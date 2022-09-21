Chicago’s prowess as a culinary heavyweight requires no rhapsody. Boasting food from all corners of the world and some of the best chefs and restaurateurs around, the Windy City’s food scene is up there with some of the best on the planet. There’s no surprise then, that Chicago’s culinary outfits are consistently picking up accolades like being awarded Michelin Guide stars or being recognized in the James Beard Awards which were this summer held in Chicago. The latest critical behemoth to acknowledge Chicago among the very best is the New York Times which this week named two Chicagoan ventures in its list of the 50 most exciting restaurants in the United States. New York Times representatives traveled far and wide “from Oklahoma City to Juncos, Puerto Rico, to Orcas Island off the coast of Washington State.”

