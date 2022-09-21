ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Livestock Market Reports for Week Ended 09-23-2022

Here are the weekly livestock market reports for Alabama, Florida, and Georgia for the week ended September 23, 2022, compiled by the Livestock Market News Service for all three states. AL Livestock Market Report:. At Alabama Livestock Auctions, for the week ended September 23, 2022, receipts at 21 markets totaled...
Peanut Tour’s Return Key to Industry’s Future

The Georgia Peanut Commission celebrated the return of the Georgia Peanut Tour this month. After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, the tour returned to South Georgia and involved farmers, industry leaders and those just wanting to know more about agriculture. Joe Boddiford, chairman of the board for the Georgia...
