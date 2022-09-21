Read full article on original website
La Brea - Season 2 - Martin Sensmeier Joins Cast
NBC’s La Brea has added Martin Sensmeier (1883, Yellowstone) to its Season 2 cast in a recurring role. Season 2 premieres on September 28. He will portray Taamet, the leader of The Exiles, a dangerous group of people living in 10,000 BC. Taamet will become a feared adversary of the La Brea Survivors as Season Two unfolds. His appearance is in the October 4 episode.
Fate : The Winx Saga - Season 2- Review : Second Chances
Beware of spoilers for the second season in the article. Please do not continue reading if you haven’t watched the season yet and you are not okay with being spoiled. The fantasy series returned for its seven episode second season on Netflix on the 16th of September 2022 , after a very controversial first season. How did this season fair?
Welcome To Flatch - Episode 2.03 - Maniflatch Destiny - Press Release
KELLY MANIFESTS WITH BARB ON AN ALL-NEW "WELCOME TO FLATCH" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13, ON FOX. Cheryl's chickens are making enough eggs to go around and Father Joe attempts to teach Shrub to drive. Meanwhile, Kelly's career is taking off as Barb's brand-new intern in the all-new "Maniflatch Destiny" episode of WELCOME TO FLATCH airing Thursday, October 13 (9:02-9:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (WFL-203) (TV-14 L)
Young Sheldon - Episode 6.03 - Passion's Harvest and a Sheldocracy - Promotional Photos + Press Release
“Passion’s Harvest and a Sheldocracy” – Sheldon must choose sides in an ethical dilemma. Also, Mary tries her hand at writing and Mandy needs a new place to live, on YOUNG SHELDON, Thursday, Oct 13 (8:00-8:31 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+*.
Fleishman Is In Trouble - Premiere Date Announced
FX’s limited series Fleishman Is In Trouble will premiere with two episodes on November 17 exclusively via Hulu. A new episode will be released each subsequent Thursday. The 8-episode series will soon be available on Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ under the Star banner in all other territories.
Family Guy - Episode 21.04 - The Munchurian Candidate - Press Release
LOIS HYPNOTIZES PETER INTO SATISFYING HER SEXUAL PROCLIVITIES ON AN ALL-NEW "FAMILY GUY" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16, ON FOX. Lois hypnotizes Peter into satisfying her sexual proclivities. Meanwhile, Stewie renovates his treehouse in an attempt to win over Brian and Chris in the all-new "The Munchurian Candidate" episode of FAMILY GUY airing Sunday, Oct. 16 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (FG-2005) (TV-14 D,L,S,V)
The Conners - Season 5 - Open Discussion + Poll
Season 5 of The Conners has started airing on ABC. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
MOVIES: Funny Pages - Review
An anti coming-of-age movie where everyone involved refuses to grow up and learns absolutely no lesson at all, Funny Pages is the kind of sleazy movie that we just don't get anymore where everyone in this looks like they might actually be a real person and the film very much revels in exposing their oddities and quirks. It's not an insufferable indie movie at the same time though - there's enough warmth in its hostility to pull you in in a way, that - no mistake given the Safdies are the producers, reminds you of something akin to Good Time - or further back, most of those '70s New York movies - After Hours, or Mikey & Nicky, or even something directed by the Coen Brothers as it has that wit and humour to its sensibilities that makes it feel right at home, it wears its influences very much on its sleeve.
Step Up - Episode 3.01 - Kryptonite - Press Release
EPISODE 301 – “KRYPTONITE”. Accused of murdering his former friend East-O, Sage Odom is poised to lose everything in his empire: High Water, the concert tour, his sponsors, his reputation, even his freedom. His partner and now fiancé Collette Jones is by his side supporting him and finding solutions at every turn; but Collette is hiding a deep secret that is eating away at her. Meanwhile, things are changing for Tal, Rigo, Poppy, Davis and Odalie as they navigate the tour and the accusations against Sage. Who can be trusted?
All American - Episode 5.01 - Ludacrismas - Press Release
“Ludacrismas” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, L) (HDTV) SEASON PREMIERE – With everyone on holiday break, Spencer (Daniel Ezra), decides to throw an epic Christmas party, with the help of JJ (Hunter Clowdus) and Asher (Cody Christian), as an excuse to bring him and Olivia (Samantha Logan) closer. Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) gets news about his hand, but he isn’t sure what to do. After weeks of research, Olivia and Billy (Taye Diggs) think they may have a breakthrough on their investigation. Layla (Greta Onieogou) decides to take matters into her own hands to get her dad’s company back. Meanwhile, Coop (Bre-Z) feels replaced when Laura (Monet Mazur) makes a change in the office, which makes Coop think about her future. Nikhil Paniz directed the episode written by Nkechi Okoro Carroll & Carrie Gutenberg (#501). Original airdate 10/10/2022.
Mrs. Davis - Chris Diamantopoulos, Ashley Romans and Katja Herbers Join Cast
Chris Diamantopoulos (Silicon Valley), Ashley Romans (Y: The Last Man) and Katja Herbers (Evil) have joined the cast of the Peacock drama series Mrs. Davis from Tara Hernandez and Damon Lindelof. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Mrs. Davis is described as an exploration of faith versus technology,...
