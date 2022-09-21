ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'I Think Those Days Are Well Gone' - Sir Kenny Dalglish On Not Playing Anymore For Liverpool's Legends

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N95Hh_0i41qulC00

The Scot will manage the LFC Legends as they take on Manchester United's Legends on Saturday.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Sir Kenny Dalglish will once again take charge of the LFC legends as they battle Manchester United's legends at Anfield on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ovNET_0i41qulC00

IMAGO / Colorsport

The proceeds raised from the match which will decide who are the 'Legends of the North' will benefit a number of LFC Foundation community programmes, Forever Reds, Cash For Kids, and IntoUniversity.

Speaking ahead of the match (via Liverpoolfc.com ), the Liverpool legend explained how he would prefer to be playing but said it's an enjoyable experience for everyone involved working for a great cause.

"Obviously it's much more enjoyable when you're playing but I think those days are well gone. It's the same for the lads, they love getting together, meeting up, and having the stories relayed from when they were playing and just to take part and go and have a kick of the ball.

"The sad thing is sometimes you forget to look at the birth certificate before you come out, the movement's not there as what it was before! But they really enjoy it and it's great for them to get into it and play about.

"It's for a great cause as well – it's for people that are obviously a bit less fortunate than most of the other boys that are going to be there, if not all of them. It's enjoyable for them and hopefully enjoyable for the people that come along and watch."

For details of the confirmed Liverpool squad for the Legends of the North match, please click HERE .

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

What’s next for Thomas Tuchel?

Things in football often change abruptly, sometimes literally overnight. When Thomas Tuchel was hired in late January 2021, he (and his assistants) had been planning to take time off and relax for the rest of that season. Instead, they left literally everything and everyone behind in Paris and arrived under the cover of darkness (and COVID restrictions) at Chelsea. They were in the dugout for their first game in charge less than 24 hours later.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny Dalglish
Person
Arthur Melo
Yardbarker

Micah Richards has to ‘do a double-take’ when looking at Liverpool target – Klopp allegedly a ‘huge admirer’

Micah Richards still can’t believe how young Jude Bellingham is given the player continues to run the midfield ‘in games of the highest standards’. It’s a fact that beggars belief no doubt for much of Europe’s top outfits and will certainly be one of many reasons as to why the likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and many more pursue the Englishman relentlessly in the next summer window.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Chelsea#Reds#Imago#Lfc Foundation#Liverpoolfc Com
Daily Mail

Man United admit pay-outs to get rid of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick cost them £24.7m... after sacking manager four months into a three-year contract - and cancelling his replacement's consultancy role

Manchester United's annual financial report shows that they spent £24.7million on getting rid of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick over the last year. The club recorded a net loss of £115.5million for the financial year up to 30 June 2022, compared with £92.2million in 2021. A...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

Ronald Koeman claims Joan Laporta blocked Barcelona move for Gini Wijnaldum

Former Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman has claimed club president Joan Laporta deliberately blocked a transfer move for Gini Wijnaldum in 2021. La Blaugrana were tracking the former PSV midfielder ahead of the 2021/22 campaign following his decision to leave Liverpool on a free transfer. However, despite making positive steps towards...
SOCCER
SB Nation

Roker Roundtable: Would Sunderland hosting Euro 2028 fixtures be an exciting prospect?

I’d be over the moon if Sunderland became a host city for the Euros. It would be great to experience a major tournament in person with my kids, and being the proud Sunderland resident I am, I’d love to see the city welcoming visitors and getting some exposure. It would no doubt boost the economy, and maybe even lead to one or two of the naysayers winding their necks in for once.
UEFA
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
6K+
Post
579K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy