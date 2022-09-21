ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

GAMINGbible

EA Iron Man Game Officially Announced

Oh boy, there it is. After numerous whispers from the rumour mill, it’s finally been confirmed - EA is working on an Iron Man game, in collaboration with Marvel Games. It's an exciting time for Marvel fans, as there's also a Captain America and Black Panther game in the works - take a look at the teaser below.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

First-Person ‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Gameplay Is Here To Make You Barf

Marvel’s Spider-Man, developed by Insomniac Games and originally released for the PlayStation 4 in 2018, swung its way over to PC in August 2022 and landed in rather fine form indeed - here are words to that very effect. And now, inevitably, one smart modder has given us what our stomachs were dreading: a workable and fairly wonderful first-person mode.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'The Sims 4' Goes Free To Play, With Extra DLC For Existing Players

Today is a great day for fans of house customisation, building elaborate fictional romance plots and drowning innocent characters in pools. That’s right. One of EA’s most beloved titles, The Sims 4, is going free to play on all platforms, meaning that soon anyone will be able to lose hundreds of hours of their time by living vicariously through their ideal virtual world at no extra cost.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

'Marvel's Wolverine' Unreal Engine 5 Concept Is Simply Stunning

It’s been a good while since Marvel’s Wolverine was announced. One year to be exact. We don’t know much about Insomniac Games’ upcoming title except that it’s a single-player adventure. In April, it looked like the game had begun filming motion capture but don’t get ahead of yourselves. Marvel’s Wolverine is set to release after Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 which will be released sometime next year. In the meantime though, one fan has made an incredible Unreal Engine 5 concept trailer.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Games#Single Player Games#Marvel Comics#Action Adventure Game#Marvel Universe#Video Game#Ea#Non Ea Marvel
GAMINGbible

Players Boycott Upcoming Nintendo Switch Game After Disgusting Developer Allegations

Content warning: the following article has mentions of sexual assault which some readers may find upsetting. Yesterday’s Nintendo Direct was full of announcements for exciting upcoming titles, including the release date and name of the Breath of the Wild sequel, and a whole host of popular N64 titles coming to the Nintendo Switch Online service, but one has caught the eye of users on ResetEra for the wrong reasons.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

‘Call Of Duty: Warzone 2.0’ Release Date And New Battle Royale Map Revealed

Back in 2020, Call of Duty: Warzone launched and made its mark on the battle-royale genre. A couple of years on and the widely popular, free-to-play standalone mode is still going strong. As Warzone transitions through its third Call of Duty title, it enters a new era dubbed "2.0", and we finally have the juicy details including the new map location and release date to share with you!
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Why 'Ghost Of Tsushima' Was So Important To 'Like A Dragon: Ishin' Remake

Last week, PlayStation’s State of Play livestream revealed a whole host of exciting new games, including Rise of the Ronin and Like a Dragon: Ishin, both of which seem to be very promising titles for samurai fans. The latter of those two is a remake of Ryū ga Gotoku Ishin!, a Yakuza/Like a Dragon series spinoff title which previously only released in Japan in 2014. There’s no doubt that fans are excited to see it get localised after all these years, but why now? A totally separate title may be, at least partially, the reason behind the decision.
VIDEO GAMES
