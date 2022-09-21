ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Comments / 0

Related
Grazia

Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy Are Facing Another Legal Battle

The Wagatha Christie drama continues... Although the libel trial between Coleen Rooney and Rebekah Vardy concluded last month, another legal battle between the rivals is brewing. In August it was announced that Rebekah had lost her libel case against Colleen after a long dramatic trial. There was a chaotic week...
CELEBRITIES
Grazia

Adam Levine – Another Celebrity Man Learning There’s Nothing More Embarrassing Than Leaked DMs

A cursory glance over my DMs is likely to throw up absolutely nothing incriminating whatsoever. That’s because I’ve developed a wonderful habit of deleting message threads so I can’t ruminate on how devastatingly embarrassing they are and, if I’ve sent them after a few wines (which, let’s be honest, is normally the case) I can literally erase the memory of their existence.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy