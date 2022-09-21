Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio: Official Behind the Scenes Clip - Tudum 2022
Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy with a whimsical tour de force that finds Pinocchio on an enchanted adventure that transcends worlds and reveals the life-giving power of love. Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio arrives on Netflix on December 9, 2022.
IGN
My Dress-Up Darling Animation Producer Says Sequel Became Possible Due to Strong Support From Fans
My Dress-Up Darling’s second season was officially announced by the anime’s team on September 17, along with a trailer, a congratulatory message and an illustration by the series’ author Shinichi Fukuda to commemorate the announcement. As fans of the show were delighted to know that the popular show is getting a sequel, Shota Umehara, an animation producer from CloverWorks who worked on My Dress-Up Darling, said that the studio was forced to work on a sequel because of the overwhelming response from fans.
IGN
Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer
Watch the unnerving trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller, Knock at the Cabin. While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe.
IGN
Top 10 Best Anime Series of All Time (2022 Update)
IGN's anime fans rank the top 10 anime series ever -- and trust us, this wasn't easy. From classics like Yu Yu Hakusho to iconic hits like Cowboy Bebop to one-hit wonders like FLCL, these are the best anime series of all time. We took several things into consideration when choosing our top series: Did the anime leave its mark on the culture in a meaningful way? Did they influence the industry and genre? And, of course, did we just like them? For this video, in particular, we highlight the top 10 with our top 25 picks being available to check out on IGN.com.
RELATED PEOPLE
IGN
The Rings of Power Just Answered A Decades Old The Lord of the Rings Question
This post contains spoilers for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Check out our review of this week's episode, too!. Since the very first time they shared the screen, the friendship between Elrond (Robert Amayo) and Durin IV (Owain Arthur) has been a highlight of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. It's not just their chemistry and deep connection, but also the rare joy of seeing an Elf and Dwarf as comrades rather than enemies, as they have often been in Tolkien lore. In Episode 4 we saw that friendship become solidified as Durin shared his deepest secret with Elrond: the existence of Mithril. But just one episode later that priceless ore could be at the core of a massive betrayal. Except, as The Rings of Power shows us, the bond between Durin and Elrond is stronger than any potential conflict, and it leads to a huge moment that answers an even bigger question that has long lingered in the minds of The Lord of the Rings fans.
IGN
Beacon Pines Is a Narrative Adventure Where Everything Can Change With a Single Word
In Beacon Pines, the story and decisions made are mapped out on a tree, showing branching paths from single moments that changed the course of the story. For developer Matt Meyer, that was true in real life, too. His path to developing Beacon Pines began with a single, simple, consequential decision made years ago, almost on a whim.
‘Batgirl’ Star Leslie Grace Shares More Behind-the-Scenes Footage From Canceled DC Film
Leslie Grace, the star of the now-canceled DC Comics film “Batgirl,” has shared more behind-the-scenes footage of the production, nearly two months after the project was axed by Warner Bros. Discovery. “I couldn’t resist,” Grace wrote in the description for a TikTok that she posted on Saturday morning. Set to “Evergreen” by Omar Apollo, the video contains footage of Grace through various stages of production, recording herself with a Gotham hero’s signature smokey eye makeup, rehearsing complex fight choreography and taking a wire-assisted tumble in front of a blue screen. The video concludes with Grace, grinning, riding a mechanical rocking horse...
IGN
Shadow and Bone: Season 2 Official Teaser Trailer - Tudum 2022
Based on Leigh Bardugo's worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone find us in a war-torn world where the lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. Season 2 of Shadow & Bone debuts on Netflix in 2023. Jessie Mei Li and Ben Barnes are among the returning cast members.
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN
Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Receives A Teaser For PC
PlayStation has been making some big moves lately by providing a port their exclusive titles for the PC platform. They have already released God of War, Spider-Man Remastered and Horizon Zero Down for PC and do not seem to stop anytime soon. The next title that players have been anticipating for PC is Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales and the players just received a teaser trailer for this release, check it out below:
IGN
Dani's Story
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about Dani’s Story Hidden Histories , including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of the characters, places, and events in Far Cry 6. Check out the Hidden Histories Guide for a review of all of these collectible items.
IGN
Mortal Kombat Co-Creator Explains How He Came Up With the Iconic Logo
Mortal Kombat's co-creator has explained how he came up with the game's iconic logo – and how it almost got trashed for looking like a seahorse. On Twitter, John Tobias unveiled the original hand-drawn logo he created for the first Mortal Kombat game… and delved into its background.
IGN
The Umbrella Academy: Season 3 Blooper Reel - Tudum 2022
Far from perfect, but we love them anyway. Watch The Umbrella Academy Season 3 full blooper reel. The Umbrella Academy Season 3 is streaming only on Netflix.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
IGN
How to Watch Don't Worry Darling: Release Date and Streaming Status
Olivia Wilde's thriller Don't Worry Darling has created substantial buzz with its duo of superstar leads, mysterious trailers, and behind-the-scenes drama. Unfortunately, according to our Don't Worry Darling review, the final product may not live up to the pre-release hype. However, those looking for a new thriller may still enjoy what the film has to offer; our review compliments its "pretty designs, inventive music, and capable performances."
IGN
Nitro Kid - Release Date Announcement Trailer
Nitro Kid launches on PC on October 18, 2022. A playtest for the roguelike strategy deckbuilder game is available now, featuring two new playable characters. Check out the trailer to see these two new agents in action, including a breakdown of their combat abilities.
IGN
Rosaline - Official Trailer
Check out the trailer for Rosaline, an upcoming romantic comedy movie starring Kaitlyn Dever, Isabela Merced, Kyle Allen, Sean Teale, Minnie Driver, and Bradley Whitford. Rosaline is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story Romeo & Juliet, told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Allen) meets Juliet (Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy.
IGN
Netflix Streaming Service Review
As part of IGN’s State of Streaming event, we’re taking a fresh look at the major streaming services and what they offer subscribers in 2022. You can check out our initial thoughts on the Netflix streaming platform as of 2019, and see what’s changed (for better or worse) in this updated review.
IGN
Unmasking the Sea Monster
This page of IGN's Far Cry 6 wiki guide details everything you need to know about Unmasking the Sea Monster Hidden Histories , including what they are and where to find them in Yara. Hidden Histories are pieces of information that add some historical perspective or backstory to many of...
IGN
Steam Revamps Stats Into Charts With Better Overview of Most Popular Games
In an industry notorious for being wildly secretive around how well its own products do, we love some real good, crunchy data. And with an overhaul to Steam Stats today, Valve is giving us exactly that. It's called Steam Charts now, replacing Steam Stats, and like the old version, it...
IGN
Netflix’s Lupin: Season 3 Official Trailer - Tudum 2022
Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can't stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down.
IGN
Shin Ultraman - Review
This review of Shin Ultraman has been published to coincide with its release in Indian cinemas. Shin Ultraman is a kaiju film that is a reimagining of Ultraman. The film follows 2016’s hit Shin Godzilla made by director Shinji Higuchi. Higuchi, who also directed Shin Ultraman, has created a film that is not only a great callback for longtime fans of the iconic Japanese character but also serves as an introduction to people who have never even heard of the character before. The Ultraman series is a prominent tokusatsu superhero genre franchise from Japan, similar in vein to its counterparts like Kamen Rider and Super Sentai (the OG Power Rangers). Besides the Godzilla series, Ultraman is perhaps the most well-known in the kaiju genre, and Shin Ultraman perfectly encapsulates its appeal.
Comments / 0