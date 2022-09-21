Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Timber Creek High School Student Arrested with Loaded GunLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Dallas Police Raid Plano Rental Property Used as BrothelLarry LeasePlano, TX
Arlington PD Warn Gun Owners About Leaving Guns in VehiclesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
For sale: Abortion facility buildings are being closed and sold in pro-life statesLive Action NewsDallas, TX
The 2022 Plano Balloon Festival Is Set for Liftoff This WeekendNick ReynoldsPlano, TX
Related
CandysDirt.com
Impeccable Design Defines This Dallas Bluffview Home
Just north of Dallas’s bustling Lemmon Avenue, Bluffview boasts some of the most unique homes in North Texas. This tight-knit community exudes Americana with architectural aesthetics that call to mind mid-century class mixed with a modern feel. Here, the beautiful shores of Bachman Lake abute the bustling shopping and dining districts that make Dallas so unique.
Texas Restaurant Criticized for Tone Deaf Painting Praising Narco Culture
Texas Monthly did a review of a new restaurant in the Dallas area called "Odelay Tex-Mex". While the author did say that the food was good, he noted that a painting inside the restaurant was a big distraction from what he was eating. The article is titled:. This Dallas Tex-Mex...
Dallas Observer
10 Best Concerts of the Week: Roxy Music, ZZ Top, My Chemical Romance and More
The concert week ahead in North Texas is something of a slow burn, leading up to a night of absolutely impossible decisions at the week's end. The Mars Volta leads off the week playing two shows in Deep Ellum, celebrating the band's reunion and new style. Roxy Music, too, plays a reunion concert in Victory park the following night. A new ZZ Top comes to town Saturday with Dusty Hill's bass tech playing in his stead. Collective Soul closes out the weekend, while the Wu-Tang Clan and company kick off the working week. You'll need that break on Tuesday, though, to make a decision about Wednesday, the night Slipknot, Metric, My Chemical Romance, Florence + the Machine and Andrew Bird all take to their own stage in Dallas, making sure that absolutely everyone has somewhere to be on Sept. 28. Welcome to Libra season, folks; it's time to get out those balance beams and weigh your options.
papercitymag.com
Fort Worth’s First Gucci Store Is About to Open — Yes, Cowtown is Cool Enough For This High Fashion Temple
The newest Gucci boutique in Fort Worth’s Shops at Clearfork is set to open next Friday, September 30. Founded in Florence, Italy in 1921, Gucci began with premium leather goods. Now, the century-old Italian maker is an international symbol of luxury — and Fort Worth is finally getting in on it. It is getting the seventh Gucci store in the state of Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dallas pop-up store Thrift Studio transforms lives through design
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - If you're looking for high-end furniture and home décor at a big discount, Thrift Studio in Dallas will likely have what you're looking for – and you can shop guilt free. Every dollar you spend helps a family in need. "Our entire goal is to transform lives through design," said Ashley Sharp, the executive director of Dwell with Dignity, a nonprofit that works with families getting back on their feet after experiencing homelessness. All proceeds from Thrift Studio during its pop-up run in the Design District, go toward Dwell with Dignity. "I was just walking around, and I'm like, 'Oh...
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best neighborhoods in Dallas
There's a reason so many people are moving to North Texas from across the country. The cost of living compared to other metros of this size is affordable and Dallas is home to some beautiful neighborhoods.
Best of Dallas 2022: These are the best restaurants in Dallas
There really is something for everyone in Dallas, whether that be burgers, pizza, Mexican food, you name it.
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Willie D's takes over the former Uno Mas space on Henderson Avenue, bringing South Texas vibes to the area. (Photo by Kathy Tran) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: an upscale Italian spot from the owners of Shinsei near Inwood Village, stunning new sushi in Uptown, and South Texas-inspired fare and cocktails on Henderson Avenue.
RELATED PEOPLE
Report says the best empanadas in Texas can be found at this Fort Worth restaurant
We feel an obligation to let you know where in the world you can get the best of any food, and we feel even more inclined to do so when the Lone Star State is involved.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Here's What Sold at Richard Rawlings' Gas Monkey Garage No-Reserve Auction
Richard Rawlings, a Dallas car customizer known for his starring role in Discovery Channel’s reality show Fast N’ Loud, collected over $1 million after selling 28 vehicles in his vintage car collection. His no-reserve auction that began Sept. 7 was intended to liquidate cars, trucks and motorcycles that...
Dallas Observer
8 Latin Artists Coming to DFW This Fall You Won’t Want To Miss
If you missed your chance to perrear to Bad Bunny when he rocked AT&T Stadium last week, and to get down to reggeaton with Daddy Yankee on Sunday, no te preocupes. With lots of Latin legends and rising stars coming through North Texas over the next couple of months, you'll have plenty of opportunities to sing and dance along with your favorite artists. Here are the shows you won’t want to pass up.
What to expect from first-ever Pride Frisco’s free block party in October
What do food trucks, entertainment, vendors, games, door prizes, appearances from local sports teams, LGBTQIA+ resources, music, giveaways and more all have in common? Well, North Texas, you're about to find out.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dallas Observer
Twice the Ice
These giant stand-alone ice machines dispense large bags of ice lickety-split. You can use plastic if you don't have cash on you. And if you have only a $20 bill and you really need a bag of ice (and the card reader is down, which is apt to happen with outdoor machines), it gives change in dollar coins. We got a 1979 Susan B. Anthony along with 17 other coin dollars the other day. Who knew ice change could trigger a coin collecting hobby? Also, the machine plays Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby'' as it bags and dispenses your ice. Who knew getting ice could make you dance? Lastly — yeah, there's more — it's really good ice. The machines use carbon filtration and reverse osmosis, which is getting way over our heads, but, regardless, all the filtering renders a crunchier crunch and no weird flavor to mess up our margaritas.
Dallas Observer
Rapper BFG Straap Shot And Killed in South Dallas
Popular East Dallas rapper BFG Straap died of his wounds after being shot Thursday afternoon in South Dallas. He was 22 years old. BFG Straap, born Antywon Dillard, and 26-year-old Cory Lucien were shot by unknown assailants between Casey Street and South Malcolm X Boulevard. Police were dispatched at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, according to The Dallas Morning News. Dillard died at the hospital. Lucien died at the scene.
HipHopDX.com
BFG Straap Shot & Killed In Dallas Shooting
BFG Straap, a 22-year-old rising rapper from Dallas, was shot and killed along with another man in South Dallas earlier this week. Known for the singles “GANG MEMBER,” “Everyday 420” and “I’m Good,” Straap (real name Antywon Dillard) and 26-year-old Cory Lucien were gunned down on Thursday (September 22) along Casey Street near Malcolm X Boulevard, according to local affiliate Fox 4 News.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: September 23-25
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Plano Balloon Festival back after 2-year pandemic break.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remodeled Perfection in This Prestonwood Beauty
This week’s High Caliber Home of the Week, sponsored by Lisa Peters of Caliber Home Loans, is a 1967-built, completely remodeled beauty near Hillcrest and Belt Line in North Dallas. Nearly every inch of this 2,835-square-foot home, listed by Loren Hall of Compass RE Texas, has been updated to perfection.
WFAA
Celebrity chef Bobby Flay's burger chain is launching in North Texas
DALLAS — This story originally appeared in the Dallas Business Journal. New York-based food chain Bobby’s Burgers has announced plans to build new restaurants in Dallas, the company announced in a news release. The restaurant chain was founded by Food Network star and celebrity chef Bobby Flay in...
Dallas Observer
Paul Ridley
Paul Ridley was no stranger to Dallas City Hall when he was voted into the District 14 council seat last June. He had served as the district's plan commissioner for eight years. Before that, he spent four years representing the district on the landmark commission. He's lived in the area for about 27 years, practicing construction law and commercial litigation, occasionally stepping away to serve the city. He's devoted to serving Dallas residents, and his attention to detail can make for some interesting mic-drop moments around the council's horseshoe.
This Cute Little Condo is a Bit of a Hidden Gem With Lots to Love
This little condo is a bit of a hidden gem. It’s in West Richardson, has easy access to North Central Expressway (which means easy access to basically the world), and it’s close to cute restaurants and shops. It’s a chill little area and a true community. Like a...
Comments / 0