CHERRY TWP — Karns City struggled to keep its hands on the football early. Once they did secure it, the Gremlins knew what to do with it. Eric Booher — who got the cast off his injured right wrist Monday — threw for three touchdowns, Cooper Coyle had a pair of explosive runs and the Gremlins turned a pair of interceptions into touchdowns in cruising to a 35-6 football win Friday night at Moniteau.

KARNS CITY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO