Cal Football: Arizona In-Game Thread - Wildcats Lead 24-21 at Halftime
Golden Bears and Wildcats have staged some crazy games in recent seasons.
Middle Tennessee stuns No. 25 Miami, 45-31, with big plays
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — For Middle Tennessee State, big plays brought the biggest win in program history. And for Miami, there are big problems. Chase Cunningham passed for 408 yards and three touchdowns, including a 98-yarder to DJ England-Chisholm, and Middle Tennessee State stunned No. 25 Miami 45-31 for its first win in 21 tries against ranked opponents. “It was a butt-kicking from the very beginning,” MTSU coach Rick Stockstill said.
Texas Tech Fans Storm Field After Overtime Upset Against Texas
Red Raider fans waited more than a decade to celebrate a win at home against their in-state rival.
Middle Tennessee State got $1.5 million to beat No. 25 Miami
Middle Tennessee State received $1.5 million from Miami - plus $40,000 for travel expenses - then beat the Hurricanes 45-31.
