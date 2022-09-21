Read full article on original website
Related
Gold, Silver Plunge on a Soaring DXY, Rising Short-Term Yields
Gold futures cratered to close out the volatile trading week, driven by a skyrocketing US dollar and rising Treasury yields. The yellow metal has plunged amid the Federal Reserve’s tightening cycle and it has continued struggling on the expectation that the central bank will continue raising interest rates. October...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Sept. 21, 2022
WTI crude oil has formed lower highs and higher lows inside a symmetrical triangle pattern, and it looks like another bounce to the resistance is in the works. Technical indicators, however, are giving mixed signals on where the commodity might be headed next. The 100 SMA is below the 200...
Forex Technical Major Pairs Analysis | September 16, 2022
USDX (USD Index) The upward movement of the U.S dollar index seems will continue before the Fed FOMC meeting next week. Despite the situation, traders will prepare for a sudden bearish reversal if there is no higher high printed on the chart. Under the current situation, it is better to stay sideline and await for the interest-rate announcement.
Cash Expected To Become Obsolete
A post in The New York Times expects cash to become obsolete "soon.". The author notes some people like cash for two reasons. The first? The texture of physical currency in their hands. Second? The confidentiality of these transactions. But they also note that digital payments have fast become the norm. To keep the money relevant, central banks are experimenting with digital currencies. These are virtual, like Bitcoin. Unlike Bitcoin, the state will issue it. And it will function like traditional currencies. (source)
IN THIS ARTICLE
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
2 Top Stocks to Buy In September and Hold Forever
A new line of high-quality products could propel this biotech company to new heights. A new acquisition could pave the way for a brighter future for this growing company. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
rigzone.com
U.S. Selling More Crude Oil From Strategic Petroleum Reserve
U.S. Department of Energy is putting up 10 million barrels of crude oil for sale from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. — The U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Petroleum Reserves has announced a Notice of Sale of up to 10 million barrels of crude oil to be delivered from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) in November 2022.
Gold Falls to Trade at a New 29-Month Low of $1,639 After Pullback
The gold price on Friday plummeted to trade at a new 29-month low of about $1,639 before making a later recovery to settle at $1,643. The price of the yellow metal appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. As a result, the gold...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
pv-magazine-usa.com
Redflow targets US market with lithium-ion battery alternative
Queensland-headquartered redox-flow battery specialist Redflow and clean energy project solutions firm Empower Energies have signed a Letter of Intent to develop integrated solar and zinc-bromine flow battery solutions for the North American commercial and industrial (C&I), remote community micro grid, and utility markets. Redflow said the energy storage solution architecture...
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin ($BTC) Is Trading at ‘Extreme Discounts’, Says Bloomberg Analyst
Bloomberg commodity strategist Mike McGlone has recently said that Bitcoin ($BTC) and U.S. Treasury bonds are both dropped to “extreme discounts” amid the Federal Reserve’s hawkish moves to tame inflation. According to a tweet McGlone shared with his over 50,000 followers on the microblogging platform, he believes...
AUD/USD Slumps to New Multi-Year Lows of About 0.6511
The AUD/USD currency pair on Friday plummeted to new multi-year lows of about 0.6511 before bouncing back late on to trade at 0.6527. The currency pair appears to be trading within a sharply descending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now plummeted to trade several levels below...
Fundstrat's Tom Lee is sticking with his bullish year-end stock market forecast even as yields soar and equities plunge amid sticky inflation
Plunging stock prices, soaring interest rates, and sticky inflation are not enough to change Fundstrat's conviction on the market. Fundstrat's Tom Lee outlined why he still expects a year-end stock market rally in a Friday note. "Fed could do far less tightening as the market is doing Fed's work," he...
Investors dump shares; Dow’s close is its lowest since 2020
Markets sold off around the world on mounting signs the global economy is weakening just as central banks raise the pressure even more with additional hikes to interest rates. The Dow Jones industrial average fell 1.6%, closing at its lowest level since late 2020. The Standard & Poor’s 500 fell 1.7%, close to its 2022 low set in mid-June, while the Nasdaq composite slid 1.8%.
US Dollar Index Rockets to New Historical Highs After Rate Hike
The US Dollar Index on Friday rocketed to a new historical high of about 113.229 before pulling back slightly to trade at 112.994. The USDX appears to be trading within a sharply ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The DXY has now rallied to trade several levels above the...
USD/JPY Bullish Breakout — How High Can It Go?
USDJPY busted through the top of its ascending triangle pattern, indicating that an uptrend is in the works. Technical indicators are also pointing to more gains for the pair. Price broke above the resistance at the 145.00 major psychological mark during the BOJ decision, as the central bank refrained from making any policy changes. This follows the FOMC decision during which the US central bank hiked interest rates by 0.75% for the third time in a row and reiterated their plans to keep tightening.
USD/JPY Finds Resistance at 100-Hour MA After Rebound
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday found strong resistance at the 100-hour moving average line following Thursday’s rebound. The currency pair had fallen to trade at a new 2-week low of about 140.325 before rallying back to 143.303. The currency pair continues to trade within a descending channel formation...
Motley Fool
1 Growth Stock Set to Soar 160% From Its 52-Week Low, According to Wall Street
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this video, I will talk about UiPath...
WTI Crude Oil Finds Trendline Support at $84.92 After Pullback
The WTI crude oil price on Friday pulled back before finding strong trendline support at about $84.92. The price of light crude oil now appears to be trading within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, it is still far from reaching the 100-hour moving average line....
Gold Bounces Off $1,654 to Trade Above $1,675
The gold price on Friday bounced off the key support at $1,654 to trade above $1,675 following the latest round of data. The price of the yellow metal continues to oscillate within an ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. However, gold still remains at several levels before retesting the...
Will Gold Survive Another Jumbo Rate Hike?
The key FOMC meeting ends soon. One thing is certain: after this event, the gold market won’t be the same. Ladies and gentlemen, please take your seat and fasten your seat belt, as we’re approaching the FOMC meeting and there could be some turbulence! Actually, gold has already entered an area of turbulence and has declined below the psychologically important level of $1,700. As the chart below shows, the price of the yellow metal has declined from $1,726 last week to the current level of $1,664, in a response to the strengthened expectations of a more hawkish Fed.
FXDailyReport.com
414
Followers
7K+
Post
20K+
Views
ABOUT
Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.https://fxdailyreport.com/
Comments / 0