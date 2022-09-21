ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warfordsburg, PA

Related
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books

Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the vent, which was good for second place. It was also the fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race and she was the first girl to break 18:00.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Boys soccer edges Little Lions

Chambersburg 2, State College 1: The Trojans made the long trip to face the Little Lions and came home with a satisfying Mid Penn Commonwealth victory Thursday evening. “Tonight was a solid, all-around performance by the guys,” Chambersburg coach Corey Grove said. “State College has an excellent team, so to go away and get a result was big for us. We expect to not only be in tough games like this, but to have a chance to win, as we did tonight.”
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

Chambersburg roundup: Gettysburg wins in tennis match

Gettysburg 4, Chambersburg 1: The Trojans played a non-league match Friday afternoon at Norlo Park against the Warriors and dropped a 4-1 decision. The winner for Chambersburg (3-10) was Sarah Vessah at No. 1 singles. She defeated Kim Heinzelmann, 6-3, 6-0. Grace Fiegl ell 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 and...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
thesportspage.blog

G-A roundup: Volleyball team raises mark to 7-0

Greencastle-Antrim 3, West Perry 0: The Blue Devils took to the road Thursday and made quick work of the Mustangs in a Mid Penn Colonial match. Greencastle won games of 25-4, 25-8 and 25-11 to raise its record to 7-0 (6-0 MPC). “The girls played a clean game and stayed...
GREENCASTLE, PA
thesportspage.blog

Shippensburg rebounds with big win over Susquehanna Township

The Shippensburg Greyhounds bounced back with 34-13 win over Susquehanna Township Thursday night after last weeks loss. The Greyhounds racked up 242 rushing and 170 passing enroute to the win. ​The games first score came via the defense with a Trae Kater 45 yard interception return for the touchdown. The...
SUSQUEHANNA, PA
thesportspage.blog

Trojans can’t solve Herd’s line play in 18-7 loss

CHAMBERSBURG — The first possession for Chambersburg started on its own 12 and began with a false start penalty, a rush for zero yards and a second false start penalty. That was kind of the way the offense went the entire game for the Trojans, who were handcuffed 18-7 by Carlisle in a Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night at Trojan Stadium.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA

