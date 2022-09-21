Read full article on original website
Family says motorcyclist has died after crash with IPS school bus
Police are investigating a crash between an Indianapolis Public Schools school bus and a motorcycle that occurred on Indy’s near southeast side and left the motorcycle driver in critical condition. https://fox59.com/indiana-news/no-students-injured-in-ips-school-bus-motorcycle-accident/
Columbus 18-year-old arrested for attempted murder
COLUMBUS, Ind. — On May 13, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Columbus police officers were dispatched to the area of the 400 block of Jackson Street on report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they located one person who sustained minor injuries from the shooting. Soon after, officers located a...
Murder suspect released from jail before 2023 trial
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. — A Sharpsville man was released from jail Friday prior to his jury trial in 2023, accusing him of the murder of Noe Contreras, 19, in December of 2020. The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. on December 9, 2020 in the 4200 block of North State Road 19. Police arrived and found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead on the scene.
3 Pennsylvania men arrested after driving narcotics through Indiana
GAS CITY, Ind. — Three Pennsylvania men face a slew of charges after state police say they were carrying multiple illegal substances and a handgun through Gas City, Indiana, in two different cars. The arrests occurred around 8 p.m. Thursday after an Indiana State Police trooper saw two passenger...
IMPD seeking community’s help in search of missing 64-year-old man
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for the community’s helping in finding missing 64-year-old Ricky Burns. Burns is described as a white male, 5 feet 5 inches tall, gray hair, with brown eyes. He was last seen in the area of 3800 South Keystone Avenue Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
Vehicles on fire at Lebanon towing business
Several fire crews are on scene at a towing business in Lebanon, Indiana, where several cars are burning tonight. https://fox59.com/news/vehicles-on-fire-at-lebanon-towing-business/
IU student remembered on campus by friends and family during vigil
Family and friends say Nate Stratton was the happiest he'd been during his junior year at Indiana University. IU student remembered on campus by friends and family …. Indiana lawmakers consider driving cards for undocumented …. Walmart claims departments responding to distribution …. Downtown bars, restaurants ready for Colts return...
Indianapolis strikes deal to begin Towne & Terrace turnaround
INDIANAPOLIS — There may be no more troubled stretch of pavement in Indianapolis than the streets of the Towne & Terrace community on the northeast side. The scene of multiple murders, the killing of an armed woman by a security guard two years ago and the general dilapidated condition of several of the townhomes make Towne & Terrace a challenge to the owners, residents, health officials and police officers who are in and out of the neighborhood near East 42nd Street and North Post Road.
Mobile home destroyed, power lines downed by severe weather in Rush County
Several homes were damaged and trees knocked down power after severe weather passed through Rush County Wednesday evening. https://fox59.com/news/mobile-home-destroyed-power-lines-downed-by-severe-weather-in-rush-county/
Skies brighten today; showers around on Sunday
Light rain showers traveled over the state last night. Indianapolis was able to pick up more than 0.3” since midnight. The shower activity was light, and the rainfall is already moving out of the area. Skies remain cloudy this morning, but the cloud cover will break apart midday and clear out for the afternoon!
Walk to end Alzheimer's
Suburban Indy Home & Outdoor Living Show in Westfield through Sunday
WESTFIELD, Ind. — Indy Now ditched the studio Friday to broadcast live from Grand Park Events Center, where Central Indiana’s only fall home show is open through Sunday. Donell Heberer Walton, owner of Suburban Indy Shows, explained all the things to see, do, learn and shop at the fall Home & Outdoor Living Show, including:
Merle Norman Fall Makeup Trends
Walk to End Alzheimer’s event back in Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS- More than six-millions Americans are living with Alzheimer’s right now. It’s a devastating diagnosis for the individual *and their families. That’s why the walk to end Alzheimer’s is so important. It’s the world’s largest fundraiser for Alzheimer’s care, support and research, and it’s happening in...
Where is Sherman? Second Stories in McCordsville
As it turns to fall, it's time to bring back that warm and cozy feeling around the house. Sherman visited the mother-daughter shop Second Stories in McCordsville to look for fall home decor.
Where is Sherman? Grand Park Events Center
It’s a one-stop shop for fall landscape ideas and more, and it starts today! Sherman was at the Grand Park Events Center in Westfield for the Suburban Indy Fall Show. For more information about the show, click here.
One year since record rainfall fell in Indy on this date
INDIANAPOLIS — With a cooler, dry, fall-like airmass across the state, no new records are expected today. Last year, we broke our daily rainfall record. The record now sits at 2.07″ of rainfall. Record high temperature: 93° (2017) Record low temperature: 37° (1999) Record rainfall: 2.07″...
Indiana drought conditions improve slightly
INDIANA — Every Thursday the Drought Monitor is updated and this week our drought conditions have improved! So far for the month of September, Indianapolis has picked up 1.78″ of rainfall, which is 0.42″ below where we should be so far. There are still no moderate drought...
Walmart now can bring groceries right to your fridge
INDIANAPOLIS — Want fresh groceries from Walmart delivered right to your doorstep? How about directly to your fridge?. Walmart announced they will now be bringing InHome delivery services to the residents of Indianapolis. InHome delivery services allow customers to order groceries and more from Walmart and have them delivered...
Reflecting on Roger Maris' legacy in Indianapolis
Indians broadcaster Howard Kellman looks back at Maris' career. Reflecting on Roger Maris’ legacy in Indianapolis. Walmart claims departments responding to distribution …. Downtown bars, restaurants ready for Colts return …. City works to highlight diversely-owned businesses …. ‘Utter disregard for human life’: 2 indicted for …. State...
