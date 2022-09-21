ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler, PA

Photos: Catch of the Day

Jallown Dean, 34, holds his catch at Graham Park in Cranberry on Friday, Sept. 23. Dean estimates the lunker largemouth bass at 4 pounds and around 18 inches.
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Karns City overcomes rough start to defeat Moniteau, 35-6

CHERRY TWP — Karns City struggled to keep its hands on the football early. Once they did secure it, the Gremlins knew what to do with it. Eric Booher — who got the cast off his injured right wrist Monday — threw for three touchdowns, Cooper Coyle had a pair of explosive runs and the Gremlins turned a pair of interceptions into touchdowns in cruising to a 35-6 football win Friday night at Moniteau.
KARNS CITY, PA
Local business leaders tackle issues of both emotions and leadership

A workshop introduced to local business leaders Thursday by the Butler County Growth Collaborative at Butler County Community College will challenge participants to get in touch with their emotions. Via a partnership with Twin City RISE, the collaborative gathered local leaders for an Introduction to Personal Empowerment Leadership Workshop, a...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Trip down the Danube River was travel through European history

Lee Dyer of Evans City didn’t get to see the sunken Nazi warships in the Danube River. but he thoroughly enjoyed every other aspect of his nearly two-week cruise through Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia and Romania on the famous river. Because of Europe’s summer drought conditions, dozens of German warships...
EVANS CITY, PA
Zelie Council discusses planned residential development

ZELIENOPLE — Borough council encountered limited opposition to Glade Run’s planned residential development at a public hearing on Tuesday. The council discussed a measure Tuesday that could grant special status to a 250-acre land parcel to the township’s southwest, allowing greater flexibility in Glade Run’s construction and use of structures in that area.
ZELIENOPLE, PA

