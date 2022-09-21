Read full article on original website
Photos: Catch of the Day
Jallown Dean, 34, holds his catch at Graham Park in Cranberry on Friday, Sept. 23. Dean estimates the lunker largemouth bass at 4 pounds and around 18 inches.
Karns City overcomes rough start to defeat Moniteau, 35-6
CHERRY TWP — Karns City struggled to keep its hands on the football early. Once they did secure it, the Gremlins knew what to do with it. Eric Booher — who got the cast off his injured right wrist Monday — threw for three touchdowns, Cooper Coyle had a pair of explosive runs and the Gremlins turned a pair of interceptions into touchdowns in cruising to a 35-6 football win Friday night at Moniteau.
Local business leaders tackle issues of both emotions and leadership
A workshop introduced to local business leaders Thursday by the Butler County Growth Collaborative at Butler County Community College will challenge participants to get in touch with their emotions. Via a partnership with Twin City RISE, the collaborative gathered local leaders for an Introduction to Personal Empowerment Leadership Workshop, a...
Agencies face more than 2-year wait times for new emergency vehicles
Cranberry Township Volunteer Fire Company’s oldest engine, the 1989 FMC engine, has been in operation for longer than many of the company’s members have been alive. These days, the engine typically is used for training in the Cranberry area, and is a reserve vehicle if other vehicles are not available.
Trip down the Danube River was travel through European history
Lee Dyer of Evans City didn’t get to see the sunken Nazi warships in the Danube River. but he thoroughly enjoyed every other aspect of his nearly two-week cruise through Bulgaria, Serbia, Croatia and Romania on the famous river. Because of Europe’s summer drought conditions, dozens of German warships...
Zelie Council discusses planned residential development
ZELIENOPLE — Borough council encountered limited opposition to Glade Run’s planned residential development at a public hearing on Tuesday. The council discussed a measure Tuesday that could grant special status to a 250-acre land parcel to the township’s southwest, allowing greater flexibility in Glade Run’s construction and use of structures in that area.
