The Week Ahead: September 21, 2022

We hope you find this calendar of local events helpful. You can help by notifying us of any events that should be listed for the general public. Email us at ADnewsroom@appealdemocrat.com. Please make sure to provide contact information. Thanks!

Are you in a club or organization that meets regularly? We can include that as well… let us know.

‘Into to digital and online marketing” workshop

Today

The Butte College Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host a “Introduction to digital and online marketing” workshop at Colusa City Hall, 425 Webster Street, Colusa, from 9-11 a.m. The workshop is free to attend but pre registration is required. For more information or to register, visit www.buttecollegesbdc.com/events/ or call 530-895-9017.

Lunch Mob

Today

The Colusa County Chamber of Commerce will host a lunch mob at Don Habanero Mexican Restaurant, 611 Fremont Street, Colusa, starting at 1 p.m. The event gives local entrepreneurs and community members the opportunity to network, promote their businesses and support local restaurants. For more information, contact the Colusa Chamber of Commerce at 530-458-5525 or visit www.colusachamber.org.

COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Clinic

Today

Colusa County Public Health will host a free Bivalent COVID-19 booster walk-thru clinic at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 2-6 p.m. Pre-registration is not required to attend the clinic but residents are requested to complete the pre-vaccination screening form. For more information or to register, visit https://countyofcolusa.org/949/Vaccine.

Williams City Council meeting

Today

The Williams City Council will meet virtually, starting at 6 p.m. To watch, visit www.zoom.us/join and enter meeting ID: 530 473 5389 and password: 568634. To listen to the meeting via telephone, call 1-877-853-5247 and enter the meeting ID and password above. For more information, contact the Williams City Clerk at mpineda@cityofwilliams.org.

Paint & Sip

Thursday

Studio ABC will host a paint night at the Williams Community Center, 860 C Street, Williams, starting at 6 p.m. Registration costs $35 and includes materials and step-by-step instruction from designer Darlene Crites. For more information or to make a reservation, call or text Jeanie Allen Kessinger at 530-218-0795.

Committee for Measure A meeting

Thursday

The Committee for Measure A will host a public meeting at the Sacramento River Fire Protection District, 235 Market Street, Colusa, starting at 6:30 p.m. The meeting is being held to discuss the upcoming tax measure to keep emergency ambulance services within Colusa County and residents are encouraged to attend to provide community input.

Saturday

The main branch of the Colusa County Free Library, located at 738 Market St. in Colusa, will host its monthly “PAWS to Read,” program, starting at 10 a.m. The program, which is put on through a partnership with the Friends of the Colusa County Animal Shelter, gives attendees the opportunity to read to furry friends at the library. For more information, call the Colusa County Library at 530-458-0372.

Community Yard Sale

Saturday

A community yard sale will be held at the Colusa County Fairgrounds, 1303 Tenth Street, Colusa, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. For more information or to become a vendor, call 530-458-2641 or email araceli@colusacountyfair.com.

Board of Supervisors meeting

Tuesday, September 27

The Colusa County Board of Supervisors will hold a meeting in the Board Chambers, located at 546 Jay Street, Suite 108, in Colusa, starting at 9 a.m. The meeting will be accessible via teleconference and members of the public are encouraged to participate. To listen to the meeting, call 916-264-0723 or 1-800-356-8278 and enter the conference code: 401978. Participants are asked to mute their phone when not speaking. For more information about how to access the teleconference, call 530-458-0508.