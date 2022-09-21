ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duluth, MN

Northland FAN 106.5

Ride The Great Pumpkin Train In Duluth For One Weekend Only

Halloween season is underway and lots of great fall activities are on the horizon including one with the North Shore Scenic Railroad. All aboard the Pumpkin Train Express with only one stop, the pumpkin patch, so all its riders can grab a pumpkin to take home to carve for Halloween. The total experience is about 90 minutes, which includes the train ride and the time picking a pumpkin at the patch.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Haunted Forest Announces Return For 2022

Fall is in the air and October is just days away! That means haunted attractions are gearing up for the spookiest month of all. Now, another haunted event has announced they will officially be back for the 2022 season. Many haunted attractions have already announced their return for the year,...
SAGINAW, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Loop Road Closed At Highway 61 North Of Duluth Until Mid October

That ongoing bridge replacement project up the North Shore has resulted in a temporary road closure to allow for the necessary road alignment. Loop Road - also known as Silver Creek Township Road 613 - has been closed at its connection to Highway 61. As mentioned, the closure will allow for the eventual road realignment that's tied to the Silver Creek Bridge that's located to the north of Two Harbors.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Two New Roundabouts Announced For Busy Duluth Road

Love them or hate them, they're here to stay in the Northland. Another set of roundabouts - two specifically - have been announced as part of the plans to reconstruct a busy Duluth roadway. The St. Louis County HIghway Department has announced plans for a reconstruction project along Rice Lake...
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Casting Call! Talent Needed For A Video Shoot in Northern Minnesota

If you're looking get in front of the camera and make some money doing it, then you'll want to jump on the Northland opportunity that was recently announced!. Tanner Nickerson, representing Old Saw Media, shared a casting call through the Duluth MN Actors|Filmmakers|Crew|DPs|MUA|Screenwriters Facebook page for a video shoot that will be taking place later this month on Minnesota's Iron Range.
MINNESOTA STATE
Northland FAN 106.5

SWLP Breaks Ground On Superior Solar Garden, Still Looking To Fill Spaces

A project that had its start before the pandemic has finally seen the 'sunshine'. Officials with Superior Water Light and Power - along with City of Superior and other community leaders - broke ground on the 470-kilowatt solar garden they're building in Superior along 28th Street near Heritage Park on September 8. The ceremony marked the start of visible progress on the project that's expected to be online and producing electricity by the middle of next year.
SUPERIOR, WI
Northland FAN 106.5

Oliver Bridge Near Duluth Closing September 21-23 For Inspections

The signs are already in place to alert drivers: The Oliver Bridge will be closing to traffic for another round of inspections in the coming week. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation - who is passing along the details for the CN Railroad, the closure will occur over a three day period - Wednesday, September 21 through Friday, September 23. Similar to how the inspections have happened in the recent-past, the closure will happen during the daytime hours of 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM each of the scheduled days.
DULUTH, MN
Northland FAN 106.5

Northland FAN 106.5

Duluth, MN
