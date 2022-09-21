Read full article on original website
Related
Dallas Observer
Following Paxton’s Lead, Texas Republicans Lose It Over Bexar County Sheriff's Migrant Plane Probe
When the Bexar County sheriff held a livestream press conference on Monday, he didn’t hold back from letting everyone know he was angry. In fact, he said he was “furious” over a stunt last week that saw dozens of migrants recruited from Texas and shipped to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts.
Dallas Observer
Despite State's Reputation, Survey Finds Bipartisan Support For Tighter Gun Laws in Texas
A recent survey conducted by the University of Houston and Texas Southern University found that Texans overwhelmingly support tighter gun control. Eight of 10 people surveyed said they supported a ban on gun ownership by anyone under a restraining order for stalking or domestic violence. About 78% of people said they were in favor of criminal background checks of gun buyers with no exception for gun shows or private sales. Most people surveyed, 74%, also said judges should be able to take guns away from people who are a threat to themselves or others. About 71% of people said they’d support raising the legal age for purchasing an assault rifle to 21, instead of the current age requirement of 18.
Dallas Observer
10 Best Concerts of the Week: Roxy Music, ZZ Top, My Chemical Romance and More
The concert week ahead in North Texas is something of a slow burn, leading up to a night of absolutely impossible decisions at the week's end. The Mars Volta leads off the week playing two shows in Deep Ellum, celebrating the band's reunion and new style. Roxy Music, too, plays a reunion concert in Victory park the following night. A new ZZ Top comes to town Saturday with Dusty Hill's bass tech playing in his stead. Collective Soul closes out the weekend, while the Wu-Tang Clan and company kick off the working week. You'll need that break on Tuesday, though, to make a decision about Wednesday, the night Slipknot, Metric, My Chemical Romance, Florence + the Machine and Andrew Bird all take to their own stage in Dallas, making sure that absolutely everyone has somewhere to be on Sept. 28. Welcome to Libra season, folks; it's time to get out those balance beams and weigh your options.
Comments / 0