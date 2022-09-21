ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo State Athletics

Women's Soccer Battles To 1-1 Draw With Oneonta

ONEONTA, NY – The Buffalo State women's soccer team battled to a hard-fought 1-1 draw against Oneonta this afternoon at Red Dragon Field. RECORDS: Buffalo State (5-1-2, 1-0-1 SUNYAC), Oneonta (2-3-1, 0-0-1 SUNYAC) INSIDE THE BENGAL BOX SCORE. Ryan Berman (River Edge, NJ/River Dell) got the scoring started with...
ONEONTA, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Buffalo State Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony is TONIGHT

Track and field national champion Jazmin Dunham '15 will headline a class of eight inductees into the Buffalo State Athletics Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Tonight, Friday, September 23. Fellow All-Americans Jazlyn Porter (Track and Field, '16), Cory Cox (Track and Field, '16), Rich Pete (Football, Track and Field,...
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo State Athletics

Football Drops Homecoming Game to Morrisville

BUFFALO, NY – The Buffalo State football team dropped a 31-10 decision to Morrisville in the Homecoming game on Saturday evening at Coyer Field. FINAL SCORE: Morrisville – 31, Buffalo State – 10 LOCATION: Coyer Field – Buffalo, NY. RECORDS: Morrisville (4-0), Buffalo State (0-3) INSIDE...
BUFFALO, NY

