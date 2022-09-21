ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
guitar.com

Matty Healy on the future of The 1975: “Everyone wants us to become a huge rock band, we want to become a small emo band.”

Matty Healy of indie-pop band The 1975 has spoken out on his outlook on the band’s success and how he definitely doesn’t want to be as big as the Foo Fighters. The 1975 are arguably one of the biggest bands of the indie-sphere in the UK – their 2013 self-titled album saw them soar to success and since then the quartet have landed a headline spot at Reading And Leeds Festival, racked up over 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, and are soon set to release their fifth album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language later this year.
Rolling Stone

Glamour Meets Horror as Jesse Jo Stark Purges Inner Pain in ‘Lipstick’ Video

Jesse Jo Stark is embracing duality to the fullest extent. On the singer’s accompanying music video to her latest single — which arrives alongside her newly-released debut studio album, Doomed — she gives in to the push and pull of love and hate, serenity and storms, and highs and lows. Directed by Bethany Vargas, the “Lipstick” video splits itself between bright, white settings and haunted dark rooms as Stark purges her inner heartache. “The song is about the duality of love,” she shared in a statement. “Relieves yer pain, yet causes you more.” Whether strapped to a massive cross, blindfolded and...
guitar.com

Red Hot Chili Peppers share clip of their Eddie Van Halen tribute song

Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a clip from their upcoming Eddie Van Halen tribute song Eddie. The 57-second clip features the lyrics “Sailing the Sunset Strip, I’m a bit of a king / Granny would take a trip, I’ll be bending the strings / Got hammers in both my hands, such a delicate touch / They say I’m from Amsterdam, does that make me Dutch?” – a clear tribute to the master shredder.
guitar.com

Watch: Billie Eilish performs her Guitar Songs EP live from Singapore’s Cloud Forest

Alt-pop artist Billie Eilish has performed her acoustic Guitar Songs EP live in a special recorded performance from Cloud Forest in Singapore. The EP was released back in July as a surprise for fans and featured two acoustic tracks, The 30th and TV. For the performance, Eilish was accompanied by brother and producer Finneas on a Taylor acoustic guitar for the stripped-back tracks, and delivered her trademark deft tones for the live renditions.
shefinds

Margot Robbie Glows In A Low-Cut 'Prairiecore' Dress While Discussing Run-In With Police On Jimmy Fallon

Margot Robbie just graced the New York City set of The Tonight Show and wowed fans in a stunning blue, retro, silk dress! The Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood star, 32, donned a polka-dot-patterened ‘prairiecore’ gown by Alessandra Rich on the talk show this week, showing off not only her incredible figure but also her affinity for vintage-inspired fashion.
guitar.com

“Everything still feels like a fever dream”: GAYLE on her meteoric rise, picking up bass in quarantine and not choosing a favourite track from her new EP

Few artists exemplify the raw power of the new streaming landscape as much as GAYLE. Her breakthrough single abcdefu has garnered her over a billion streams, and tens of millions of monthly listeners. It’s the kind of audience that stands as massively impressive in its own right, but starts to boggle the mind when you remember GAYLE’s only 18.
wegotthiscovered.com

Scenery-chewers celebrate one of the all-time great villainous performances

There’s a very line between scenery-chewing and outright hammy, and it’s one Gary Oldman has straddled with glorious aplomb countless times over his long and illustrious career. The Academy Award-winning actor has played many fantastic villains during his decades in the spotlight, but few (if any) have proven more memorable than Léon: The Professional‘s antagonist Norman Stansfield.
