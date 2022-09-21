Read full article on original website
California plans to phase out new gas heaters by 2030
The Golden State just became the first in the nation to begin making fossil-fuel furnaces and heaters a thing of the past. In its ongoing effort to slash ozone pollution, the California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted Thursday to ban the sale of new gas furnaces and water heaters beginning in 2030. Homes will be required to install zero-emissions alternatives, like electric heaters.
Isolated communities in Puerto Rico struggle to regain water and power after Fiona
OROCOVIS, Puerto Rico — Hundreds of thousands of people across Puerto Rico are still waiting for water and power to be restored following Hurricane Fiona. Fiona was just a category 1 hurricane when it hit. But it moved slowly and dropped more than 30 inches of rain on some areas, and the flooding washed out roads, isolating some mountain communities.
Get free rides on SacRT Oct. 1-7 for California Clean Air Day
Sacramento Regional Transit is providing system-wide free rides during the first week of October in celebration of California Clean Air Day. Sacramento residents are being encouraged to reduce vehicle emissions — which accounts for roughly 50% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to the California Air Resources Board — by using SacRT’s light rail system, buses, on-demand shuttles and paratransit services.
Fiona's floods devastated their homes. These residents are ready to start over
SALINAS, Puerto Rico — In Puerto Rico, perhaps no community saw more devastation from Hurricane Fiona than Salinas, a small city on the island's southern coast. More than 30 inches of rain inundated the area, causing a river to flood, and all but wiping out an entire neighborhood, Villa Esperanza. It's a quiet community nestled between the beach and a river, Rio Nigua.
FEMA Officer describes Puerto Rico's recovery from Fiona so far
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. FEMA Federal Coordinating Officer Robert Little discusses the recovery response in Puerto Rico, five days after Hurricane Fiona made landfall. Transcript. A MARTINEZ, HOST:. The federal government says it'll pay 100% of Puerto Rico's recovery costs from Hurricane Fiona for the next...
Stop thinking just about Election Day. We're in voting season now
Election Day may still be weeks away, but voting for this year's midterm elections has already begun. North Carolina officially kicked off this voting season on Sept. 9, when — almost two months before Election Day — its county boards of elections started mailing out absentee ballots. And...
