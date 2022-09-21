Read full article on original website
September 23rd - 25th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Women’s North London Derby: game time, open thread & how to watch Arsenal vs. Tottenham
Why yes, Virginia, there IS Tottenham Hotspur football this weekend! The Nations League may be robbing us of Premier League action this weekend, but we have a hotly anticipated Women’s North London Derby today to look forward to. Tottenham Hotspur Women are at The Emirates to face Arsenal in...
