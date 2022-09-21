Chambersburg 2, State College 1: The Trojans made the long trip to face the Little Lions and came home with a satisfying Mid Penn Commonwealth victory Thursday evening. “Tonight was a solid, all-around performance by the guys,” Chambersburg coach Corey Grove said. “State College has an excellent team, so to go away and get a result was big for us. We expect to not only be in tough games like this, but to have a chance to win, as we did tonight.”

