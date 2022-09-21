Fresh off of an impressive 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins—including writing and directing trophies for show creator Mike White—The White Lotus is readying to return with more misadventures of the rich and privileged. White has said that he originally conceived of the satirical series as an anthology, with each season taking place at a different hotel in the White Lotus resort chain. Season two will have a new location and new characters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of everyone from season one. Read on for more details on what to expect in the critically acclaimed show’s sophomore outing.

TV SERIES ・ 1 DAY AGO