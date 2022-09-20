ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burke County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

Motorcyclist killed in Hickory crash, police say

A deadly crash involving a motorcycle was reported Thursday in Hickory. The wreck shut down two lanes of traffic along Highway 70 in southeast Hickory, police said. Police say the rider of the motorcycle died after it collided with a car near the intersection of 21st Street Drive Southeast. The...
HICKORY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Mcdowell County, NC
County
Burke County, NC
Mcdowell County, NC
Crime & Safety
Burke County, NC
Crime & Safety
wccbcharlotte.com

Motorcyclist Killed In Crash In Catawba County

HICKORY, N.C. — A Newton man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Hickory. Police say Kevin Wayne Letterman, 51, was driving 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle when he collided with a 2008 Nissan at the intersection of US Hwy 70 SE and 21st Street Drive SE. The crash happened Thursday, September 22, 2002 at 2:34p.m.
HICKORY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Conover Man Charged In Fatal Motorcycle Crash

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. — A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Catawba County early Thursday September 22, 2022. The North Carolina Highway Patrol has identified the man as Gregory Allen Propst, 21, of Conover. The crash happened at approximately 6:15 a.m. on Rifle Range Road. Troopers say the...
CONOVER, NC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist from crash that shut down road in Greer

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified the motorcyclist who died following a crash on Friday night. Officers from the Greer Police Department said Wade Hampton Boulevard from Dill Creek Court to Buncombe Road was temporarily shut down due to the crash. The Coroner’s Office...
GREER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Shooting#State Highway#Mile Marker#Violent Crime#A State Highway Patrol#The Highway Patrol#Witn
WBTV

Suspect identified in Burke Co. officer-involved shooting and kidnapping

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is learning more information after the State Highway Patrol member-involved shooting in Burke County Tuesday morning. State Highway Patrol says there were multiple hit-and-run collisions and a related armed kidnapping on I-40. Today, the suspect is identified as 45-year-old Keisha Michelle Brown of Villa...
BURKE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLOS.com

No criminal negligence in death of Buncombe County inmate found unresponsive, DA says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams has determined there is no criminal negligence by jail staff in the death of an inmate last fall. Jesse Lee Owenby was found unresponsive on the floor of his Buncombe County Detention Facility cell Oct. 30, 2021. Jail staff and EMS attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. Owenby was pronounced dead before being transported by EMS.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
bpr.org

The story behind one Haywood woman's arrest on federal charges including threat to kidnap

A Haywood County woman was arrested earlier this month for threats to local elected officials. Smoky Mountain News politics editor Cory Vaillancourt broke the story. Use the audio player above to listen to BPR’s Lilly Knoepp conversation with Vaillancourt. In August, local elected officials and community members began reporting...
WYFF4.com

Man tries to burn down tent with man inside in Asheville, police say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Asheville Police Department say they charged a man for hitting a man with a baseball bat and attempting to burn down his tent while he was inside. Officers say that the victim reportedly told them that a man assaulted him with a baseball bat, doused him and his tent in lighter fluid while he was inside it, and tried to set his tent on fire.
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy