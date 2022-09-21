ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police and FBI searching for Oakland bank robbery suspect

By Patrick Damp
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zv3az_0i41OOSE00

Police search for suspect in Oakland bank robbery 00:17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Both Pittsburgh Police and the FBI are looking for a suspect they say robbed a bank in Oakland.

According to police, the man held up the Citizens Bank in the 3700 block of Fifth Avenue on Monday.

They say he claimed to have a weapon but never showed one.

A witness told police the man was older with a beard and wearing sunglasses and a hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF

Pittsburgh officer fired after allegedly raping fellow police officer

PITTSBURGH, Penn. (WTRF) — A Pittsburgh policeman was fired Thursday after being accused of rape by a female officer, according to reports. The alleged incident occurred more than one year ago after the female officer said the male officer drove her home after she went drinking and partying with him, say reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
South Oakland, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Donora man found guilty of attempted murder in bar fight

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A jury deliberated for about four hours before convicting a Donora man of attempted murder in a bar fight three years ago.Two men and a woman were wounded in a knife attack at Just A Tavern in March 2019.According to the Tribune-Review, prosecutors told the jury that Eric Cook slashed the victims more than a dozen times. Cook's attorneys argued self-defense.He faces up to 80 years in prison.
DONORA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Pittsburgh Police#Bank Robbery#Kdka#The Citizens Bank
WPXI Pittsburgh

Washington man charged for allegedly murdering wife, told dispatchers he was possessed by demons

EDMONDS, Wash. — A Washington man has been charged for allegedly murdering his wife at the end of July. According to KIRO, John Carroll Shipley, 73, allegedly murdered his wife who was later identified as Susan Shipley, 66. Susan was found dead after police dispatchers got a call just before 5 p.m. from John who had reported that there was an emergency as his house.
WASHINGTON, PA
Pitt News

Police Blotter: Sept. 14 – Sept. 21

Police reported a hit and run of an unattended vehicle at Biomedical Science Tower 3. Investigation pending. Pitt police assisted City police with a theft where the victim’s credit card was used at The Bridge on Forbes. Pitt police reported a student left their laptop unattended at Schenley Plaza...
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh police searching for missing woman

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are searching for a missing woman. According to a social media post from police, 27-year-old Calya Combs was last seen Wednesday morning at her home in Marshall-Shadeland. Combs is 5′1″ and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown eyes, and her hair is half black and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman accused of smashing man's windows during road rage incident

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is facing multiple charges after police said she smashed out a man's windows during a road rage incident in Pittsburgh. A man told police Pamela Wright slammed into his car, threatened to kill him then broke his windows after he cut in front of her while getting off the highway near the Rivers Casino Thursday afternoon. Police said they found his car parked along Page Street with a broken windshield, a shattered rear passenger window and damage to the side. When police talked to Wright, she told them the man had blocked her car in and he was driving all over the road. Police said two kids were in the car with her after she'd picked them up from school. While Wright faces charges of terroristic threats, criminal mischief and careless driving, the man was also cited for several traffic violations. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police looking for missing 12-year-old girl

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police are looking for a missing 12-year-old girl.Police say Kamarah Sanders attends Pittsburgh Westinghouse Academy 6-12, but she did not return home after school on Wednesday. She could be in the area of the 2100 block of Park Hill Dr., according to officials. She is 5-foot-5 with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black BeBe sweatsuit and white Nike Air Max sneakers. Call Pittsburgh police with any information. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tribune-Review

Springdale contractor faces felony theft charge

A Springdale home improvement contractor was arrested after a family accused him of taking full payment up front for a project he didn’t finish. Jason Raymond Mager, 46, of the 400 block of Ridge Avenue was charged with two felony counts of home improvement fraud along with counts of theft by deception and engaging in fraudulent business practices.
SPRINGDALE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
81K+
Followers
30K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy