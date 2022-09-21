Read full article on original website
guitar.com
“You can get into thoughts of mortality.”: Joey Santiago on being heard, fake Les Pauls, and recording Pixies’ new album, Doggerel
A lot of guitarists have played good parts. But few have watched on as those parts have chimed with a wider audience, bringing fame and occasionally fortune. Fewer still have reshaped the way we understand and enjoy music. Joey Santiago is one of them. Whether it’s the ringing leads of...
guitar.com
Matty Healy on the future of The 1975: “Everyone wants us to become a huge rock band, we want to become a small emo band.”
Matty Healy of indie-pop band The 1975 has spoken out on his outlook on the band’s success and how he definitely doesn’t want to be as big as the Foo Fighters. The 1975 are arguably one of the biggest bands of the indie-sphere in the UK – their 2013 self-titled album saw them soar to success and since then the quartet have landed a headline spot at Reading And Leeds Festival, racked up over 12 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone, and are soon set to release their fifth album, Being Funny In A Foreign Language later this year.
Glamour Meets Horror as Jesse Jo Stark Purges Inner Pain in ‘Lipstick’ Video
Jesse Jo Stark is embracing duality to the fullest extent. On the singer’s accompanying music video to her latest single — which arrives alongside her newly-released debut studio album, Doomed — she gives in to the push and pull of love and hate, serenity and storms, and highs and lows. Directed by Bethany Vargas, the “Lipstick” video splits itself between bright, white settings and haunted dark rooms as Stark purges her inner heartache. “The song is about the duality of love,” she shared in a statement. “Relieves yer pain, yet causes you more.” Whether strapped to a massive cross, blindfolded and...
guitar.com
Dave Mustaine says he was “dumb” to punch James Hetfield when he was in Metallica
Dave Mustaine has regrets from his tumultuous days in Metallica. In particular, the thrash metal icon recently spoke about one incident where he claimed he punched James Hetfield “dumb”. In a new fan Q&A with Revolver, Mustaine commented on the viral video of Hetfield telling the audience at...
guitar.com
Red Hot Chili Peppers share clip of their Eddie Van Halen tribute song
Red Hot Chili Peppers have released a clip from their upcoming Eddie Van Halen tribute song Eddie. The 57-second clip features the lyrics “Sailing the Sunset Strip, I’m a bit of a king / Granny would take a trip, I’ll be bending the strings / Got hammers in both my hands, such a delicate touch / They say I’m from Amsterdam, does that make me Dutch?” – a clear tribute to the master shredder.
guitar.com
Billy Corgan on musician mental health: “We lost Jimi Hendrix at 27 years old to addiction; think of all the music he didn’t make”
Billy Corgan has criticised the lack of attention paid to mental health in the music industry in a new interview, where he also shared his hopes of a more supportive culture for future artists. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman was speaking as a guest on the Boomer & Gio show yesterday...
guitar.com
Watch: Billie Eilish performs her Guitar Songs EP live from Singapore’s Cloud Forest
Alt-pop artist Billie Eilish has performed her acoustic Guitar Songs EP live in a special recorded performance from Cloud Forest in Singapore. The EP was released back in July as a surprise for fans and featured two acoustic tracks, The 30th and TV. For the performance, Eilish was accompanied by brother and producer Finneas on a Taylor acoustic guitar for the stripped-back tracks, and delivered her trademark deft tones for the live renditions.
Margot Robbie Glows In A Low-Cut 'Prairiecore' Dress While Discussing Run-In With Police On Jimmy Fallon
Margot Robbie just graced the New York City set of The Tonight Show and wowed fans in a stunning blue, retro, silk dress! The Once Upon A Time…in Hollywood star, 32, donned a polka-dot-patterened ‘prairiecore’ gown by Alessandra Rich on the talk show this week, showing off not only her incredible figure but also her affinity for vintage-inspired fashion.
guitar.com
“Everything still feels like a fever dream”: GAYLE on her meteoric rise, picking up bass in quarantine and not choosing a favourite track from her new EP
Few artists exemplify the raw power of the new streaming landscape as much as GAYLE. Her breakthrough single abcdefu has garnered her over a billion streams, and tens of millions of monthly listeners. It’s the kind of audience that stands as massively impressive in its own right, but starts to boggle the mind when you remember GAYLE’s only 18.
Goldie Hawn cuts a smart figure in a black suit and lace top as takes to the stage at the 2022 Concordia Annual Summit in New York City
Goldie Hawn cut a stylish figure as she spoke on day two at The 2022 Concordia Annual Summit in New York on Tuesday. The Hollywood actress, 76, looked effortlessly chic in a black blazer and trousers which she teamed with a simple lace top. The star elevated her frame in...
wegotthiscovered.com
Scenery-chewers celebrate one of the all-time great villainous performances
There’s a very line between scenery-chewing and outright hammy, and it’s one Gary Oldman has straddled with glorious aplomb countless times over his long and illustrious career. The Academy Award-winning actor has played many fantastic villains during his decades in the spotlight, but few (if any) have proven more memorable than Léon: The Professional‘s antagonist Norman Stansfield.
