OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Jacob deGrom called his rare, late September flop unacceptable. The Mets ace got hit around and lasted a season-low four innings, and New York lost 10-4 to the Oakland Athletics on Saturday to see its lead cut in the NL East race. “It happens. It’s unfortunate that it happened. I’m extremely disappointed,” said deGrom, who couldn’t hold an early lead. “We go out and put up three in the first then to go give up four right away is unacceptable. Four walks, just all around unacceptable and a terrible job by me.” DeGrom (5-3) was tagged for five runs and four walks — the worst start for the two-time NL Cy Young Award winner since 2019. The right-hander had never faced the A’s.

QUEENS, NY ・ 36 MINUTES AGO