'I Think Those Days Are Well Gone' - Sir Kenny Dalglish On Not Playing Anymore For Liverpool's Legends

The Scot will manage the LFC Legends as they take on Manchester United's Legends on Saturday.

Sir Kenny Dalglish will once again take charge of the LFC legends as they battle Manchester United's legends at Anfield on Saturday.

The proceeds raised from the match which will decide who are the 'Legends of the North' will benefit a number of LFC Foundation community programmes, Forever Reds, Cash For Kids, and IntoUniversity.

Speaking ahead of the match (via Liverpoolfc.com ), the Liverpool legend explained how he would prefer to be playing but said it's an enjoyable experience for everyone involved working for a great cause.

"Obviously it's much more enjoyable when you're playing but I think those days are well gone. It's the same for the lads, they love getting together, meeting up, and having the stories relayed from when they were playing and just to take part and go and have a kick of the ball.

"The sad thing is sometimes you forget to look at the birth certificate before you come out, the movement's not there as what it was before! But they really enjoy it and it's great for them to get into it and play about.

"It's for a great cause as well – it's for people that are obviously a bit less fortunate than most of the other boys that are going to be there, if not all of them. It's enjoyable for them and hopefully enjoyable for the people that come along and watch."

