A recent survey conducted by the University of Houston and Texas Southern University found that Texans overwhelmingly support tighter gun control. Eight of 10 people surveyed said they supported a ban on gun ownership by anyone under a restraining order for stalking or domestic violence. About 78% of people said they were in favor of criminal background checks of gun buyers with no exception for gun shows or private sales. Most people surveyed, 74%, also said judges should be able to take guns away from people who are a threat to themselves or others. About 71% of people said they’d support raising the legal age for purchasing an assault rifle to 21, instead of the current age requirement of 18.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO