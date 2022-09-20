Read full article on original website
Motorcyclist killed in Hickory crash, police say
A deadly crash involving a motorcycle was reported Thursday in Hickory. The wreck shut down two lanes of traffic along Highway 70 in southeast Hickory, police said. Police say the rider of the motorcycle died after it collided with a car near the intersection of 21st Street Drive Southeast. The...
Shooting investigation at local pool hall
Three people received at least one gunshot wound each. They were transported to a nearby hospital.
Deputies ask for public’s help to find vehicle involved in Lincoln County trailer theft
Lincolnton, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a vehicle that was used to steal a construction trailer from a church. The theft of a trailer that belongs to Cathey Roofing Company occurred either on Sept. 12 or the...
Early morning shooting sends 1 to hospital in Gaffney
Police in Gaffney are investigating an early morning shooting that sent one person to the hospital.
Woman faces charges following traffic stop in McDowell Co.
A woman is facing charges following a traffic stop in McDowell County.
Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County
HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
Conover Man Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash
CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Catawba County early Thursday September 22, 2022. The North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified the man as Gregory Allen Propst, 21, of Conover. The crash happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Rifle Range Road. Troopers say the...
Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash that shut down road in Greer
GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash on Friday night. Officers from the Greer Police Department said Wade Hampton Boulevard from Dill Creek Court to Buncombe Road was temporarily shut down due to the crash. The Coroner’s Office...
Suspect identified in Burke Co. officer-involved shooting and kidnapping
BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more information after the State Highway Patrol member-involved shooting in Burke County Tuesday morning. State Highway Patrol says there were multiple hit-and-run collisions and a related armed kidnapping on I-40. Today, the suspect is identified as 45-year-old Keisha Michelle Brown of Villa...
SRO's use of force in altercation with elementary student 'not excessive,' DA says
FLETCHER, N.C. (WLOS) — Three days after the SBI completed its investigation into a student resource officer allegedly using excessive force on a student at Fletcher Elementary, District Attorney Andrew Murray said Friday, Sept. 23 he will not file charges. Murray said in a news release Friday that, after...
Car falls and fatally crushes Upstate man
An Upstate man has died after being crushed by the car he was working on Thursday evening. The incident happened on Thursday evening in Gaffney.
Young man missing for over year in McDowell Co., deputies say
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said they are looking for a young man who has been missing for over a year. Deputies said Mason Beshear, now 19, was reported missing from a home on Airport Road back on June 22, 2021. Beshear is...
One charged after allegedly beating man with baseball bat, setting tent on fire
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville authorities have arrested and charged a man after he allegedly hit a man with a baseball bat and attempted to burn down his tent while he was inside. Authorities confirm they were dispatched to an encampment near the Tunnel Road area at around 9...
No criminal negligence in death of Buncombe County inmate found unresponsive, DA says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams has determined there is no criminal negligence by jail staff in the death of an inmate last fall. Jesse Lee Owenby was found unresponsive on the floor of his Buncombe County Detention Facility cell Oct. 30, 2021. Jail staff and EMS attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. Owenby was pronounced dead before being transported by EMS.
Man dies when vehicle falls off jacks in Cherokee Co.
A Cherokee County man died Thursday evening when the vehicle he was working on fell off of its jacks.
Woman killed in Greenville Co. crash
One person died in a crash Wednesday in Greenville County.
Help McDowell Co. deputies identify this individual
On September 2, a resident on Mack Noblitt Rd. in Old Fort reported a breaking and entering and larceny.
Hackers steal South Carolina fire department’s paychecks
Hackers allegedly stole over $8,000 in paychecks following an email hack from an Upstate fire department.
The story behind one Haywood woman's arrest on federal charges including threat to kidnap
A Haywood County woman was arrested earlier this month for threats to local elected officials. Smoky Mountain News politics editor Cory Vaillancourt broke the story. Use the audio player above to listen to BPR’s Lilly Knoepp conversation with Vaillancourt. In August, local elected officials and community members began reporting...
Man tries to burn down tent with man inside in Asheville, police say
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Police Department say they charged a man for hitting a man with a baseball bat and attempting to burn down his tent while he was inside. Officers say that the victim reportedly told them that a man assaulted him with a baseball bat, doused him and his tent in lighter fluid while he was inside it, and tried to set his tent on fire.
