Read full article on original website
Related
EA Iron Man Game Officially Announced
Oh boy, there it is. After numerous whispers from the rumour mill, it’s finally been confirmed - EA is working on an Iron Man game, in collaboration with Marvel Games. It's an exciting time for Marvel fans, as there's also a Captain America and Black Panther game in the works - take a look at the teaser below.
First-Person ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Gameplay Is Here To Make You Barf
Marvel’s Spider-Man, developed by Insomniac Games and originally released for the PlayStation 4 in 2018, swung its way over to PC in August 2022 and landed in rather fine form indeed - here are words to that very effect. And now, inevitably, one smart modder has given us what our stomachs were dreading: a workable and fairly wonderful first-person mode.
'The Sims 4' Goes Free To Play, With Extra DLC For Existing Players
Today is a great day for fans of house customisation, building elaborate fictional romance plots and drowning innocent characters in pools. That’s right. One of EA’s most beloved titles, The Sims 4, is going free to play on all platforms, meaning that soon anyone will be able to lose hundreds of hours of their time by living vicariously through their ideal virtual world at no extra cost.
'Marvel's Wolverine' Unreal Engine 5 Concept Is Simply Stunning
It’s been a good while since Marvel’s Wolverine was announced. One year to be exact. We don’t know much about Insomniac Games’ upcoming title except that it’s a single-player adventure. In April, it looked like the game had begun filming motion capture but don’t get ahead of yourselves. Marvel’s Wolverine is set to release after Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which will be released sometime next year. In the meantime though, one fan has made an incredible Unreal Engine 5 concept trailer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Players Boycott Upcoming Nintendo Switch Game After Disgusting Developer Allegations
Content warning: the following article has mentions of sexual assault which some readers may find upsetting. Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct was full of announcements for exciting upcoming titles, including the release date and name of the Breath of the Wild sequel, and a whole host of popular N64 titles coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service, but one has caught the eye of users on ResetEra for the wrong reasons.
‘Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0’ Release Date And New Battle Royale Map Revealed
Back in 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone launched and made its mark on the battle-royale genre. A couple of years on and the widely popular, free-to-play standalone mode is still going strong. As Warzone transitions through its third Call of Duty title, it enters a new era dubbed "2.0", and we finally have the juicy details including the new map location and release date to share with you!
Historical China RPG 'Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty' Is Free To Play Now
Got a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X and S? Facing the annoying ambiguity of a weekend with no plans? Never fear for Team Ninja is here! Its upcoming historical role-playing game set in the Three Kingdoms era, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, is now free to play on those platforms.
Why 'Ghost Of Tsushima' Was So Important To 'Like A Dragon: Ishin' Remake
Last week, PlayStation’s State of Play livestream revealed a whole host of exciting new games, including Rise of the Ronin and Like a Dragon: Ishin, both of which seem to be very promising titles for samurai fans. The latter of those two is a remake of Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin!, a Yakuza/Like a Dragon series spinoff title which previously only released in Japan in 2014. There’s no doubt that fans are excited to see it get localised after all these years, but why now? A totally separate title may be, at least partially, the reason behind the decision.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Blizzard Defends Locking 'Overwatch 2' Heroes Behind Battle Pass
Overwatch 2 will lock heroes behind its battle pass, offering players the option to grind through the levels on the free version or cough up $10 to unlock the hero instantly in the premium version. As the game is going to be free to play, Blizzard has defended its decision explaining it makes the most economic sense for the developer.
Atari 2600 Lego Set Review: A Terrific Tribute To A Gaming Icon
Okay, let’s get that name out of the way first. You’re absolutely right: this is not an Atari 2600. It’s the four-switch model VCS - Video Computer System - from 1980, a revision of the initial six-switch version which incorporated difficulty settings for players one and two. Atari’s rebranding of its 1977-debuted 8-bit console line didn’t come into effect until 1982’s launch of the 5200 SuperSystem, at which point the older console’s moniker was adjusted to fit the new naming style. Phew. I’m glad we cleared that up. However, yes, in the years since - the decades since - Atari’s hugely successful machine’s period of market dominance (30 million units sold worldwide, eclipsing all 1970s and early ‘80s competitors), it’s become known as the 2600. And so you’ll find this set listed on the Lego site as an Atari 2600, even though it so clearly reads “Video Computer System” on the packaging. Confusing? It wasn’t until I started writing this paragraph. Moving on…
Hideo Kojima Releases Mysterious First Poster Of His Next Project
Everyone, stay calm. Understandably, gamers are always excited to hear any news surrounding whatever Hideo Kojima is up to - the legendary game designer and founder of Kojima Productions has produced all sorts of iconic titles, including the Metal Gear series, Death Stranding and Snatcher. Take a look at the...
