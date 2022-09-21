Read full article on original website
A.V. Club
Andor's Adria Arjona was cast immediately after her chemistry read with Diego Luna
[This post contains spoilers for the first three episodes of Andor.]. This week saw the premiere of Andor, the latest entrant in the Star Wars universe. It’s a prequel focused on Diego Luna’s titular character, who was introduced in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. While we know how his story ends, the series offers up a whole new cast of characters with their own perspectives on the Empire and a stellar Nicholas Britell score to tide TV fans over until the next season of Succession comes out.
A.V. Club
Everything we know about The White Lotus season 2 so far
Fresh off of an impressive 20 Emmy nominations and 10 wins—including writing and directing trophies for show creator Mike White—The White Lotus is readying to return with more misadventures of the rich and privileged. White has said that he originally conceived of the satirical series as an anthology, with each season taking place at a different hotel in the White Lotus resort chain. Season two will have a new location and new characters, but that doesn’t mean we’ve seen the last of everyone from season one. Read on for more details on what to expect in the critically acclaimed show’s sophomore outing.
James Cameron Rejected Fox’s ‘Avatar’ Notes by Telling Execs: ‘I Made “Titanic”‘ and It Paid for Your Half-Billion Dollar Studio Lot
James Cameron revealed in a recent interview with The New York Times that he shut down 20th Century Fox executives when they tried to battle him over a key sequence in “Avatar.” Cameron rejected the studio’s notes to make the film shorter and to trim the movie’s flying sequences by telling executives that he directed “Titanic” and thus paid for a large portion of the 20th Century Fox studio lot. “I think I felt, at the time, that we clashed over certain things,” Cameron said. “For example, the studio felt that the film should be shorter and that there was...
A.V. Club
When drama leads to death: 10 TV shows that killed off characters over behind-the-scenes scandals
The dream of any TV show is to find a cast, film some episodes, and run for years and years and years. Most fans want this, too—we want to fall in love with characters and watch them grow and change over a number of seasons. Sometimes, though, the actors...
A.V. Club
Darth Vader's voice in Obi-Wan Kenobi was entirely AI-generated
James Earl Jones has apparently given his permission for the voice of his iconic villain Darth Vader to become an AI-generated effect. Has already done so, in fact, for his recent “appearance” in Star Wars Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi: Although Lucasfilm was quick to note that Jones “guided” the generation of Vader’s lines in the show, the actual voice for the character was generated by an AI firm called Respeecher in Ukraine.
A.V. Club
Netflix serves up a November premiere date for The Crown season 5
It’s almost time to witness Imelda Staunton’s reign as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown. Netflix announced during its global fan event called TUDUM that the highly anticipated drama returns for its fifth season on November 9, about two months after the real Queen died on September 8. Created by Peter Morgan, the historical drama charts the British monarch’s life, marriage, and rule over the United Kingdom and its Commonwealth realms.
A.V. Club
Wait, Paramount Pictures just plain old announced a new Cloverfield movie?
Both metaphorically and literally, couldn’t they have just stayed away from that damned space station? A new Cloverfield film is reportedly in the works, Deadline reports, meaning more aliens (and hopefully fewer production troubles) are in store. After a Top Gun: Maverick’s soaring studio success, Paramount Pictures clearly has its eyes trained on another fruitful franchise.
A.V. Club
Love, Victor's Michael Cimino transfers to a new school, joins the cast of Never Have I Ever
Following the conclusion of Love, Victor earlier this year, star Michael Cimino is transferring to a new school. In a new preview video, Netflix has announced that the actor is joining the cast of Never Have I Ever for the teen comedy’s fourth and final season. He’ll be playing a new love interest for Devi (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan).
