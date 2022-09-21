Read full article on original website
Smashing Pumpkins Announce New ‘ATUM’ LP With ‘Beguiled’ Single
The Smashing Pumpkins have announced a new album, ATUM, a "rock opera in three acts." The 33-song collection is being billed as the sequel to both 1995's Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness and 2000's Machina/Machines of God. ATUM (pronounced like "autumn") will be released in segments; each act of 11 songs will come out every 11 weeks on digital streaming platforms. The ATUM vinyl box set will include 10 unreleased songs.
What Legendary Metallica Songs Would Sound Like With ‘St. Anger’ Drums
A drummer on YouTube has made a video playing classic Metallica songs, but with the drum sounds of St. Anger. Indeed, they replaced all the drums on the tracks with the ringing, open-snare drum tone of the metal legends' polarizing 2003 album. Think you can handle it? In the clip,...
Todd Rundgren announces details of new album Space Force
Todd Rundgren will release new collaborative album Space Force in October
NME
Weezer share new ‘Sznz’ EP, ‘Autumn’
Weezer have shared ‘Sznz: Autumn’, the latest drop in the band’s series of seasonally-themed EPs. ‘Autumn’ marks the third installation of Weezer’s themed EP series, following the release of ‘Spring’ and ‘Summer’, which were released in March and June, respectively. Each EP of the four-part series — which will conclude with a forthcoming ‘Winter’ collection — corresponds to its namesake season, while also representing different eras in the band’s history.
Rick Wakeman to perform his classic solo albums at two London shows in 2023
Rick Wakeman & The English Rock Ensemble's The Return Of The Caped Crusader concerts at the prestigious London Palladium in February 2023 will focus on some of his best-known material
EW.com
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo
Country music songstress Shania Twain is baring all for a fiery new photo and proving… The post Shania Twain Leaves Little to the Imagination in Fiery New Photo appeared first on Outsider.
Vogue
The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time
Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
Comedian Arsenio Hall Privately Sells Home He’s Owned For 30 Years For $9 Million
Comedian and talk show host Arsenio Hall privately sold a home he’s owned for 30 years in Topanga, California, for a sum of $9 million. Finurah reports that Hall, who purchased a home last year in Los Angeles, did not list the house on the market and sold it to his neighbor, Robert M. Fedoris, who lives with his wife, Liz Hopkins, in a 3,000-square-foot home across from Hall.
Elvis Presley Claims This One Singer Had ‘The Perfect Voice’
Elvis Presley is the undisputed king of rock and roll. His music was marked by his great voice, talent, and charisma. However, just as The Beatles were mainly motivated by Elvis’ work, the singer himself was fond of one famous American star. The King had a profound love for...
Liza Minnelli, 76, Seen Walking Without Wheelchair Amid Health Concerns: Photos
Liza Minnelli was spotted on Sept. 1 walking without a wheelchair as she left the popular Hollywood restaurant, Craig’s. The EGOT winner, 76, appeared to be in good spirits as she was helped to her car by two men from her team in photos obtained y the Daily Mail, which can be seen here. The iconic singer even spoke to the Daily Mail, who was on the scene, and greeted them with an enthusiastic “Hi guys!” When they asked if she plans to release new music, she energetically replied, “I’ve been coming out with new songs since I was born!”
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
Shania Twain Stuns In Plunging Dress With High Leg Slit For ACM Honors
Shania Twain recently turned heads while wearing a stunning plunging dress with a high leg slit for the ACM Honors. She shared a photo of herself on Instagram all glammed up and ready for the night, saying in the caption, “What a great night! My heart is full from watching and hearing the tributes 🥹 Being acknowledged as a songwriter has always been my goal… thank you to the @acmawards for honoring me with the Poet’s Award.”
Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32 After Unexpected Sudden Illness
Watch: Black Lightning Actress Charlbi Dean Dead at 32. Hollywood has lost a rising star. Actress Charlbi Dean, who portrayed Syonide on the former CW series Black Lightning, passed away on Aug. 29 from "an unexpected sudden illness," a rep for the South African star confirmed to NBC News. No further details about Dean's death have been shared publicly at this time.
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans left traumatized by a dark and disturbing superhero story
History has shown that people will always flock to their local multiplex to check out a high concept horror movie, and the superhero genre remains the single most popular and bankable form of cinema. Naturally, then, expectations were high when the two were combined for low budget “evil Superman” story Brightburn, especially when R-rated maestro and Marvel veteran James Gunn’s name was slapped all over the marketing as producer.
Insanely Cute Clip Of Keanu Reeves Telling Drew Barrymore She Can Be A Lover AND A Fighter Is Running Around On The Internet Again
Is it time to put this well-loved Keanu Reeves quote on bumper stickers around the world?
Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Rock Legend
The Las Vegas Strip has historically hosted the biggest stars in music since the early 1960s, with residencies by Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley in the '60s, to more recent performers, including Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler. Residencies by...
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
Watch: Kane Brown Makes History as the First Male Country Artist to Perform at the VMAs
Kane Brown made history at the 2022 VMAs by becoming the first male country artist to perform on the award show. During the Sunday night broadcast (August 28), Brown performed his latest single, “Grand”—a fast-paced number that is his most pop-infused yet. “People told him he wasn’t...