Two Fan-Favourite Assassin's Creed Games Are Now On Game Pass
It’s been a big month for Assassin’s Creed fans - we’ve had confirmation of not one, not two, but three new titles on the horizon. Assassin’s Creed Mirage, starring Valhalla’s Basim, will take the series to ninth century Baghdad, while Codename Red will be set in Feudal Japan, fulfilling the wish that fans have been holding onto for years. Then there’s Hexe, which we currently know the least about, but many fans are really hoping for a female protagonist.
Dr Disrespect Wasn't Invited To Call Of Duty Event Because He “Talks Too Much Trash”
Call of Duty Next, the “era-defining franchise event” presented by Infinity Ward, is taking place later today. As well as news about a number of upcoming CoD titles (including the multiplayer reveal of Modern Warfare II), fans can expect “a multitude of your [favourite] streamers at the event, playing the games in real time”, according to the announcement post on the Call of Duty blog.
Gamer Helps Mum Beat Boss In ‘Elden Ring’, And Her Reaction Is Adorable
Even for the most experienced Soulsborne players, Elden Ring isn’t exactly what anyone would call a walk in the park. Especially for newbies, it can be incredibly daunting when even the very first bosses in the game don’t pull any punches. Elden Ring's difficulty doesn't stop the braver...
Lil Nas X Is Now The 'League Of Legends' President, All Hail
Lil Nas X is now the president of League of Legends. I hope that's all the detail that you need. Just joking. The League of Legends World Championship, to be held at the Chase Center in San Francisco on 5 November, will see the rapper perform live, promising the “the biggest, coolest, sexiest Worlds in the history of all Worlds.” You'd be a fool to miss something like this. An outright.
'Stranger Things' Star Joins Sony's Gran Turismo Movie
Earlier this year, we got the official confirmation that yet more screen adaptations of various PlayStation franchises are in the works, just in case we didn’t already have enough. That’s right, as well as HBO’s The Last of Us and the Twisted Metal series, we also know that we’re getting a God of War show on Amazon Prime Video and an adaptation of Horizon Zero Dawn coming to Netflix.
'Squid Game' Creator Says You Should Chill Out About The Reality Show
Hwang Dong-hyuk, the creator of the survival drama show Squid Game where contestants must participate in twisted versions of children's playground games to win a life-changing cash prize, has said that the recent reality TV show adaptation isn't anything to wring our hands over. As announced in June, Netflix is...
'Warzone 2.0' And 'Modern Warfare 2' Feature Awesome In-Game Chat System
Yesterday, thanks to the Call of Duty Next event, CoD fans got a whole bunch of new information about Modern Warfare II, the Warzone sequel (now officially called Warzone 2.0), and Warzone Mobile. MWII players, for example, can look forward to enhanced movement tactics (such as underwater combat), as well as new maps and modes.
'Sonic Prime' Trailer Released By Netflix, Fans Have The Same Reaction
Sonic the Hedgehog is a pretty important guy when it comes to video game adaptations. This year’s Sonic the Hedgehog 2 went on to become the most successful video game adaptation of all time, and I do hope this is a sign of what’s to come. With Horizon Zero Dawn, The Last of Us, God of War, Gran Turismo, Metal Gear Solid, and Ghost of Tsushima adaptations all on the way (and that’s just to name a few), it would be nice to think that video game adaptations have turned a corner. In fact, Netflix have dropped a trailer for the new Sonic Prime series and fans are feeling optimistic.
GAMINGbible
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.https://www.gamingbible.co.uk
Comments / 0