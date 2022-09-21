ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peak Properties takes over management of condominium to apartments deconversion in Chicago’s Gold Coast

Peak Properties adds to its high-rise collection of management projects with a new deconversion in the Gold Coast neighborhood at 1211 N. LaSalle in Chicago’s Gold Coast. The 19-story brick building built in 1929 as a hotel was converted to condos in 2006. Features include 68 residential units and ground-floor retail. With an exceptional location, the ground floor will be converted to high level amenity spaces and the apartments will keep their vintage feel with premium upgrades.
Names of victims in suburban Chicago shooting released

OAK FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The names of three people found shot outside a suburban Chicago home and the man believed to have killed them before fatally shooting himself have been released. They were identified Friday by the Cook County medical examiner’s office as 44-year-old Carlos Gomez, 43-year-old Lupe...
Finding the Best: Chicago Hot Dog

Three seniors are on the search for the perfect food. First up….the perfect Chicago dog. Your donation will support the student journalists of Lake Forest High School. Your contribution will allow us to purchase equipment and cover our annual website hosting costs.
For More Than 80 Years THIS is Chicago’s Most Iconic Italian Beef

If you're searching for legendary food, you will never run out of options in Chicago. If it's an Italian beef sandwich you want, this is the one to devour. I have the perfect topic to throw into the middle of a conversation filled with Illinois hate, and that topic is food. You absolutely cannot ignore the fact that the largest city in the state has some of the best cuisines in the world. Hot dogs, pizza, BBQ, steaks, popcorn, and Italian beef. There are many more I could mention, but I want to stop on...
New York Times Has Ranked Two Chicago Restaurants Among The 50 Most Exciting In The Country

Chicago’s prowess as a culinary heavyweight requires no rhapsody. Boasting food from all corners of the world and some of the best chefs and restaurateurs around, the Windy City’s food scene is up there with some of the best on the planet. There’s no surprise then, that Chicago’s culinary outfits are consistently picking up accolades like being awarded Michelin Guide stars or being recognized in the James Beard Awards which were this summer held in Chicago. The latest critical behemoth to acknowledge Chicago among the very best is the New York Times which this week named two Chicagoan ventures in its list of the 50 most exciting restaurants in the United States. New York Times representatives traveled far and wide “from Oklahoma City to Juncos, Puerto Rico, to Orcas Island off the coast of Washington State.”
Guy Riding Down Western on Scooter Either Going to be Fine or Instantly Dead

WESTERN AVE — Drivers and bus passengers traveling down Chicago’s infamously congested, permanently-under-construction thoroughfare, Western Ave, might have seen a brave man riding an electric Lime scooter on the busy street. Witnesses agreed that the man, who was wearing business casual attire, a backpack, and no helmet, was either going to be fine on his way to wherever he was heading, or instantly dead if anything went wrong.
A Hidden Prohibition Era Speakeasy Is Now Open In Chicago—And You Don’t Want To Miss It!

If you’ve ever felt enamored by Prohibition Era tales from the times of Al Capone, now is your chance to experience it because a hidden Prohibition-style speakeasy is now open in Chicago for a limited time. The experience begins as soon as guests find the secret entrance at the green newspaper stand at 437 N. Rush Street in River North. As soon as you walk through the doors, time turns back to the 1920s for a delightfully unique evening. Revelers will be hurried down the stairs to a bustling hidden room full of historical energy. The dimly lit bar sets the stage for an exquisite evening with live music popular during the Prohibition Era that transports you back in time.
Best Pumpkin Patches in Chicago

Take a detour at the farm and let the gourd time begins in one of the best pumpkin patches in Chicago!. When temperature drops and leaves start to fall, farms-turned-carnivals are taking shape around Chicago to kickstart the Fall festivities. There’s no other sign that Halloween is coming than seeing pumpkins everywhere. And we can’t think of any better way to spend the spooky holiday than visiting the best pumpkin patches in Chicago to enjoy a delightful farm experience with kids!
Why is Chicago's tap water so GOOD?

Every time I come to Chicago, I loooove the tap water taste. When I shower/brush my teeth/wash face I’m not even mad if water gets in my mouth bc it is so delicious. It tastes so irony/metally and I love it. I’m from St. Louis and our tap water doesn’t have a distinct taste.
