of record and all matters which would be revealed by a visible inspection of the premises. /s/Bill Franklin, Sheriff Elmore County, Alabama Wetumpka Herald: Oct. 5, 12 and 19, 2022 SHERIFF'S SALE.
Wetumpka Herald
Stephenson, Allen lead Elmore County past St. Clair County
The Payton Stephenson and Garrett Allen connection was on full display Friday night. Stephenson and Allen connected for 168 yards and two touchdowns as Elmore County beat St. Clair County, 35-13, in a non-region matchup. The Panthers are now 4-1 behind the two seniors’ big nights. Stephenson totaled four touchdowns...
Wetumpka Herald
Indians hold on for homecoming win
Homecoming brings distractions. There are dress up days, parades, pep rallies and dances. Despite only 75 yards of offense in the second half, Wetumpka defeated Greenville 42-21. It was Wetumpka head football coach Bear Woods first homecoming experience as a coach. While Woods is happy for the win, he sees...
Wetumpka Herald
Herald Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Jushon Fleming
The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Wetumpka linebacker Jushon Fleming. Fleming earned 160 of the 315 total votes cast. He beat out fellow teammate and Wetumpka running back Jamarion Thrasher by 45 votes. Thrasher earned 115 votes while Stanhope Elmore quarterback earned 40 total votes.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wetumpka Herald
County’s Broadband Task Force Meets to Discuss Updating Broadband Study
Recently, Elmore County’s Broadband Taskforce met with the Association of County Commissions of Alabama’s (ACCA) Investing in Alabama Counties (IAC) team to discuss updating the countywide broadband study originally completed by Sain & Associates originally in late 2019. Once the study is updated, the task force will be...
Wetumpka Herald
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 14 to Sept. 20
• Criminal trespass was reported on Camellia Drive. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231.
Wetumpka Herald
Edgewood Academy beats Fort Dale with last-minute touchdown
Edgewood Academy’s Austin Champion made the most of his return from injury. Champion, who missed last week’s game with a concussion, scored the game-winning touchdown run in the final 30 seconds to lead Edgewood Academy past Fort Dale, 21-14, on Friday night. After scrambling for a big run...
Wetumpka Herald
It's bad now for AU, but could get worse
I like to think I'm a positive guy and can find a silver lining in most every dark cloud. It's only the third game of the year and there's still a lot of football left to be played. Auburn's embarrassing performance against Penn State on Saturday getting pushed around and run out of their own stadium 41-12 qualifies as inclement weather. However, after intently searching high and low for the slightest ray of sunshine, I am completely bereft of positivity. If you are kind enough to read my column and usually look for some reassurance within, this one is probably going to be a little disappointing. The truth can be unpleasant and difficult to take at times, but it will set you free. It would take an entire page to diagnose adequately and thoroughly everything that went wrong against the Nittany Lions.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wetumpka Herald
Louise Lambert
Louise Lambert, a resident of Wetumpka, AL, went to be with her Lord, Sunday, Sept 18, 2022, at the age of 94. For more information on her service, visit www.gassettfuneralhome.net. To send flowers to the family of Louise (Herndon) Lambert, please visit Tribute Store.
Comments / 0