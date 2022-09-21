Read full article on original website
Chambersburg roundup: Camryn Kiser hits the record books
Kiser posts excellent time: Camryn Kiser had a day for Chambersburg in the prestigious Carlisle Invitational on Saturday. Kiser posted a time of 17:57.0 in the vent, which was good for second place. It was also the fastest time any Trojan female runner has had in a 5K race and she was the first girl to break 18:00.
Chambersburg roundup: Boys soccer edges Little Lions
Chambersburg 2, State College 1: The Trojans made the long trip to face the Little Lions and came home with a satisfying Mid Penn Commonwealth victory Thursday evening. “Tonight was a solid, all-around performance by the guys,” Chambersburg coach Corey Grove said. “State College has an excellent team, so to go away and get a result was big for us. We expect to not only be in tough games like this, but to have a chance to win, as we did tonight.”
Chambersburg roundup: Gettysburg wins in tennis match
Gettysburg 4, Chambersburg 1: The Trojans played a non-league match Friday afternoon at Norlo Park against the Warriors and dropped a 4-1 decision. The winner for Chambersburg (3-10) was Sarah Vessah at No. 1 singles. She defeated Kim Heinzelmann, 6-3, 6-0. Grace Fiegl ell 6-3, 6-3 at No. 2 and...
G-A roundup: Volleyball team raises mark to 7-0
Greencastle-Antrim 3, West Perry 0: The Blue Devils took to the road Thursday and made quick work of the Mustangs in a Mid Penn Colonial match. Greencastle won games of 25-4, 25-8 and 25-11 to raise its record to 7-0 (6-0 MPC). “The girls played a clean game and stayed...
Football: Northern at Waynesboro 12:30 p.m. Saturday September 24
Waynesboro hosts the Northern Polar Bears Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. Pregame show at 12:30. Join Keith Martin and Bernie Stanalonis for the play-by-play on Mid Penn Broadcasting.Click here or photo to watch,
Shippensburg rebounds with big win over Susquehanna Township
The Shippensburg Greyhounds bounced back with 34-13 win over Susquehanna Township Thursday night after last weeks loss. The Greyhounds racked up 242 rushing and 170 passing enroute to the win. The games first score came via the defense with a Trae Kater 45 yard interception return for the touchdown. The...
Trojans can’t solve Herd’s line play in 18-7 loss
CHAMBERSBURG — The first possession for Chambersburg started on its own 12 and began with a false start penalty, a rush for zero yards and a second false start penalty. That was kind of the way the offense went the entire game for the Trojans, who were handcuffed 18-7 by Carlisle in a Mid Penn Commonwealth football game Friday night at Trojan Stadium.