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Shares More Behind-the-Scenes Footage From Canceled DC Film
Leslie Grace, the star of the now-canceled DC Comics film “Batgirl,” has shared more behind-the-scenes footage of the production, nearly two months after the project was axed by Warner Bros. Discovery. “I couldn’t resist,” Grace wrote in the description for a TikTok that she posted on Saturday morning. Set to “Evergreen” by Omar Apollo, the video contains footage of Grace through various stages of production, recording herself with a Gotham hero’s signature smokey eye makeup, rehearsing complex fight choreography and taking a wire-assisted tumble in front of a blue screen. The video concludes with Grace, grinning, riding a mechanical rocking horse...
wegotthiscovered.com
The single worst-reviewed movie in history finally gains a tiny measure of sympathy
History has shown that any movie with the word (or a variation of) “versus” in the title has a 50/50 chance of being awful, but 2002’s video game adaptation Ballistic: Ecks vs. Sever took things to an entirely new level by becoming the single worst-reviewed film in the history of Rotten Tomatoes.
A.V. Club
Allow us to introduce Benoit Blanc’s latest suspects in new Glass Onion clip
Anticipation is building for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, premiering on Netflix on December 23, 2022. The latest trailer has teased a puzzle box of a mystery and a colorful set of new characters, all of whom, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) warns, is in danger–or might be the danger themselves. Now, an exclusive new clip offers a little more insight into the intriguing group.
A.V. Club
Guillermo Del Toro's Pinocchio
Look: We can’t tell you why 2022 has become The Year Of Pinocchio, as both Disney and Netflix have offered up big-budget, lavish recreations of Carlo Collodi’s classic novel about a puppet with aspirations to be made of meat. We can tell you, though, that Netflix’s offering—co-directed by Guillermo Del Toro, who put his name right up there in the title—looks absolutely amazing, at least as far as a new behind-the-scenes featurette released today at Netflix’s TUDUM event is concerned.
A.V. Club
Rejoice: Dead To Me is finally coming back to us in November
It’s a big day for us, fellow Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate fans. If you’re done with the over two-year waiting period, Netflix has announced that Dead To Me—starring the two powerhouse performers—will finally return on November 17 for a third and final season. Season two aired all the way back in May 2020.
A.V. Club
Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan take us behind the scenes of Heart Of Stone
It sure looks like Netflix is continuing to carve out its space in the star-studded action thriller genre. After films like Extraction, Red Notice, and The Gray Man, the streamer is throwing some money (read: $130 million, apparently) toward its next drama: Heart Of Stone. The film’s leading cast includes Gal Gadot (who also led Red Notice), Jamie Dornan, and Bollywood star Alia Bhatt, who makes her Hollywood debut.
A.V. Club
Millie Bobby Brown is back on the case in first trailer for Netflix's Enola Holmes 2
Move over, hot girl summer: who-dunit fall is in full swing this autumnal season. From peeling back the layers of a crime most foul in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, to Saoirse Ronan uncovering a theater-based murder in See How They Run, mysteries have taken over as the chosen film genre for the cooler weather. There can never be enough secrets to uncover, as we get another addition to the who-dunit/fall pairing with Netflix’s first trailer for Enola Holmes 2.
A.V. Club
Just about every surviving Beverly Hills Cop cast member will be back for the Netflix sequel
Paul Reiser, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, and Bronson Pinchot have all confirmed that they’ll be appearing in the upcoming Netflix film Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, Deadline reports. In addition to already-attached star Eddie Murphy, that means that pretty much the entirety of the surviving recurring cast of the 1980s and ’90s mega-hit franchise will be coming back for this 30-years-later sequel. (The main exception being former Detroit cop and politician Gil Hill, who played Alex Foley’s long-suffering boss in each installment of the franchise, and who died in 2016.)
wegotthiscovered.com
Movie fans share the films that could have been over quickly with a little common sense and there are some doozies
There are plenty of storylines out there that could have been concluded very easily and quickly if people just took five minutes and used some logic before charging head-on at a problem. But where would be the fun in that for us, the audience? Some movie fans, however, are calling out the films where the main problem would have been easily avoided if some straightforward thinking had been applied.