Bad Sisters - Rest in Peace - Recap/Review
Welcome to episode 7 of Bad Sisters! We find the sisters watching JP drown, so close to succeeding in their wish to kill him. Unfortunately for the women, JP awakens in the water and starts splashing like a hooked fish. This catches the attention of Gabriel, who Is hanging out with a friend on his nearby boat. Gabriel dives in to save JP and heroically rescues him as the sisters tear out of the parking lot – but not before Gabriel sees Eva at the wheel. Oops.
The Great North - Episode 3.04 - Code Enough Said Adventure - Press Release
THE TOBINS GET CABIN FEVER ON AN ALL-NEW "THE GREAT NORTH" SUNDAY, OCTOBER 16, ON FOX. When the Tobins and some friends are trapped in the house for days by an ice storm, their cabin fever leads to the Trial of the Century on the all-new "Code Enough Said Adventure" episode of THE GREAT NORTH, airing Sunday, Oct. 16 (8:31-9:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX (GRN-305) (TV-PG D,L)
Call Me Kat - Episode 3.03 - Call Me Thor - Press Release
KAT CONSIDERS MOTHERHOOD ON AN ALL-NEW "CALL ME KAT" THURSDAY, OCTOBER 13, ON FOX. Kat (Mayim Bialik) spends the day with Max (Cheyenne Jackson) and his nephew, Thor, and realizes she enjoys being around a baby. Carter (Julian Gant) confesses that he has lied to Randi (Kyla Pratt) about liking scary movies and his decision to watch them is haunting him in the all-new "Call Me Thor" episode of CALL ME KAT airing Thursday, Oct 13 (9:30-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (KAT-303) (TV-14 D, L)
Kung Fu - Episode 3.02 - Risk - Press Release
“Risk” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-PG, V) (HDTV) KIM RHODES GUEST STARS — When someone from Nicky’s (Olivia Liang) past shows up unexpectedly, she reaches out to Ryan (Jon Prasida) for help uncovering why. Jin (Tzi Ma) takes on the Chinatown Council, while Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) and Althea (Shannon Dang) investigate what may be behind the city’s recent rise in crime. Finally, Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) meets with Carrie (guest star Kim Rhodes), the representative of a restaurant investment group, and Henry’s (Eddie Liu) globetrotting search brings him to one of his father’s former allies. Tony Chung, Vanessa Kai and Yvonne Chapman also star. Geoff Shotz directed the episode written by Dan Hamamura (#302). Original airdate 10/12/2022.
Atlanta - Episode 4.07 - Snipe Hunt - Press Release
Libra men are the WORST. How you a air sign and ain't got a passport? Ain't nobody trynna go on vacation in the woods with bugs. Written by Francesca Sloane and directed by Hiro Murai.
911 - Episode 6.04 - Animal Instincts - Press Release
THE 118 RACE TO THE RESCUE WHEN A BIRDWATCHER IS TRAPPED UNDER A FALLEN TREE ON AN ALL-NEW "9-1-1" MONDAY, OCTOBER 10, ON FOX. The 118 race to the rescue when a birdwatcher is trapped under a tree. Chimney is in for a wild ride when he tends to a drunk driver; Maddie helps a mother and her young daughter when an abusive father shows up at the their house; Eddie catches Christopher in a lie; Buck begins a year of "yes to possibilities" and immediately receives an interesting proposal from a former roommate in the all-new "Animal Instincts" episode of 9-1-1 airing Monday, Oct. 10 (8:00-9:02 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NIN-603) (TV-14 D, L, S, V)
MOVIES: Rosaline - Official Trailer
Meet Romeo’s ex. #Rosaline starts streaming October 14. “Rosaline” is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story “Romeo & Juliet”, told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy.
Walker - Episode 3.02 - Sittin' on a Rainbow - Press Release
WHATEVER IT TAKES – While Cassie (Ashley Reyes) and James (Coby Bell) lead the charge to find Walker (Jared Padalecki), the situation goes from bad to worse when Liam (Keegan Allen) also goes missing. Meanwhile, Stella (Violet Brinson) and August (Kale Culley) pursue a lead of their own. Austin Nichols directed the episode written by Aaron Carew (#302).
The Winchesters - Episode 1.01 - Pilot - Press Release
“Pilot” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV) SERIES PREMIERE – Before Sam and Dean, there were their parents, John and Mary. Told from the perspective of narrator Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), THE WINCHESTERS is the epic, untold love story of how John Winchester (Drake Rodger) met Mary Campbell (Meg Donnelly) and put it all on the line to not only save their love, but the entire world. When John returns home from fighting in Vietnam, a mysterious encounter sparks a new mission to trace his father’s past. In his journey, he crosses paths with 19-year-old demon hunter Mary, who is also searching for answers after the disappearance of her own father. Together, the two join forces with young hunter-in-training Latika (Nida Khurshid) and easygoing hunter Carlos (Jonathan “Jojo” Fleites) to uncover the hidden truths about both their families. Their investigation leads them to a rare book emporium, whose owner Ada (Demetria McKinney) takes an interest to the occult and could provide the missing pieces to their puzzle. But secrets run deep for both the Winchesters and Campbells, and despite the best efforts of John’s mother Millie (Bianca Kajlich) to protect her son from pursuing a dangerous life of demon hunting, John and Mary are both determined to work together to uphold their families’ legacies while beginning to form a family of their own. Glen Winter directed the episode written by Robbie Thompson (#101). Original airdate 10/11/2022.
