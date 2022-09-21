GoPro Hero 11 Black vs GoPro Hero 10 Black: Better, bested?

The GoPro Hero 11 Black has arrived, and as you’d expect, it’s pretty much the best action camera on the market, and an improvement in several areas over the older model, the GoPro Hero 10 Black . However, is it enough of an improvement to warrant splashing out on, and will the inevitably-better deals on the GoPro Hero 10 Black mean the older version is in fact a better buy if you’re watching the pennies? Read on to find out…

(Image credit: Mark Mayne)

GoPro Hero 11 Black vs GoPro Hero 10 Black: Design and build

Physical attributes are often key deciding factors when weighing up the best GoPro camera for you, but in the case of the GoPro Hero 11 Black vs GoPro Hero 10 Black, there’s little ammunition for either side here. The dimensions of the two units are precisely the same - 71.8 W X 50.8 H X 33.6 D (MM). Weight of the two leaves little room for manoeuvre either, with the GoPro Hero 10 Black weighing in at one gram more - 154 vs 153. The screens are the same Colour LCD to the front, and a 2.27” Diagonal touchscreen to the rear.

(Image credit: Mark Mayne)

The similarities continue in the battery department, with both models sporting a 1720MaH pack, which can easily be switched between the two if you wanted to do so. The only clear difference being that the GoPro Hero 11 Black has a white surround, rather than the GoPro Hero 10 Black’s blue.

Both models sport the latest GoPro GP2 SOC, which ensures snappy menus, navigation and input responses generally, especially where the touchscreen is concerned. In addition, both models feature a removable hydrophobic lens cover, which is no small deal compared to earlier models.

Overall winner: The most resounding draw in tech history

(Image credit: Mark Mayne)

GoPro Hero 11 Black vs GoPro Hero 10 Black: Features and Usability

No GoPro in recent memory could really be said to be hard to use, and the GoPro Hero 10 Black was certainly a breeze to tinker with. The GoPro Hero 11 Black has taken this ease of use a step further, breaking the settings down into ‘easy’ (the default when you power the unit on), and ‘Pro’, which allows you to unlock presets that let you choose the best settings for your shot (Standard, Activity, Cinematic, Slo-Mo and more), plus the ability to fine-tune all modes, settings and features.

(Image credit: Mark Mayne)

This makes the GoPro Hero 11 Black even easier to get good results with - your granny could fire this up and capture her extreme adventures. The new auto-highlight video feature really emphasises this, creating video collages and collections without any input at all - sometimes with excellent results.

Another upgrade worth mentioning is the improvement on the GoPro Hero 10 Black’s HyperSmooth 4.0, kicked up to ‘Emmy Award-Winning HyperSmooth 5.0 in the GoPro Hero 11 Black.

Overall winner: The GoPro Hero 11 Black is more usable and packs in more features, but the latter by a slim margin.

(Image credit: Mark Mayne)

GoPro Hero 11 Black vs GoPro Hero 10 Black: Video and stills

If the previous sections have been something of a dead-heat, this is where the new GoPro Hero 11 Black picks up the baton. A new, 1/1.9” Sensor brings serious new firepower - although interestingly not yet in outright max resolutions - which are in theory identical at 5.3K60/4K120 - but in aspect ratios. The new GoPro Hero 11 Black can operate a whole new array of sensory modes - so-called “Full-sensor video modes” in 8:7 aspect ratio on top of the GoPro Hero 10 Black’s 16:9 or 9:16, as well as increasing the available photo resolution - now up to 27MP in 8:7 from a mere 23MP in the older model.

The GoPro Hero 11 Black’s new sensor also means that the newer model can support 10-bit HEVC encoding - which provides over 1 billion shades of colour vs. 16.7 million in 8-bit.

(Image credit: Mark Mayne)

Another direct benefit of splashing out on the new model is a considerable improvement in battery life, something any action-cam operator will be very interested in. GoPro are calling this extended battery life ‘Enduro’, and in some detail, the benefits break down as:

• 5.3K30: 80 minutes for HERO11 Black vs. 73 minutes

for HERO10 Black

• 4K120: 54 minutes for HERO11 Black vs. 39 minutes

for HERO10 Black

• 4K60: 70 minutes for HERO11 Black vs. 57 minutes

for HERO10 Black

• 4K30: 88 minutes for HERO11 Black vs. 77 minutes

for HERO10 Black

• 2.7K60: 83 minutes for HERO11 Black vs. 67 minutes

for HERO10 Black

• 1080p60: 89 minutes for HERO11 Black vs. 80 minutes

for HERO10 Black

• 1080p30: 137 minutes for HERO11 Black vs. 123 minutes

for HERO10 Black

Overall winner: The GoPro Hero 11 Black’s new sensor delivers an easy win over the GoPro Hero 10 Black

GoPro Hero 11 Black vs GoPro Hero 10 Black: Pricing

The HERO11 Black was available globally on September 14 2022 at $399.98/ £399.98 / AUS $649.95 for GoPro Subscribers and $499.99/ £499.99 / AUS $799.95 MSRP.

The GoPro HERO 10 Black launched with RRPs of £379.98 (with subscription) or £479.99 without, in the US for $399 (with subscription) or $499, and finally AUS at A$599.95 (with subscription) or A$749.95. However, the GoPro HERO 10 Black is already on sale on gopro.com for £349.98, highlighting the realistic prospect of further discounts imminently.

Overall winner: GoPro HERO 10 Black is cheaper, and still an excellent action camera

GoPro Hero 11 Black vs GoPro Hero 10 Black: Which one should I buy?

Let’s be clear - both the GoPro Hero 11 Black and the GoPro Hero 10 Black are excellent action cameras, both getting five stars in their standalone reviews. They’re both easy to use, relatively lightweight and compact, and offer exactly the same peak resolution. The newer model has the edge in quality, thanks to that new sensor, which really does add detail and definition to the finished product.

That said, the GoPro Hero 10 Black can be snapped up for £50 less already, and that’s a gap that’ll widen in the coming months. For anyone focussing on cost alone, the GoPro Hero 10 Black is an excellent deal, and a fantastic camera. However, spending that little more on the new model gets you a new sensor - a genuine, visibly measurable benefit - as well as a range of improvements and upgrades. It’s probably £50 well spent, but a keen-eyed bargain on the GoPro Hero 10 Black would be a solid bet too.