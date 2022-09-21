Read full article on original website
Samsung launches a duo of rugged devices in the US
Samsung introduced two rugged devices a few months ago, the Galaxy XCover6 smartphone and the Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro tablet, but they were not available in the United States at launch. Today, the South Korean giant announced both devices are now available for purchase in the US. These products have...
Snag the performance-focused OnePlus 10T for an unbelievably low price
OnePlus' latest flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 10T, is a power-packed device with a very compelling price tag, and currently, it is available at a pre-order discount of 16 percent. The OnePlus 10T one-ups the more expensive OnePlus 10 Pro with the more powerful and efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen...
4 big features phone brands are misleading you with: "Big screen, dual speakers, performance" and more
It's not just smartphone brands that do this, but this here is PhoneArena, so we'll focus on them. You deserve to be aware of all the little things that might mislead you when you're buying a new smartphone, so those are exactly what we'll be talking about today. A smartphone's...
Google fully reveals the design of its upcoming Pixel Watch on video
Google is full of surprises this year, essentially taking a page out of the old OnePlus playbook to (more or less) thwart leaks ahead of its big October 6 product launch event. After unexpectedly unveiling the impressively affordable Chromecast with Google TV (HD) just yesterday, the search giant is now...
Samsung 2022 Android 13 update list includes a surprise mention
Google officially released Android 13 in mid-August and three days ago, OnePlus became the first Android vendor to roll out the latest version of Google's operating system to a non-Pixel phone. An earlier report had said that Samsung could start pushing Android 13-based One UI 5.0 sometime in October and now, a leak has listed the phones that will get the update before the end of the year.
Apple Watch Series 8 vs Watch Series 6: worth the upgrade? Or grab a deal?
The Apple Watch Series 8 just launched in September and, depending on how close you've been following Apple's wearables, it may have been a bit of a disappointment. It didn't bring a whole lot of new features on top of what the Series 7 already offers. But you know, that's...
Google's Pixel Tablet is moving one (small) step closer to its 2023 release with these specs in tow
As exciting as Google's October 6 event headliners might look to a lot of smartphone and smartwatch fans (both on paper and in surprisingly revealing teaser videos and other official marketing materials), we're fairly certain at least a few of our devoted readers are curious to know more about the Pixel Tablet as well.
Check out the official Google video showing off the "the Pixel Collection"
Google's march toward the release of a Pixel ecosystem takes a giant leap forward on October 6th at 10 am EDT. At that time, we expect Google to introduce the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro. Pre-orders for the new handsets will start the day of the event. In addition to the Pixel 7 series, Google is also expected to finally show the world the Pixel Watch.
Apple Watch Ultra and next-generation AirPods Pro now available.
Two new Apple products have officially hit shelves worldwide. The devices in question are the all-new Apple Watch Ultra, Apple’s most advanced (and expensive) wearable to date, and the second-generation AirPods Pro. Apple has announced the beginning of their general availability via an official blog post on its Newsroom...
Weeks late, Verizon finally releases the battery fix Pixel 6 series users needed
On the first Tuesday of this month, September 6th, Google released the monthly September update for its Pixel phones. As far as monthly updates go, this one was eagerly awaited since it included a fix for a bug that was causing the Pixel 6 series to run as hot as a Miami sidewalk in July, causing the battery to drain. The update also contained an important fix for the pitiful under-display fingerprint sensor on the Pixel 6a which was unlocking the device for every Tom, Dick, and Harry with a finger.
Vote now: Which Apple Watch model are you most excited about?
It is official - all Apple Watch models for 2022 are now available. The Apple Watch 8 and the Apple Watch SE made their debut last week, while the wildly-expensive Apple Watch Ultra hits shelves today - September 23rd. Make no mistake, however - the three new Apple Watch models...
US prices and pre-order deals leak out for Google's Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro
While Google hasn't exactly played coy with stock Android lovers in the last few months, confirming a wealth of Pixel 7 and 7 Pro information well in advance of the two's detailed October 6 announcement, there are still plenty of important questions unanswered. Officially, that is, because the crucial matter...
Sony's noise-cancelling LinkBuds S are cheaper than ever with two-year warranty included
Despite not featuring among the industry's top five vendors, Sony sells at least two great candidates for the title of overall best wireless earbuds money can buy right now. The main problem, of course, is that the extremely well-reviewed WF-1000XM4 and LinkBuds S are typically not very affordable. But if you know where to look (cough, PhoneArena, cough) and if you think you can make do with "certified refurbished" units in your day-to-day use, you can occasionally save quite a bit of money on both of these top-notch AirPods Pro 2 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro alternatives.
AirPods Pro 2 vs AirPods Pro comparison: What's different?
Apple's new AirPods Pro 2, also known as AirPods Pro (2nd generation), are the 2022 successor to the original 2019 AirPods Pro. At first glance these two sets of true wireless earbuds are virtually indistinguishable. So let's take a close look at the details and compare them, finding out exactly what's new, and whether you should upgrade…
Apple Watch Series 8 detects AFib in the U.K. to save a woman's life
Some things never change. The just released Apple Watch Series 8 has just saved its first life continuing the product's reputation as a device that not only is equipped with many features but is one that also can alert users when they have a serious underlying condition. In fact, during the now epic "Far out" event earlier this month, Apple CEO Tim Cook introduced a video of Apple Watch wearers narrating letters they wrote to the executive about how the timepiece saved their lives.
The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 receive their first limited edition makeovers
Over the last year, Samsung has taken a liking to releasing exclusive, limited-edition versions of its most successful products. The Galaxy Z Flip 3, Samsung’s staple fashion-forward foldable, benefitted from this treatment more than 5 times. It seems that the trend (pun intended) is set to continue. Less than...
Apple pulls a Samsung! US iPhone 14 not same as UK, EU iPhone 14: Huge value and feature differences
If you’re like me, you’d be rightfully puzzled when a phone-maker happens to be selling different phones under the exact same name, as if they are exactly the same phone… Ideally, of course, there shouldn’t be any differences between a Galaxy 22 or iPhone 14 you’ll buy in North America and the same phone that’s sold in Europe, the UK or elsewhere.
Low-cost Chromecast with Google TV (HD) goes official (and up for grabs) at last
Google is taking the wraps off a very familiar-looking new Chromecast with 1080p video streaming capabilities and a bundled voice remote, which is by no means unexpected after a steady stream of recent leaks that essentially revealed everything we needed to know about this cool little dongle. What's a tad...
Shipments of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 fall short of expectations
While everyone is busy talking about the new iPhone 14, it is quite easy to forget who was riding the hype train just a couple of weeks ago. In August, Samsung unveiled its fourth generation of Z-series foldables - the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. Both devices were well-received and demonstrated the Korean tech giant’s long-term ambition to pave the way for a foldable smartphone future.
